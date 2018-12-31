Shockers fans: Here are the 25 players you need to know this season in the American

With the start of American Athletic Conference play this week, the Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge helps preview the conference for readers by identifying some of the top players in the conference.

He also predicts the all-conference superlatives with Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie earning the Most Improved Player award along with first-team all-conference honors, as well as freshman Erik Stevenson making the All-Rookie team.

Here’s the rest of Eldridge’s preview:

The 10 best players

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

1. Corey Davis, Houston senior 6-1 guard





Davis is far from the most talented offensive player in the conference, but he might be the best perimeter defender. To borrow a WSU phrase, Davis simply “Plays Angry” and his passion elevates his game. When you combine that with his offense (15.4 points and 3.4 assists), Davis tops the list as the best two-way player.

2. Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati senior 6-5 wing

Cumberland is Cincinnati’s go-to scorer and is delivering with a career-best 16.2 points per game, elevated by 47-percent shooting on threes. Cumberland is a career 35-percent three-point shooter, so that number is likely to fall, but his switch-ability on defense makes him one of the most valuable players in the AAC.

3. B.J. Taylor, Central Florida senior 6-2 guard

Taylor has been a stud for four years and he’s enjoying the most efficient season of his career because he finally has help at UCF. He’s able to spot up more and that’s leading to better quality of shots. He’s averaging 17.5 points and playing some of the best defense of his career this season.

4. Jalen Adams, Connecticut senior 6-3 guard

Much like Taylor at UCF, Adams has been a four-year stud at UConn. Adams (16.6 points) has been absolute deadly attacking defenses out of the pick-and-roll and in transition. He’s making a career-high 62 percent of his two-pointers, which has helped offset a cold start shooting from the outside. He’s not a plus defender like the ones listed above him, though.

5. Markis McDuffie, Wichita State senior 6-8 forward

There’s no doubt McDuffie is the best forward in the league, as he’s off to a career-best in scoring (18.8) thanks to improved outside shooting (38 percent on threes). He hasn’t had much help around him, so his efficiency is that more impressive. McDuffie is also playing at a high level on defense, making him a two-way force.

6. Shizz Alston, Temple senior 6-4 guard

Alston might be the most skilled offensive player in the conference and now he’s shifted over to be more of a play-maker for Temple this season. Not only is he averaging an AAC-best 19.3 points, but he’s also averaging 5.4 assists now. He can be a weak link on defense, although his gambles do lead to a nice amount of steals.

7. Jahmal McMurray, SMU senior 6-0 guard

McMurray is having a truly prolific shooting season, as he is more efficient than ever on the largest volume of his career. He’s averaging 18.3 points, largely because he is shooting 42 percent on a crazy-high 8.5 attempts per game. He has a case for the conference’s best scorer, but his defense isn’t near the level of most of the guards ranked ahead of him.

8. Jeremiah Martin, Memphis senior 6-3 guard

With the arrival of impact freshman Tyler Harris, Martin isn’t having to carry the same load on offense for Memphis. Martin is still effective as ever attacking the basket, but his outside shot (29 percent on threes) has failed him so far. But Martin is a terrific defender and doing a little bit of everything else (4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals) to deserve inclusion.

9. Tacko Fall, Central Florida senior 7-6 center

No player has a bigger impact on games than Fall, due to his size. His averages (10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 blocks) are modest, but his rebounding and defense alone make him a game-changer. He’s also making 80 percent of his shots, although he is shooting a career-worst 27 percent at the free throw line.

10. DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa senior 6-5 forward

Jeffries flies under the radar because his averages (13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) don’t pop off the paper, but he’s doing that in less than 27 minutes per game for Tulsa. He’s an athletic freak in a 6-5, 230 frame, which makes him near impossible to stop when he’s going to the basket (75 percent on two-pointers). He’s a rare player who is averaging at least one three, one steal and one block per game.

