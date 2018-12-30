Taylor Eldridge predicts where the Shockers will finish in the AAC race

The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens American Athletic Conference play on Wednesday at Memphis.
The Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down each team and where he projects them to finish in this year’s conference race.
1. Houston Cougars (13-0)
Coach: Kelvin Sampson, fifth season, 96-48. Key wins: Oregon, 65-61, at home; LSU, 82-76, at home; Utah State, 60-50, at home; Oklahoma State, 63-53, on road; BYU, 76-62, on road. Key losses: None. Projected finished: 16-2, first.
The offense has taken a step back without Rob Gray, but Houston’s defense has remained elite during its undefeated start to the season. The Cougars aren’t forcing a lot of turnovers and they’re giving up a ton of three-point attempts, which isn’t usually a recipe for success. But Houston is contesting a ton of shots and holding opponents to a 41.4 effective field goal percentage, the second-best mark in the country. After being the sharpshooter off the bench last season, Brooks has elevated his game in the starting lineup and is making 39 percent of his threes on crazy volume (more than nine per game). Davis Jr. has taken over for Gray as Houston’s chief play-maker, while Robinson Jr. is the lock-down defender who does a little bit of everything on offense. There’s no doubt Houston has firepower at the guard positions, but can Houston get enough production from its big men to win its first conference championship since 1992?
2. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2)
Coach: Mick Cronin, 13th season, 279-142. Key wins: Mississippi, 71-57, on neutral; Xavier, 62-47, at home; UCLA, 93-64, at home. Key losses: Ohio State, 64-56, at home; Mississippi State, 70-59, on road. Projected finish: 15-3, second.
Cincinnati isn’t loaded with talent like last season, but the Bearcats are following Cronin’s familiar winning formula: defense and rebounding. The Bearcats are a top-10 offensive rebounding team and own the No. 12 KenPom defense. Cumberland has ascended to the team’s go-to option, averaging 16 points and canning 47 percent of his three-pointers. Jenifer is the ideal point guard with the nation’s top assist-to-turnover ratio and he is making 44 percent of his threes. But the story so far has been the breakout of Brooks, a fringe player last season who has become a two-way force for Cincinnati. He has become a reliable post-up player; he’s rebounding at a high rate on both ends; and his shot-blocking presence is a big reason why opponents are making less than 49 percent of their shots at the rim, the sixth-best defensive mark in the country. Cincinnati’s defense is good enough to carry the Bearcats to the finish line, but do they have enough offense to consistently beat good teams?
3. Central Florida Knights (10-2)
Coach: Johnny Dawkins, third season, 53-27. Key wins: Alabama, 70-64, at home. Key losses: Florida Atlantic, 80-79, at home; Missouri, 64-62 in OT, on road. Projected finish: 13-5, third.
The preseason favorite to win the conference hasn’t necessarily looked bad in its non-conference slate, but it hasn’t looked great either. The way UCF scheduled, it pitted itself against a ton of competitive mid-majors that made for tough games, but no impressive results. So the Knights will have something to prove in conference play and have an excellent opportunity to start strong with how the schedule sets up. Aubrey Dawkins, the coach’s son, is finally healthy and the Michigan transfer has injected UCF’s offense with a much-needed punch. Scoring has always been this group’s issue, but Dawkins’ emergence has given UCF a 1-2 punch with Taylor also excelling now that he has a running mate. Fall, the 7-6 giant in the middle, isn’t rebounding like he used to, but his shot-blocking has gone way up. When UCF has Smith (6-11) and Fall on the floor at the same time, it’s almost impossible to finish inside against the Knights. The Knights should surpass their previous best for AAC wins (11), but it’s hard to pick them over proven winners such as Houston and Cincinnati.
4. Connecticut Huskies (9-4)
Coach: Dan Hurley, first season, 9-4. Key wins: Syracuse, 83-76, on neutral. Key losses: Arizona, 76-72, at home; Iowa, 91-72, on neutral; Villanova, 81-58, on neutral; Florida State, 79-71, on neutral. Projected finish: 12-6, fourth.
