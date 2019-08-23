The next Division I stars: 15 players you need to know in the Jayhawk Conference

State Colleges
The Jayhawk Conference has played host to the nation’s top junior college football recruits for years and this season is no different.
Hutchinson, ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA preseason poll, is the favorite to win the Jayhawk this season. The Blue Dragons certainly looked the part in Thursday’s season-opening 41-16 victory over Ellsworth.
But the battle for the title will once again be one of the top story lines in the nation, as No. 3 Garden City, No. 10 Butler and No. 16 Highland should contend for the title.
While that title race plays out, here are 15 players to keep an eye on this season.
Art Green, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-2, 200 cornerback (Twitter)
Ranking: No. 2 overall, No. 1 cornerback
Recruiting: Verbally committed to Tennessee over Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Nadab Joseph, Independence
Vitals: 6-2, 193 cornerback (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 4 overall, No. 2 cornerback
Recruiting: Finalists include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Nebraska and Kentucky. Originally verbally committed to Alabama out of high school, then signed with Georgia but had to go the junior-college route the last two years. Alabama and Georgia are once again believed to be the favorites for Joseph.
Brian George, Highland
Vitals: 6-2, 190 cornerback (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 5 overall, No. 3 cornerback
Recruiting: Recently released his 10 finalists, which are Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky and Miami.
Ali Gaye, Garden City
Vitals: 6-6, 270 defensive end (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 3 defensive end
Recruiting: Verbally committed to LSU, picking the Tigers over offers from Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska. Originally signed with Washington out of high school, but failed academically.
Jonathan Buskey, Coffeyville
Vitals: 6-7, 320 offensive tackle (Twitter)
Ranking: No. 57 overall, No. 9 offensive tackle
Recruiting: Verbally committed to Auburn, picking the Tigers over offers from South Carolina, Texas A&M and TCU.
Latrell Bankston, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-1, 284 defensive tackle (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 15 overall, No. 1 defensive tackle
Recruiting: Currently holds offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Iowa State and Boise State, among others. Recruiting analysts seem to think Oregon State is the frontrunner.
Jazston Turnetine, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-7, 340 offensive tackle (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 41 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle
Recruiting: Verbally committed to South Carolina, picking the Gamecocks over offers from West Virginia, Missouri, Arizona, TCU, Houston and SMU.
Cortez Eatmon, Independence
Vitals: 6-3, 190 cornerback (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 38 overall, No. 6 cornerback
Recruiting: Currently holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Originally planned on committing on Friday, but announced earlier this week that he will take a medical redshirt following a season-ending injury.
Dionte Gipson, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-5, 225 defensive end (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 4 defensive end
Recruiting: Currently holds offers from Arizona and Iowa State.
Kirmari Gainous, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-4, 255 defensive end (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 5 defensive end
Recruiting: Currently holds offers from LSU, Central Florida, Houston, SMU and East Carolina.
Rocky Aitogi, Fort Scott
Vitals: 6-7, 345 offensive tackle (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 85 overall, No. 10 offensive tackle
Recruiting: Verbally committed to BYU, picking the Cougars over offers from Ole Miss and Arizona.
Da’Quan Bailey-Brown, Dodge City
Vitals: 5-9, 170 wide receiver (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 54 overall, No. 10 wide receiver
Recruiting: Verbally committed to South Florida, picking the Bulls over offers from Central Michigan, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.
Tyquez Hampton, Coffeyville
Vitals: 6-2, 210 wide receiver (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 83 overall, No. 21 wide receiver
Recruiting: Verbally committed to Tulsa, picking the Golden Hurricane over offers from Bethune-Cookman and Southern. Originally signed with Utah out of high school before transferring to junior college.
Maleak Bryant, Garden City
Vitals: 6-6, 225 tight end (Twitter)
Ranking: No. 46 overall, No. 1 tight end
Recruiting: Verbally committed to UAB, picking the Blazers over Southern Miss, Marshall and Massachussetts. Played his freshman season at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Garden City for this season.
Jakorian Bennett, Hutchinson
Vitals: 6-0, 185 cornerback (Twitter, Hudl)
Ranking: No. 51 overall, No. 9 cornerback
Recruiting: Currently holds offers from Louisville, SMU, Arkansas State and Southern Miss, among others.
Schedules
August
Thursday—Iowa Western 36, Coffeyville 14; Hutchinson 41, Ellsworth 16. Saturday—Snow at Garden City, 1 p.m.; Iowa Central at Butler, 7; Dodge City at Independence, 7; Highland at Fort Scott, 7. 31—Independence at Hutchinson, noon; Ellsworth at Highland, 4; Garden City at Dodge City, 7; Snow at Butler, 7; Fort Scott at Coffeyville, 7.
September
7—Coffeyville at Iowa Central, noon; Hutchinson at Iowa Western, 1; Ellsworth at Garden City, 1; Highland at Butler, 7. 14—Dodge City at Ellsworth, 1; Independence at Garden City, 1; Butler at Coffeyville, 7; Hutchinson at Fort Scott, 7. 21—Garden City at Iowa Western, 1; Highland at Coffeyville, 7; Dodge City at Butler, 7; Independence at Fort Scott, 7. 28—Butler at Hutchinson, noon; Iowa Central at Highland, 1; Iowa Western at Dodge City, 1; Coffeyville at Arkansas Baptist, 1; Fort Scott at Garden City, 3.
October
5—Garden City at Iowa Central, noon; Hutchinson at Highland, 1; Dodge City at Coffeyville, 7; Butler at Independence, 7. 12—Coffeyville at Hutchinson, noon; Iowa Central at Dodge City, 1; Iowa Western at Independence, 1; Ellsworth at Fort Scott, 1; Air Force Prep at Butler, 7. 19—Dodge City at Hutchinson, noon; Garden City at Highland, 1; Independence at Coffeyville, 7; Fort Scott at Butler, 7. 24—RPA at Hutchinson, 7. 26—Independence at Iowa Central, 1; Coffeyville at Garden City, 1; Iowa Western at Fort Scott, 1; Highland at Dodge City, 1; Butler at Ellsworth, 7.
November
2—Highland at Independence, 1; Butler at Iowa Western, 1; Hutchinson at Garden City, 1; Iowa Central at Fort Scott, 1; Ellsworth at Coffeyville, 7. 9—Hutchinson at Iowa Central, noon; Iowa Western at Highland, 1; Fort Scott at Dodge City, 1; Independence at Ellsworth, 7; Garden City at Butler, 7.
