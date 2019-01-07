For the second time in less than a month, a NBA team has released Ron Baker

Ron Baker is looking for a new team for a second time in less than a month.

The Washington Wizards reportedly released the former Wichita State All-American on Monday, choosing to part ways with Baker rather than paying the full amount his contract of $949,000, which would have become guaranteed if Baker remained on the roster this Thursday.

Baker was cut by the Knicks on Dec. 13, signed less than a week later on Dec. 19 by the Wizards, then cut less than a month later. He appeared in four games for the Wizards, shot 0 for 4 and recorded four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 45 minutes.

Much like his situation with the New York Knicks, Baker was released to make way for another player to receive a guaranteed contract. For the Knicks, it was Allonzo Trier. For the Wizards, it was Chasson Randle, who is averaging 6.8 points and 2.1 assists in 15 minutes since joining the team in December.

Baker signed a two-year, $8.9 million contract with the Knicks after catching on his rookie season as an undrafted free agent. He became a fan favorite in New York due to the hustle and determination that also made him adored by Shocker fans.

NBA coaches often praised Baker for the tenacity he brought to the floor and his colleagues recognize him as a great teammate. But Baker has struggled to make an impact in the NBA.

Baker has played three seasons in the NBA with career averages of 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

There is still three months of the regular season left in the NBA for Baker to potentially seek out another job. Baker could also look at proving himself again in the NBA G League to try for another chance in the NBA.