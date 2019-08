Team-by-team KCAC football preview: Kansas Wesleyan again a national title contender

Kansas Wesleyan reached the national semifinals last season thanks in part to the standout play of running back Demarco Prewitt, who gained All-American status after rushing for 2,371 yards and scoring 41 touchdowns. Courtesy

Last season was a historic one for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, as Kansas Wesleyan became the first conference team to advance to the national semifinals.

It was the most dominant season the KCAC has ever seen, as Wesleyan won all 10 of its conference games en route to an undefeated conference title and the Coyotes finished the season with a 13-1 record — one game short of playing for a national title.

Wesleyan coach Matt Drinkall has since left to become the offensive coordinator at Army, but first-year coach Myers Hendrickson has plenty of firepower returning — 15 starters, including All-Americans in running back Demarco Prewitt and defensive end Shaq Bradford — for the Coyotes to make another run at a national championship.

With the majority of KCAC teams opening the season next Saturday, here’s how the Eagle sees the conference race playing out this season.

1. Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes

2018 record: 13-1 (10-0, 1st KCAC). Head coach: Myers Hendrickson, first season. Offense: Power Spread. Defense: Multiple. Returning starters: 15 (9 offense, 6 defense). 2019 polling: 1st (media), 1st (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats RB Demarco Prewitt 5-10 213 Sr. 429 rushes, 2,371 yards (5.5 average), 38 TDs; 34 catches, 417 yards, 3 TDs DE Shaq Bradford 5-10 223 Sr. 56 tackles, 35 TFLs, 22 sacks, Second-team NAIA All-American QB Johnny Feauto 6-0 186 Sr. 208-332 passing (63%), 3,273 yards, 41 TDs, 6 INTs; 129 rushes, 466 yards, 6 TDs TE Charlie Simmons 6-1 200 Jr. 57 catches, 1,037 yards (18.2 average), 13 TDs WR Trenton Poe-Evans 6-2 203 Sr. 59 catches, 955 yards (16.2 average), 14 TDs LT Eli Smith 6-7 306 Sr. First-team all-KCAC pick LB Jasper Chavez 5-10 225 Sr. 71 tackles, 2 TFL LG Darrius Brown 5-11 319 Jr. First-team all-KCAC pick DB Rashaan Broomfield 5-11 181 Sr. 32 tackles, 2 INTs LB Warren Singletary 5-10 230 Sr. 101 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 1 sack DB Scott Helsper 5-10 184 Jr. 41 tackles, 5 INTs

Schedule: Sept. 7, Tabor, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, at Friends, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, Bethany, 2 p.m.; Sept. 28, at Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Oct. 12, Saint Mary, 2 p.m.; Oct. 19, at Southwestern, 1 p.m.; Oct. 26, at Avila, 1 p.m.; Nov. 2, McPherson, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, at Sterling, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, Bethel, 1:30 p.m.

2. Ottawa Braves

2018 record: 8-2 (8-2, 2nd KCAC). Head coach: Kent Kessinger, 16th season, 96-66. Offense: Multiple. Defense: Multiple. Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense). 2019 polling: 2nd (media), 2nd (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DL Jacob Garcia 6-0



Jr. 56 tackles, 15 TFLs, 8 sacks QB Connor Kaegi 6-7



Sr. 162-269 passing (60%), 1,956 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs; 95 rushes, 295 yards, 8 TDs LB Colby Johnson 5-10



Jr. 90 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks RB James Reeder 6-0



Jr. 153 rushes, 601 yards, 3 TDs WR Dylan Foos 6-1



Jr. 36 catches, 516 yards (14.3 average), 6 TDs DL Isaiah Veal 6-1



Jr. 46 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks

Schedule: Sept. 7, at Southwestern, 6 p.m.; Sept. 21, at Sterling, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; Oct. 5, at Tabor, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, Avila, 1 p.m.; Oct. 19, at McPherson, TBA; Oct. 26, Bethel, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Saint Mary, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, Friends, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, at Bethany, 1:30 p.m.

3. Sterling Warriors

2018 record: 4-6 (4-6, t-6th KCAC). Head coach: Chase Hansen, second season, 4-6. Offense: Power Spread. Defense: 3-4. Returning starters: 15 (8 offense, 7 defense). 2019 polling: 5th (media); 5th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats QB Cedrick Phillips 6-0 200 Sr. 2016 NAIA second-team All-American QB who sat out last season FS Kwame Sexton 6-0 185 Jr. 101 tackles, 4 TFLs, 6 INTs OL Layne Becker 6-2 225 Jr. Second-team all-KCAC pick WR Eric Butler 5-9 185 Sr. 90-163 passing (55%), 1,264 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs; 117 rushes, 704 yards, 8 TDs RB Cevon Mitchell-Ford 5-9 190 Sr. 92 rushes, 565 yards (6.1 average), 4 TDs WR Darryl Terrell 5-10 175 Sr. 45 catches, 759 yards (16.9 average), 10 TDs CB Twon Collymore 5-8 150 So. 53 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 3 INTs LB Brayden Lock 6-0 215 So. 52 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT TE Janson Robeson 6-1 215 Jr. 7 catches, 131 yards (18.7 average) LB Nick McGrew 5-9 180 Sr. 61 tackles, 7 TFLs, 5 sacks

Schedule: Sept. 7, Avila, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, at McPherson, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, at Bethel, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, Friends, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, at Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Southwestern, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, Kansas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, at Tabor, 1:30 p.m.

