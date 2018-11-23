Shockers’ Marshall on Teddy Allen’s denied waiver: ‘Never surprised with the NCAA’

Men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall addressed reporters on Friday at Koch Arena for the first time since news broke on Wednesday that the NCAA denied Wichita State’s request for a legislative relief waiver for West Virginia transfer Teddy Allen to play immediately this season.

The NCAA reviewed Allen’s case for seven weeks, about double the amount of time of the average case due to additional questions. WSU plans to appeal the decision, a process that could also take several weeks.

Allen, who averaged 7.0 points per game as a freshman at WVU, will once again be held out by WSU (2-3) for Sunday’s 2 p.m. game at Koch Arena against Rice (3-3).

“Never surprised with the NCAA, never,” Marshall said. “I have no idea what they look at, what they think about. They make their decisions and they’re the judge and jury and we just move on.”

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allen has been animated in his support for his teammates on the sideline for WSU’s first five games. He has wildly celebrated three-pointers, flexed for baskets with fouls and made sure WSU’s bench remained positive.

Even without playing, Allen has already become of the team’s vocal leaders, according to Marshall.

But the news hit Allen hard this week, at least initially.

“Not very well,” Marshall said when asked how Allen has taken the news. “He’s disappointed.”

WSU’s foundation in its claim was that Allen’s decision to transfer from West Virginia to WSU was to improve the quality of his mental health by being closer to his support system in Boys Town, Neb. Allen had a troubled childhood, which led him to moving to Boys Town, then lost his mother to cancer during his senior year of high school.

Compared to other cases that the NCAA has approved for this season, national college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman told the Eagle he thought Allen had a favorable chance.

“It’s as much valid as other ones I’ve heard,” Goodman said. “If the NCAA is giving out some of the other waivers they have, then Teddy Allen has as good of case as anybody.”

While WSU did receive an explanation privately, the NCAA did not publicly give its reason for denying Allen’s case.

The lack of transparency by the NCAA when ruling on such cases is a problem bothers ESPN commentator Mark Adams.

“I never trust a system that does not publicly share how they evaluate a case,” Adams told the Eagle. “I ultimately wonder why one player from the Big East or SEC or Big 12 is approved and a guy in Wichita is denied.

“I don’t have any data, but I wish we could see which cases are approved by percentage based on each and every conference. How can we be sure the process is fair and unbiased if the deciding organization shares no data and no criteria that derives their decisions.”

If Allen’s appeal is also denied, he will redshirt this season and be eligible to play as a redshirt sophomore for the Shockers in the 2019-20 season.