It’s difficult to tell what kind of team UConn is entering conference play in the first season playing under Hurley. Yes, UConn turned heads early by beating Syracuse at Madison Square Garden, but what has it done since? The Huskies played Arizona and Florida State tough, but ultimately lost, then got waxed by Villanova. The numbers show UConn is playing at a much faster pace with more fire on defense, turning teams over at a top-25 rate in the country. That combined with the return of Gilbert, a former top-50 recruit who has been banged up the last two seasons, has elevated UConn to a top-half team in the AAC. Adams is still the same silky scorer he’s always been and Vital is hitting 41 percent of his threes and rebounding bigger than his size. It’s a dangerous starting five for UConn, one that can space the floor and has a rim-runner in Carlton. It’s too soon to ask UConn to contend under Hurley, but it’s clear the first-year coach has the Huskies trending in the right direction.
5. Temple Owls (10-2)
Coach: Fran Dunphy, 13th season, 257-154. Key wins: Missouri, 79-77, on road; Davidson, 77-75 in OT, on neutral; Georgia, 81-77, at home. Key losses: VCU, 57-51, on neutral; Villanova, 69-59, on road. Projected finish: 11-5, fifth.
Temple is a dangerous team with two of the best scorers in the conference in Alston Jr. and Rose, who are combining for 36 points per game. Alston is the one who makes everything go for Temple and he’s delivering a standout season, making 39 percent of his threes on high volume (eight per game) and averaging 5.4 assists. Rose is still scoring 16 per game, but has really struggled shooting (17 percent on threes). Pierre-Louis helps run the offense as an error-free secondary creator, but right now Temple is making less than 30 percent of its threes, one of the worst marks in the country. If Alston can find some help from the outside in conference play, Temple can make a run in Dunphy’s farewell season.
6. Wichita State Shockers (7-5)
Coach: Gregg Marshall, 12th season, 293-103. Key wins: Providence, 83-80, on neutral; Baylor, 71-63, at home. Key losses: Louisiana Tech, 71-58, at home; Davidson, 57-53, on neutral; Alabama, 90-86, on neutral; VCU, 70-54, on road; Oklahoma, 80-48, on road. Projected finish: 9-9, tied for sixth.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the team with the highest turnover in the conference. Marshall’s teams aren’t used to entering conference play with five losses, but WSU’s history of success at Koch Arena and its conference schedule plays in its favor. The Shockers get the bottom three teams on the road, meaning if they sweep those three then a 6-3 record at home is all WSU needs to salvage a 9-9 season in conference play. It’s certainly doable, but WSU’s offense will need to pick up. Right now the Shockers are bottom-75 nationally in two-point shooting, three-point shooting and free-throw shooting. The injury to Echenique is concerning and could alter WSU’s projection if he misses significant time, but there is a clear road map to 9-9 for the Shockers.
6. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3)
Coach: Frank Haith, fifth season, 87-55. Key wins: Kansas State, 47-46, at home; Oklahoma State, 74-71, at home; Dayton, 72-67, on neutral. Key losses: Southern Illinois, 79-69, on neutral; Utah, 69-64, on road; Nevada, 96-86, on neutral. Projected finish: 9-9, tied for sixth.
Tulsa was stuck in the midst of a disappointing 5-3 start to the season before beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State at home in the same week. Now the Golden Hurricane are riding a five-game winning streak entering conference play. But it’s hard to find anything that pops off the page about Tulsa, a team with the No. 136 KenPom offense and No. 119 KenPom defense. Jeffries is the difference-maker for Tulsa and he’s added more volume to his three-point shooting this season, but he plays less than 27 minutes per game. Taplin has continued to distribute at an elite rate, but he hasn’t shot well and has had a disappointing scoring season. Tulsa will need someone to break out in order to have a winning conference record and finish higher than sixth.
6. Memphis Tigers (8-5)
Coach: Penny Hardaway, first season, 8-5. Key wins: South Dakota State, 88-80, at home; Yale, 109-102 in 2OT, at home. Key losses: Charleston, 78-75, on neutral; Oklahoma State, 84-64, on neutral; LSU, 85-76, on road; Texas Tech, 78-67, on neutral; Tennessee, 102-92, at home. Projected finish: 9-9, tied for sixth.
