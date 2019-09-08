No. 1 Hutchinson leans on defense in top-10 win; Friends opens season with KCAC win

Hutchinson defended its No. 1 ranking on Saturday with a 34-27 road victory at No. 7 Iowa Western. The Blue Dragons’ defense led the way with eight sacks and limiting Iowa Western to just over 3 yards per play. Hutchinson Community College

In its first game in program history playing as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Hutchinson Community College showed why they’re topping the NJCAA football polls on Saturday in a 34-27 victory on the road over No. 7 Iowa Western.

It was a dominant performance by the Hutchinson defense, which limited Iowa Western to 230 yards of offense on 71 plays. That’s just over 3 yards per play, thanks to holding Iowa Western to 46 rushing yards on 34 attempts and sacking the quarterback 10 times.

The Blue Dragons capitalized on Iowa Western starting quarterback Cam Thomas exiting the game in the first quarter. He had been dealing with a hand injury this week and was replaced after the second drive.

Hutchinson’s defense proved to be a nightmare for his backup, Shelton Applewhite Jr., who completed just 10 of 33 passes for 183 yards and lost 59 yards on 11 carries. He was also sacked eight times in the game by the Blue Dragons, as defensive end Latrell Bankston registered three sacks and linebacker Lavar Gardner added 1.5 sacks and Ronald Williams came up with the interception.

Hutchinson took a 14-0 lead after opening with touchdowns on its first two drives of the game. On the first, receiver Tiyon Evans scooped up a bad option pitch and scored from five yards out; four minutes later, quarterback Mark Wright connected on a 39-yard pass to Cortes Braham for the score.

Iowa Western answered back with back-to-back scores of its own, but a failed extra-point allowed Hutchinson to retain the lead throughout the game. The Blue Dragons extended their halftime lead to 20-13 on a short rush by Kendall Cross.

Evans once again came up with an electric play for Hutchinson, as he returned the kickoff out of halftime 95 yards for a touchdown to give Hutchinson a 27-13 lead. Iowa Western would trim the deficit to 27-20 midway through the third quarter, but Hutchinson answered with a two-yard touchdown plunge by Wright to extend the lead back to 34-20.

Iowa Western came within 34-27 with 11:46 remaining in the fourth quarter and had four drives to potentially tie the game, but never advanced past the Hutchinson 46-yard line thanks to four sacks (two by Bankston) and Williams’ interception.

Hutchinson will again be on the road at a ranked opponent next week, as the Blue Dragons (3-0) will travel to No. 20 Fort Scott for a 7 p.m. kickoff on September 14.

Friends opens the season with a win — In a defensive tussle, it was Friends who came up with the bigger defensive plays in a 21-6 victory on the road at Saint Mary to open the season in KCAC play.

Neither team produced more than 260 yards of total offense, but Friends’ defense came up with the game’s lone turnover and 12 tackles for a loss. Jeremiah Pharms produced 2.5 sacks, while Bishop Carroll graduate Robby Garcia and Eisenhower graduate Adam Brown each registered a sack as well.

Running back Marshall McShan (career-high 94 rushing yards) had the game’s most explosive play in the first quarter, dashing 59 yards for a touchdown with 4:06 remaining in the opening frame. Dan Dawdy, a Derby graduate, extended the halftime lead to 14-0 after connecting with Juan Salazar for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Saint Mary trimmed the deficit to 14-6 late in the third quarter, but Friends iced the game with a late touchdown from Dawdy to Tyson Love, a Maize graduate. Dawdy finished with 142 passing yards on 17 of 24 passes, while Salazar led the way with 73 receiving yards on five catches.

Jayhawk Conference

No. 1 Hutchinson 34, No. 7 Iowa Western 27

Hutchinson (3-0) 14 6 14 0 — 34 Iowa Western (1-2) 7 6 7 7 — 27

H—Evans 5 run (Garcia kick), 10:52, 1st

H—Braham 39 pass from Wright (Garcia kick), 6:51, 1st

IW—Reed Jr. 11 pass from Applewhite Jr. (Contreraz kick), 4:59, 1st

IW—Snead 1 run (Contreraz kick failed), 13:32, 2nd

H—Cross 3 run (Garcia kick failed), 4:49, 2nd

H—Evans 95 kickoff return (Garcia kick), 14:43, 3rd

IW—White 50 run (Contreraz kick), 10:48, 3rd

H—Wright 2 run (Garcia kick), 4:39, 3rd

IW—White 2 run (Contreraz kick), 11:52, 4th

Rushing—Hutchinson, Coleman 14-57, Wright 16-37, Cross 6-36, Collins 8-33, Evans 3-13; Iowa Western, White 16-104, Snead 6-3, Thomas 1-(-2), Applewhite Jr. 11-(-59).