Honorable mention: Armoni Brooks, Houston junior 6-3 guard; Aubrey Dawkins, Central Florida junior 6-6 wing; Jarrey Foster, SMU senior 6-6 wing; Quinton Rose, Temple junior 6-8 wing; Christian Vital, Connecticut junior 6-2 guard.

The 5 best role players

1. Galen Robinson, Houston senior 6-1 guard





Robinson is enjoying a career-best season as a senior with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks. He’s always been a great floor general and has a top-100 assist rate on top of being an elite perimeter defender for KenPom’s No. 12 defense. In years past, defenses could sag off Robinson as a non-threat but this season he’s knocking down enough open threes (41 percent) to make defenses pay.

2. Jimmy Whitt, SMU junior 6-3 guard

Whitt has never been much of an offensive threat until this season, as he’s averaging a career-best 12.2 points. He still doesn’t have an outside shot, but Whitt is finishing at an elite rate (77 percent) on shots at the rim. Throw that upgraded offense on top of 6.3 rebounds (for a point guard), 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals and you have one of the most under-rated players in the AAC.

3. Nysier Brooks, Cincinnati junior 6-11 center

Only a fringe player last season for the Bearcats, Brooks has enjoyed a breakout season as the team’s starting center this season. His numbers (8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) aren’t crazy, but Brooks is making 63 percent of his shots. More importantly, Brooks is rebounding at an elite level on both ends and his shot-blocking presence is a big reason why opponents are shooting just 43.1 percent against Cincinnati, a top-20 national mark.

4. Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple sophomore 6-4 guard

With so much of the offense running through Shizz Alston and Quinton Rose, Pierre-Louis is left to make winning plays elsewhere. He does that with very good defense (2.1 steals, top-notch rebounding (6.8 per game), and good decision-making (1.3 turnovers). He’s averaging 12 points and is particularly difficult to stop in transition when he’s attacking the rim. Alston and Rose will get much of the praise, but Pierre-Louis does a lot of little things to help Temple win.

5. Justin Jenifer, Cincinnati senior 5-10 guard

Jenifer often goes overlooked to Cincinnati’s success because he rarely shoots, but he’s a vital part of the Bearcats’ success. His numbers aren’t crazy (7.3 points, 4.4 assists) because he’s splitting time, but he’s still playing at a very high level. He has the nation’s best assist-to-turnover ratio and is making defenses pay when they leave him open (44 percent on threes). That’s exactly what Cincinnati needs from him.

Honorable mention: Terrell Allen, Central Florida junior 6-3 guard; Justin Brown, South Florida sophomore 6-6 wing; Josh Carlton, Connecticut sophomore 6-10 center; Isiaha Mike, SMU sophomore 6-8 forward; Tyler Polley, Connecticut sophomore 6-8 wing.

The 5 best freshmen

1. Alexis Yetna, South Florida 6-8 forward

USF has been the AAC’s biggest surprise and Yetna is a big reason why. The unheralded 6-8 forward from France has been brilliant from the get-go, averaging 11.8 points and 10.9 rebounds. He’s grabbing rebounds on both ends at a truly elite rate and is actually a very good spot-up shooter. With mounting confidence, Yetna should take on a larger offensive load as the season progresses.

2. Jaylen Gardner, East Carolina 6-6 forward

Regardless of competition level, it’s seriously impressive an under-sized 18-year-old in the post is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds in his first 12 games. It will be fascinating to see if Gardner can translate his bully ball in the post to AAC play against taller and longer defenders. But so far, Gardner is either scoring or getting fouled just about every time he touches it.

3. Tyler Harris, Memphis 5-9 guard

Penny Hardaway has Memphis playing at a break-neck speed and Harris is thriving, averaging 14.8 points and darting around the court to launch eight threes per game (on 36-percent accuracy). He’s having a surprisingly efficient debut season for a tiny guard weighing just 150 pounds, although that has affected his ability on the other end.

4. Feron Hunt, SMU freshman 6-8 wing

Hunt isn’t in the starting lineup for SMU, but it’s not because he isn’t producing. In 22 minutes off the bench, Hunt is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds with steal and block rates that rank nationally. The four-star prospect has made an immediate impact for the Mustangs and at this point, it’s a matter of when, not if, Hunt becomes a star.