4. Avila Eagles

2018 record: 7-3 (7-3, 3rd KCAC). Head coach: Marc Benavidez, second season, 7-3. Offense: Spread. Defense: Multiple. Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense). 2019 polling: 3rd (media), 3rd (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DB Ryon Holmes 6-2 190 Sr. 53 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INTs QB John Jacobs III 6-1 215 So. 84-164 passing (51%), 1,310 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INT; 85 rushes, 454 yards, 11 TDs OL Chijioke Eguzo 6-2 260 Sr. Second-team all-KCAC pick WR Christian Hopkins 5-11 180 Jr. 27 catches, 291 yards, 5 TDs OL Brandon Harper 6-5 305 Jr. Honorable mention all-KCAC pick WR Naeem Moore 6-0 216 Sr. 14 catches, 300 yards (21.4 average), 1 TD DL Joshjuan West 6-0 265 Sr. 21 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 4 sacks LB Steven Ford 6-0 195 Sr. 56 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 3 sacks

Schedule: Sept. 7, at Sterling, 6 p.m.; Sept. 21, at Saint Mary, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, Friends, 1 p.m.; Oct. 5, Bethany, 1 p.m.; Oct. 12, at Ottawa, 1 p.m.; Oct. 26, Kansas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Tabor, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, at Southwestern, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, McPherson, 12 p.m.

5. Tabor Blue Jays

2018 record: 6-4 (6-4, 4th KCAC). Head coach: Mike Gardner, 12th season, 85-36. Offense: Spread. Defense: 4-2-5. Returning starters: 11 (8 offense, 3 defense). 2019 polling: 4th (media), 4th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DL Josh Lauese 6-0 245 Sr. 24 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2.5 sacks FS Caleb Devine 6-2 185 Jr. 43 tackles, 5 INTs RB Josh Johnson 6-0 190 Sr. 169 rushes, 681 yards, 8 TDs; 16 catches, 138 yards, 1 TD QB Trey McGee 6-1 185 So. 75-137 passing (55%), 862 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs; 70 rushes, 291 yards, 1 TD WR Derrick Harper 6-0 170 Jr. 24 catches, 254 yards (10.6 average) WR DeJuan Jones 6-3 190 Fr. Freshman from Forth Worth, Texas CB Raymond Perrault 5-8 165 So. 23 tackles, 2 INTs

Schedule: Sept. 7, at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, Southwestern, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, at Friends, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28, at McPherson, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5, Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, at Bethel, 6 p.m.; Oct. 19, Saint Mary, 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, at Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Avila, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 16, Sterling, 1:30 p.m.

6. Bethel Threshers

2018 record: 3-7 (3-7, t-8th KCAC). Head coach: Terry Harrison, second season, 3-7. Offense: Flexbone. Defense: 4-3. Returning starters: 16 (8 offense, 8 defense). 2019 polling: 7th (media), 7th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats RB Camryn Harrison 5-9 170 Jr. 65 touches, 644 yards (9.9 average), 4 TDs QB Zach Esau 6-0 195 Sr. 55-113 passing (49%), 1,136 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs; 197 rushes, 808 yards, 8 TDs FB Braedon Starlin-Driver 5-9 175 Sr. 97 rushes, 472 yards, 7 TDs LB Josh Seabolt 5-9 210 So. 93 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks WR Tanner Galliart 6-3 210 Sr. 27 catches, 535 yards (19.8 average), 6 TDs DL Joseph Winfield 5-11 270 Sr. 52 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks OL Robert Graham 6-2 260 Jr. Second-team all-KCAC pick LB Blake Neuschafer 6-1 210 So. Transfer from Independence CC

Schedule: Sept. 7, Bethany, 6 p.m.; Sept. 21, McPherson, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, Sterling, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, at Southwestern, 1 p.m.; Oct. 12, Tabor, 6 p.m.; Oct. 19, at Friends, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Texas College, 2 p.m.; Nov. 9, Saint Mary, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, at Kansas Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.

7. Southwestern Moundbuilders

2018 record: 6-5 (5-5, 5th KCAC). Head coach: Brad Griffin, fifth season, 16-27. Offense: N/A. Defense: N/A. Returning starters: 19 (9 offense, 10 defense). 2019 polling: 6th (media), 6th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats OL Dustin Rivera 6-0 270 Jr. First-team NAIA All-American RB Keyshawn Wyatt 5-5 165 Jr. 195 rushes, 1,313 yards (6.7 average), 14 TDs LB Grant Torgerson 5-10 220 Jr. 111 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT WR Edrick Gonzales 5-7 165 Sr. 43 catches, 709 yards (16.5 average), 9 TDs DL Cortney Cravin 5-10 270 Jr. 32 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks DB Micah Jackson 5-10 180 So. 56 tackles, 1 TFL LB Clayton Downum 5-10 215 Jr. 55 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT WR Tanner Spencer 5-10 175 Sr. 37 catches, 468 yards (12.6 average), 6 TDs LB Israel Harper 5-10 215 Jr. 63 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT

Schedule: Sept. 7, Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, at Tabor, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28, at Bethany, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5, Bethel, 1 p.m.; Oct. 12, at McPherson, 1 p.m.; Oct. 19, Kansas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Oct. 26, Friends, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Sterling, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, Avila, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.