The first year of Hardaway at coach has injected life back into the Memphis community. These Tigers may not be ready to compete for much more than a winning conference record yet, but Hardaway has Memphis playing with a swagger and restored home-court advantage to the FedEx Forum. The biggest change at Memphis is the pace: the Tigers are playing at the ninth-fastest tempo in the country. It’s an exciting style to watch and one that elevates Martin and Harris, who is launching eight threes per game. Lomax has excelled in the little things, but has struggled mightily with his shooting. Memphis gambles quite a bit on defense, which has led to a lot of steals but also a lot of easy baskets. The Tigers aren’t likely to be consistent enough to win much more than nine games in conference play, but the five-star recruits are coming and Memphis will be a player on the national level next season.
9. SMU Mustangs (8-4)
Coach: Tim Jankovich, third season, 64-25. Key wins: Georgetown, 81-73, on road. Key losses: Bradley, 75-62, on neutral; Southern Miss, 74-64, at home; Lipscomb, 79-73, at home; TCU, 67-59, at home. Projected finish: 7-11, ninth.
The trio of losses to Bradley, Southern Miss and Lipscomb are hard to get past, but SMU does have a wild card in Foster. The NBA prospect tore his ACL last January at Wichita State and made his return in late November. It’s obvious by looking at his numbers that he’s still working his way back. SMU’s season basically revolves around if Foster is able to regain his former self. If he does, SMU has the offensive firepower and system to make a run. McMurray is playing like a first-team all-conference player at the moment, shooting at an extreme volume and remaining efficient (he’s making 42 percent of threes on 8.5 attempts per game). But if Foster can’t regain his form, SMU is likely doomed to a bottom-half finish in what is looking like a crowded middle of the American.
10. South Florida Bulls (10-2)
Coach: Brian Gregory, second season, 20-24. Key wins: None. Key losses: The Citadel, 84-81, at home; Georgetown, 76-73 in OT, on neutral. Projected finish: 5-11, 10th.
It’s hard not to take notice of what Gregory is doing in his second season with the Bulls. South Florida has by no means played a difficult schedule, but it has beaten a lot of mid-level teams that it had failed to beat in years past. The overtime loss to Georgetown may signal that USF is even tougher than it appears. And Gregory is pulling this off with two sophomore wings and two freshmen post players. Yetna has been one of the top surprises in the AAC, as the freshman is averaging a double-double through 12 games. That youth is likely going to catch up with them in conference play and will make it difficult to win on the road, but don’t be surprised if South Florida catches a top team sleeping when they come to Tampa.
11. East Carolina Pirates (7-5)
Coach: Joe Dooley, first season, 7-5. Key wins: None. Key losses: Charlotte, 55-49, on road; James Madison, 73-72, at home; High Point, 55-52, at home; UNC Wilmington, 95-86, on road. Projected finish: 2-16, 11th.
East Carolina has played 11 teams ranked outside of the KenPom top-200 and come away with a 7-4 record against those opponents. The revelation of the non-conference has been Gardner, a 6-6 freshman bully in the post who is averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds. Regardless of the competition level, those are impressive numbers for a 6-6 freshman post. LeDay is a Virginia Tech transfer who is an intriguing prospect, while Williams has returned from injury and is a scoring threat for the Pirates. In Dooley’s first season, ECU is playing excellent defense. The Pirates are guarding the three well, rebounding is a plus and they are forcing a decent amount of turnovers. Those numbers will be hard to replicate in conference play, but Dooley appears to have ECU moving in the right direction.
12. Tulane Green Wave (4-8)
Coach: Mike Dunleavy, third season, 24-50. Key wins: South Dakota State, 84-80, on neutral. Key losses: Southeastern Louisiana, 62-61, at home; Alabama A&M, 67-59, on neutral; Towson, 73-55, on neutral; South Alabama, 81-60, on road. Projected finish: 1-17, 12th.
The wheels came off for Tulane right before Christmas break, as it lost back-to-back games to Towson and Alabama A&M, two of the worst teams in the country. Throw in losses to Southeastern Louisiana and South Alabama and it’s hard to find another win on the schedule for Tulane other than East Carolina at home. Although beating South Dakota State does signal that there is at least some potential in this group. Cornish, at 6-6 and 225, is interesting as the team’s play-maker and Sehic is a big that you have to game plan for. But there were too many bad losses to have faith Tulane could escape a bottom-two finish.