5. Erik Stevenson, Wichita State 6-3 guard





Stevenson is doing everything but shooting well for WSU, as he’s averaging 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals. More than 62 percent of his shots are threes, which is fine as a sharpshooter, but he has to shoot better than 26.5 percent to make that worthwhile. Unlike others in the honorable mention, Stevenson is likely to get enough playing time to put up the numbers to be on this list.

Honorable mention: Cedrick Alley, Houston 6-5 forward; Dexter Dennis, Wichita State, 6-5 guard; Nate Hinton, Houston 6-5 guard; Antwann Jones, Memphis 6-6 wing; Alex Lomax, Memphis 5-10 guard.

The 5 best super subs

1. Kyvon Davenport, Memphis senior 6-8 forward

Davenport might not start, but he is still one of the most talented players in the league. It’s not a coincidence he’s Memphis’ leading rebounder (8.0 rebounds) and is near the team lead in scoring (14.5 points), despite playing less than 24 minutes per game. It’s a little bizarre Davenport isn’t playing more given his efficiency. He’s a load to handle inside and is now hitting the three at a higher clip (45 percent on 2.6 attempts per game) this season.

2. Tarin Smith, Connecticut senior 6-3 guard

UConn is absolutely loaded at the guard position, so the Duquesne transfer has had to come off the bench. He’s still playing more than 24 minutes per game and thrashing, averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. He’s finishing at a very high rate attacking the basket and there is no drop-off when UConn has to sub one of its three-headed monster out of the game.

3. DeJon Jarreau, Houston sophomore 6-5 guard

Jarreau is an intriguing prospect, a former four-star recruit who initially played at UMass before transferring to Houston last season. He was injured at the start of the year, but has recently returned and made an instant impact for the Cougars off the bench. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 16 minutes per game. With his length at 6-5, Jarreau is a defensive menace for other guards and difficult to stop when he’s attacking the rim.

4. Feron Hunt, SMU freshman 6-8 wing

A four-star prospect, Hunt has given the Mustangs some pop off the bench in his 22 minutes per game. It’s not surprising he’s scoring well (7.4 points), but it is a bit surprising considering his slender frame of 200 pounds that he’s rebounding (6.5 per game) so well. He’s a monster to keep off the glass and is rebounding at an elite rate, while his steal and block rates are also very good for limited minutes. There’s no doubt Hunt is a budding star.

5. Cane Broome, Cincinnati senior 6-0 guard

The Sacred Heart transfer excelled in this role last season and Cincinnati has decided to keep bringing him off the bench, even though he’s playing almost 22 minutes per game. Despite an ice-cold start to the season from outside, Broome is still averaging 8.1 points and distributing at a very high level. His defense has rated out as excellent, per Synergy, this season as well.

Honorable mention: Chad Brown, Central Florida senior 6-9 forward; Justin Brown, South Florida sophomore 6-6 forward; Jeriah Horne, Tulsa sophomore 6-7 forward; Ceasar DeJesus, Central Florida sophomore 6-2 guard; Seth LeDay, East Carolina junior 6-7 forward.

All-conference superlatives

Player of the Year: Corey Davis, Houston

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Rookie of the Year: Alexis Yetna, South Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Corey Davis, Houston

Most Improved Player: Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

Sixth Man of the Year: Kyvon Davenport, Memphis

All-AAC First Team: Corey Davis, Houston; Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati; B.J. Taylor, Central Florida; Jalen Adams, Connecticut; Markis McDuffie, Wichita State.

All-AAC Second Team: Shizz Alston, Temple; Jahmal McMurray, SMU; Jeremiah Martin, Memphis; Tacko Fall, Central Florida; DaQuan Jeffries, Tulsa.

All-Rookie Team: Alexis Yetna, South Florida; Jaylen Gardner, East Carolina; Tyler Harris, Memphis; Feron Hunt, SMU; Erik Stevenson, Wichita State.