8. Saint Mary Spires

2018 record: 4-6 (4-6, t-6th KCAC). Head coach: Jay Osborne, sixth season, 23-31. Offense: Pro Style. Defense: 4-3. Returning starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense). 2019 polling: 8th (media), 8th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DB Nicholas Holmes 5-11 207 Jr. 61 tackles, 11 INTs RB Demontrel Wilson 5-10 250 So. 145 rushes, 632 yards (4.4 average), 13 TDs DB Trey Espy 6-2 183 Sr. 66 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 INT LB David Burton 6-1 202 Sr. 76 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks WR Bryan Barnhart 5-9 188 Sr. 46 catches, 642 yards (14.0 average), 6 TDs DB Elijah Creighton 5-10 172 Sr. 34 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

Schedule: Sept. 7, Friends, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, at Bethany, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, Avila, 6 p.m.; Oct. 5, Sterling, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, at Kansas Wesleyan, 2 p.m.; Oct. 19, at Tabor, 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, McPherson, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Ottawa, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, at Bethel, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, Southwestern, 1:30 p.m.

9. Friends Falcons

2018 record: 3-8 (3-7, t-8th KCAC). Head coach: Dion Meneley, third season, 7-15. Offense: Pro spread. Defense: 4-3. Returning starters: 12 (5 offense, 7 defense). 2019 polling: 9th (media), 8th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DL Jeremiah Pharms 6-3 245 Sr. 35 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks DL Robby Garcia 5-11 210 Jr. 50 tackles, 14 TFLs, 3 sacks DL Adam Brown 6-2 245 So. 51 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs LB Sonny Brown 6-0 210 Jr. 46 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs RB Marshall McShan 5-10 208 Jr. 44 rushes, 114 yards RB Quincy Brown 6-0 208 Sr. 73 rushes, 212 yards, 4 TDs LB David Akao 6-0 205 So. Transfer from Coffeyville CC WR Tyson Love 6-2 205 Jr. Transfer from Independence CC WR Cade Nagy 6-3 190 So. 38 catches, 636 yards (16.7 average), 6 TDs

Schedule: Sept. 7, at Saint Mary, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, Kansas Wesleyan, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, Tabor, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28, at Avila, 1 p.m.; Oct. 5, McPherson, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, at Sterling, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, Bethel, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, at Southwestern, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

10. McPherson Bulldogs

2018 record: 3-7 (3-7, t-8th KCAC). Head coach: Jeremiah Fiscus, first season. Offense: Multiple. Defense: Multiple. Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense). 2019 polling: 10th (media), 10th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats QB Ed Crouch 6-3 206 Sr. 163-289 passing (56%), 2,122 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs; 120 rushes, 567 yards, 10 TDs MLB Kollin Goering 6-1 211 So. 66 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack WR Ben Nikkel 6-1 185 So. 21 catches, 447 yards (21.3 average), 4 TDs RB Corey Davis 5-9 195 Jr. 69 rushes, 372 yards (5.4 average), 6 TDs DL Joey Hale 6-0 256 Sr. 58 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT DL Oluwaseyi Johnson 5-9 265 Jr. 30 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs CB Brett Sykes 5-7 151 Sr. 43 tackles, 3 INTs

Schedule: Sept. 14, Sterling, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, at Bethel, 6 p.m.; Sept. 28, Tabor, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5, at Friends, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, Southwestern, 1 p.m.; Oct. 19, Ottawa, TBA; Oct. 26, at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Kansas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Nov. 9, Bethany, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, at Avila, 12 p.m.

11. Bethany Swedes

2018 record: 2-9 (2-8, 11th KCAC). Head coach: Curran White, first season. Offense: Multiple. Defense: Multiple. Returning starters: 10 (7 offense, 3 defense). 2019 polling: 11th (media), 11th (coaches).

Pos. Name Ht. Wt. Year 2018 Stats DB Deauntre Roberts 5-9 175 Sr. 22 tackles, 4 INTs DL Dahari Gray 6-4 265 Sr. 37 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 sacks OL Hunter Coronel 6-4 300 Jr. Honorable mention all-KCAC pick QB Austin Denson 6-1 200 Sr. 25-62 passing (40%), 391 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs OL Cooper Burkhart 6-3 280 Sr.





Schedule: Sept. 7, at Bethel, 6 p.m.; Sept. 14, Saint Mary, 7 p.m.; Sept. 21, at Kansas Wesleyan, 2 p.m.; Sept. 28, Southwestern, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5, at Avila, 1 p.m.; Oct. 19, Sterling, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Tabor, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, at Friends, 1:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, at McPherson, 1 p.m.; Nov. 16, Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.