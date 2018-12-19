Report says former WSU star Ron Baker is staying in the NBA

Ron Baker is staying in the NBA.

Less than a week after the New York Knicks released the former Wichita State All-American, Baker reportedly agreed to terms with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening. Financial details were not immediately available.

Baker signed as an undrafted free agent with the Knicks in 2016, then signed a two-year, $8.9 million contract in 2017. New York released him on Dec. 13.

Baker made 14 starts and appeared in 92 games over three seasons with the Knicks, posting career averages of 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 14.7 minutes. Baker had only appeared in 11 of New York’s 29 games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 assists in 9.7 minutes per game.





He joins a Wizards team (12-19) looking to make a push for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Baker could be a distributor for Washington’s second-team offense as a backup point guard when star John Wall isn’t on the court.

WSU has three guards in the NBA, as Baker is joined by Landry Shamet (Philadelphia 76ers) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).