No. 5 Hutchinson Community College improves to 2-0 with 31-21 win over Independence

The no. 5-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team picked up its first Kansas Jayhawk Conference victory and improved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday with a 31-21 win over Independence at Gowans Stadium.

Mark Wright threw for four touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards to power the Blue Dragons past an Independence team that made a push at the lead after halftime.

Hutchinson led 17-0 at halftime after Wright threw touchdown passes to Craig Burt and Karim Brown, but Independence rallied behind the Stephon Brown-to-Kaekwon Heath connection. The duo hooked up on back-to-back 39-yard touchdowns on the first two possessions of the second half to trim Hutchinson’s lead to 17-14.

But the third-quarter fireworks weren’t over. Wright threw his third touchdown pass of the day to extend the lead to 24-14, only for Brown, Independence’s quarterback, to strike back less than a minute later to cut the deficit to 24-21.

Wright sealed the game with a quick touchdown drive, capped by his fourth touchdown pass on a 25-yard strike to Mitchell Tinsley for a 31-21 lead.

Hutchinson’s Ronald Williams came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter to end Independence’s threat. He finished with two interceptions on the game, while Lavar Gardner led Hutchinson’s defense with 12 tackles.

Highland 21, Ellsworth (Iowa) 0: After suffering an upset on the road on opening weekend, Highland Community College bounced back at home with a shutout victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Highland’s defense held Ellsworth to 165 yards on 57 plays (2.9 yards per play), as Brian George came up with an interception and Curtis Harris led the team with 11 tackles, three going for a loss. Running back Demarco Fishback scored two touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards, while quarterback Kenny Mayberry threw for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Wayland Baptist 35, St. Mary 13 — The score was deceiving to the Spires, which led 10-7 at halftime and even tacked on a second field goal by CJ Erwin to start the second half to extend their lead to 13-7.

But St. Mary couldn’t hold for a season-opening win in a non-conference game, as Wayland Baptist scored four unanswered touchdowns for the win. Running back Demontrel Wilson led St. Mary with 90 rushing yards on 16 carries, while receiver Fred Daughtry caught four passes for 73 yards.

Jayhawk

No. 5 Hutchinson 31, Independence 21





1 2 3 4



TOT Independence (1-1, 1-1) 0 0 21 0 — 21 Hutchinson (2-0, 1-0) 7 10 14 0 — 31

H—Burt 29 pass from Wright (Garcia kick)

H—K. Brown 10 pass from Wright (Garcia kick)

H—Garcia 19 field goal

I—Heath 39 pass from Brown (Troutman kick)

I—Heath 39 pass from Brown (Troutman kick)

H—K. Brown 27 pass from Wright (Garcia kick)

I—Brown 2 run (Troutman kick)

H—Tinsley 25 pass from Wright (Garcia kick)

Rushing—Independence, Ellison 10-88, Brown 12-71, Williams 2-31, Jones 8-19, Dollard 2-0, Team, 1-(-20); Hutchinson, Wright 27-160, Coleman 16-82, Cross 10-28, K. Brown 1-14, S. Brown 1-7.

Passing—Independence, Brown 15-29-3-152; Hutchinson, Wright 16-27-0-194, S. Brown 0-1-1-0.

Receiving—Independence, Heath 4-91, Dell 6-40, Ellison 3-18, Jones 1-4, Brantley 1-(-1); Hutchinson, K. Brown 5-74, Tinsley 7-72, Burt 1-29, Marshall 1-11, Roach 1-7, Collins 1-1.

Highland 21, Ellsworth 0





1 2 3 4



TOT Ellsworth (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Highland (1-1) 0 7 7 7 — 21

H—Fishback 1 run (Velasquez kick)

H—Fishback 5 run (Velasquez kick)

H—Campbell 15 pass from Mayberry (Velasquez kick)

Rushing—Ellsworth, Payne 16-70, Kimbrough 14-38, Whitlock 6-14, Baker 5-9, Early 7-6, Bellamy 1-1, Scott 1-0; Highland, Fishback 14-59, Brawner 11-28, Fewell 3-15, Mayberry 2-12, Franklin 2-11, Leverette 3-(-2).

Passing—Ellsworth, Payne 2-5-1-19, Baker 1-1-0-8, Scott 0-1-0-0; Highland, Mayberry 16-27-1-237.

Receiving—Ellsworth, Scott 3-27; Highland, Thompson 5-62, Perks Jr. 3-47, Edwards 1-36, Cook 1-30, Fishback 3-18, Franklin 1-17, Campbell 1-15, Fewell 1-12.

KCAC

Wayland Baptist (Texas) 35, St. Mary 13





1 2 3 4



TOT St. Mary (0-1) 3 7 3 0 — 13 Wayland Baptist (1-0) 7 0 14 14 — 35

SM—Erwin 32 field goal

WB—Kirby 21 pass from Parsley (Thornton kick)

SM—Grimes 3 run (Erwin kick)

SM—Erwin 39 field goal

WB—Kirby 29 pass from Parsley (Thornton kick)

WB—Ve’An 12 pass from Parsley (Thornton kick)

WB—Kirby 33 pass from Parsley (Thornton kick)

WB—Peterson 70 run (Thornton kick)

Rushing—St. Mary, Wilson 16-90, Estenbaum 11-35, Grimes 3-8, Temmink 3-8, Collins 4-6, Gudka 1-5, Graham 1-3; Wayland Baptist, Peterson 12-106, Vaughn 8-39, Johnson 7-11, Parsley 2-0.

Passing—St. Mary, Grimes 6-13-1-79, Temmink 2-8-0-12, Gudka 2-4-0-11, Holmes 0-1-0-0; Wayland Baptist, Parsley 23-32-0-326.

Receiving—St. Mary, Daughtry 4-73, Estenbaum 2-12, Collins 1-8, Roller 2-6, Barnhart 1-3; Wayland Baptist, Kirby 7-110, Hurn 6-76, McLain 2-53, Gonzales 1-36, Ve’An 4-28, Johnson 2-24, Peterson 1-(-1).