Passing—Hutchinson, Wright 25-36-1-194; Iowa Western, Applewhite Jr. 10-33-1-183, Thomas 1-4-0-1.

Receiving—Hutchinson, Tinsley 5-53, Braham 3-48, Clary 3-18, Collins 3-17, Green 1-12, Phillips 1-10, Marshall 1-9, Coleman 2-8, Roach 2-8, Brown 1-4, Evans 1-4, Donaldson 2-3; Iowa Western, Reed Jr. 6-87, Stoudemire 1-47, Perry 1-26, Rogers 1-16, White 2-8.

No. 3 Butler 33, Highland 7

Highland (1-2, 0-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7 Butler (3-0, 1-0) 10 9 14 0 — 33

B—Abel 39 field goal, 8:19, 1st

B—Sturges 36 run (Abel kick), 5:25, 1st

B—Qualls 40 pass from Frank (Abel kick failed), 14:08, 2nd

B—Abel 26 field goal, 6:59, 2nd

B—Davenport 4 run (Abel kick), 9:18, 3rd

H—Jackson 6 pass from Cambridge (Velasquez kick), 6:28, 3rd

B—Qualls 24 pass from Frank (Abel kick), 3:43, 3rd

Rushing—Highland, Brawner 7-18, Gadsden 7-17, Cambridge 8-5, Jenkins 1-3, Fishback 1-(-2), Brown 1-(-20); Butler, Sturges 19-97, Thomas 14-45, Frank 6-25, Lane 2-11, Roberts 4-10, Davenport 2-8, Samsel 1-1, Team 1-(-5).

Passing—Highland, Cambridge 29-47-0-247; Butler, Frank 15-23-0-231.

Receiving—Highland, Perks Jr. 6-92, Kelow 2-41, Prince 7-33, Mayes 3-26, Campbell 1-14, Thompson 3-13, Edwards 2-9, Jackson 2-8, Jenkins 2-7, Thomas 1-4; Butler, Qualls 4-83, Ziegler 3-54, Caldwell 2-35, Lane 3-32, Lassiter 1-10, Batiste 1-9, Sturges 1-8.

No. 10 Garden City 61, Ellsworth 0

Ellsworth (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Garden City (2-1) 24 17 13 7 — 61

GC—Dos Santos 43 field goal, 12:52, 1st

GC—Jefferson 16 run (Dos Santos kick), 10:31, 1st

GC—Jefferson 10 run (Dos Santos kick), 3:38, 1st

GC—Merriweather 5 run (Dos Santos kick), 0:01, 1st

GC—Merriweather 23 run (Dos Santos kick), 10:07, 2nd

GC—Dos Santos 19 field goal, 4:20, 2nd

GC—White 60 fumble return (Dos Santos kick), 1:16, 2nd

GC—Ford 28 run (Dos Santos kick), 11:26, 3rd

GC—Jefferson 75 run (Dos Santos kick failed), 5:33, 3rd

GC—Dugar fumble recovery in end zone (Dos Santos kick), 6:03, 4th

Stats unavailable as of late Saturday evening.

No. 12 Iowa Central 45, Coffeyville 17

Coffeyville (0-3) 0 3 7 7 — 17 Iowa Central (2-1) 14 0 17 14 — 45

Stats unavailable as of late Saturday evening.

KCAC

Friends 21, Saint Mary 6

Friends (1-0, 1-0) 7 7 0 7 — 21 Saint Mary (0-2, 0-1) 0 0 6 0 — 6

FU—McShan 59 run (Navarro kick), 4:06, 1st

FU—Salazar 10 pass from Dawdy (Navarro kick), 0:23, 2nd

SMC—Graham 5 run (Erwin kick failed), 2:13, 3rd

FU—Love 4 pass from Dawdy (Navarro kick), 0:01, 4th

Rushing—Friends, McShan 19-94, Dawdy 5-10, James 5-8, Chance 1-2, Morris 2-1; Saint Mary, Wilson 10-59, Estenbaum 6-28, Temmink 6-7, Daughtry 2-4, Graham 6-(-5), Gudka 2-(-6), Barnhart 1-(-6).

Passing—Friends, Dawdy 17-24-0-142, Morris 1-1-0-1; Saint Mary, Temmink 12-16-0-105, Gudka 2-6-0-29, Haskins 1-2-0-13.

Receiving—Friends, Salazar 5-73, Love 2-32, Chance 5-29, Fink 1-6, Hurd 1-5, Caldwell 1-0, McShan 3-(-2); Saint Mary, Daughtry 4-62, Barnhart 8-61, Brown 1-18, Roller 2-6.

No. 4 Kansas Wesleyan 37, Tabor 12

Tabor (1-1, 0-1) 6 0 6 0 — 12 Kansas Wesleyan (2-0, 1-0) 7 3 21 6 — 37

TC—Swims 13 pass from McGee (Chiavetta kick failed), 10:00, 1st

KWU—Prewitt 5 run (Morales kick), 7:13, 1st

KWU—Morales 23 field goal, 6:15, 2nd

KWU—Williams 66 pass from Feauto (Morales kick), 14:45, 3rd

KWU—Lowe 8 run (Morales kick), 12:43, 3rd

KWU—Williams 23 pass from Feauto (Morales kick), 8:50, 3rd

TC—Davis 40 pass from McGee (McGee run failed), 3:40, 3rd

KWU—Lowe 4 run (Morales kick failed), 2:16, 4th

Rushing—Tabor, Davis 1-1, Johnson 9-0, McGee 8-(-2); Kansas Wesleyan, Prewitt 25-127, Lowe 21-92, Team 3-0, Feauto 5-(-15).

Passing—Tabor, McGee 25-45-2-252; Kansas Wesleyan, Feauto 11-19-2-296.

Receiving—Tabor, Harper 5-64, Davis 5-54, Burnett 5-40, Swims 5-40, Jones 4-31, Johnson 1-23; Kansas Wesleyan, Williams 7-223, McCauley 4-73.

No. 14 Langston 21, McPherson 20

McPherson (0-1) 0 0 7 13 — 20 Langston, Okla. (1-0) 21 0 0 0 — 21

LU—Cooper 33 run (Robles kick), 2:53, 1st

LU—Whitfield 4 run (Robles kick), 2:19, 1st

LU—Pogi 12 interception return (Robles kick), 1:09, 1st

MC—Washington 70 run (Schroeder kick), 3:44, 3rd

MC—Hill 3 run (Schroeder kick), 6:32, 4th

MC—Nikkel 8 pass from Crouch (Crouch pass failed), 0:00, 4th

Rushing—McPherson, Washington 1-70, Lykes 3-11, Davis 4-7, Crouch 9-6, Hill 2-5; Langston, Whitfield 15-57, Cooper 5-36, King 8-25, Pickens 1-15, Irons 1-4, Team 1-(-1), Stevenson 4-(-21).

Passing—McPherson, Crouch 22-41-2-204; Langston, Stevenson 11-14-1-125, Cooper 4-7-1-39.

Receiving—McPherson, Nikkel 7-102, McNeal 3-42, Scroggins 3-23, Nash 3-17, Ross 1-15, Washington 1-4, Hill 1-1, Davis 2-0, Bodie Jr. 1-0; Langston, Shaputis 3-42, Person 2-34, Irons 3-31, Colston 3-29, Mims 1-12, Neal 1-9, Andrade 1-6, Washington 1-1.

No. 22 Ottawa 35, Southwestern 34

Ottawa (1-0, 1-0) 13 0 22 0 — 35 Southwestern (0-2, 0-1) 7 21 6 0 — 34

OU—Kaegi 3 run (Hopson pass failed), 12:37, 1st

SWC—Spencer 2 run (Botello kick), 5:57, 1st

OU—Foos 23 pass from Kaegi (Boles kick), 0:16, 1st

SWC—Shannon 81 pass from Mueller (Botello kick), 12:14, 2nd

SWC—Shannon 5 pass from Mueller (Botello kick), 8:16, 2nd

SWC—Shannon 33 pass from Mueller (Botello kick), 0:52, 2nd

OU—Davis 1 run (Boles kick), 11:12, 3rd

OU—Powell 6 pass from Davis (Johnson pass from Davis), 6:40, 3rd

SWC—Botello 42 field goal, 4:50, 3rd

SWC—Botello 37 field goal, 2:32, 3rd

OU—Foos 34 pass from Kaegi (Boles kick), 1:11, 3rd

Rushing—Ottawa, Kaegi 12-33, Johnson 15-22, Gee 6-13, Davis 5-7, Team 2-(-4); Southwestern, Wyatt 21-125, Thomas 10-50, Hanks 3-8, Spencer 3-6, Coleman 3-6, Mueller 7-(-11).

Passing—Ottawa, Kaegi 29-43-0-408, Davis 3-4-0-20; Southwestern, Mueller 7-23-1-190.

Receiving—Ottawa, Foos 11-133, Johnson 5-77, Amayo Jr. 4-74, Powell 5-66, Davis 5-66, Hopson 1-7, Gee 1-5; Southwestern, Shannon 3-119, Spencer 2-39, Gonzales 1-30, Thomas 1-2.

Sterling 34, Avila 21

Avila (0-1, 0-1) 7 14 0 0 — 21 Sterling (1-0, 1-0) 20 0 7 7 — 34

SC—Phillips 4 run (Slysko kick failed), 12:22, 1st

AU—Senerius 17 pass from Askan (Leighow kick), 9:41, 1st

SC—Williams 1 run (Slysko kick), 5:21, 1st

SC—Mitchell-Ford 1 run (Slysko kick), 0:15, 1st

AU—Hopkins 31 pass from Askan (Leighow kick), 13:17, 2nd

AU—Nesbitt 19 pass from Askan (Leighow kick), 1:03, 2nd

SC—Mitchell-Ford 21 run (Slysko kick), 7:00, 3rd

SC—Williams 5 run (Slysko kick), 14:53, 4th

Rushing—Avila, Nesbitt 16-70, Moore 8-19, Askan 3-6, Jacobs 7-(-4); Sterling, Mitchell-Ford 31-172, Phillips 14-33, Whitehead 3-30, Williams 6-19, Butler 1-2, Harbour 1-0.

Passing—Avila, Askan 19-35-0-258, Jacobs 7-18-1-66; Sterling, Phillips 8-22-1-128, Butler 1-3-0-7.

Receiving—Avila, Williams 7-116, Senerius 5-52, Nesbitt 4-46, Edwards 4-42, Hopkins 3-38, Moore 2-25, Downton 1-5; Sterling, Whitehead 3-76, Butler 3-42, Sanders 2-19, Williams 1-(-2).

Bethel 34, Bethany 14

Bethany (0-1, 0-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14 Bethel (1-0, 1-0) 7 0 13 14 — 34

Bethel—Juarez 50 run (Francis kick), 1:45, 1st

Bethany—Fields 13 pass from Denson (Towndsend kick), 11:20, 2nd

Bethel—Scurry 27 run (Francis kick), 12:39, 3rd

Bethel—Esau 35 run (Francis kick failed), 3:18, 3rd

Bethel—Esau 59 run (Francis kick), 12:25, 4th

Bethel—Esau 17 run (Francis kick), 8:57, 4th

Bethany—Kelley 79 fumble return (Townsend kick), 3:52, 4th

Rushing—Bethany, Caviness 4-6, Denson 12-3, D. Jones 11-2, B. Jones 1-2, Lucero 1-(-10); Bethel, Esau 16-103, Scurry 8-58, Juarez 2-56, Harrison 2-49, Barnes 5-35, Green 5-21, Garcia 4-10, Murray 3-3, Starlin-Driver 3-(-1).

Passing—Bethany, Denson 19-37-0-103; Bethel, Esau 5-7-0-59.

Receiving—Bethany, Mendoza 5-37, D. Jones 4-26, Molette 2-16, Fields 5-14, Gray 2-8, Wolfe 1-2; Bethel, Galliart 2-32, Murray 1-14, Harrison 1-11, Green 1-2.