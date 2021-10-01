KU hoops coach Self speaks to fans at Late Night in Phog: ‘We’ve got a real chance’

The KU student section erupts as Late Night in the Phog gets underway Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Wearing a blue-and-white short-sleeve shirt, gray slacks and white gym shoes and carrying a portable hand-held microphone, Bill Self strolled through the fabled northwest tunnel of Allen Fieldhouse at 7:58 p.m., Friday, eager to speak to Kansas’ basketball fans in person for the first time in a long time.

Self, KU’s 19th-year men’s basketball coach, was in his element in enjoying the return of Late Night in the Phog — the 37th edition — this one with spectators back in the stands.

Late Night was a virtual TV show broadcast a year ago in a near-empty building in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How we doing tonight? Isn’t it about time for everybody to have some fun again? What’s better than Allen Fieldhouse, the best place to play basketball in the world?” Self told a crowd of more than 16,000 fans.

Self was speaking immediately after a humorous video played in which he wore a long blonde wig, mimicking a rock star in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rather than a hoops coach.

“When (wife) Cindy and I came here almost 19 years ago we followed a legend,” Self told the crowd, referring to Roy Williams. “We followed great teams. So many people thought at that time it was kind of a no-win situation (in coming to KU from Illinois).

“When you have the best fans in the world and the best players year in and year out, that’s why you come here. It’s why players come here. They want to win another one of those over there,” he added, pointing to national title banners in the north rafters.

He continued: “There have been changes. What we say here is, faces change, expectations don’t. The thing I’m most proud of, when Cindy (wife), Lauren (daughter), Tyler (son) and myself moved here, they were small kids and now 19 years later I’ve got two beautiful granddaughters sitting right up there (stands). Can you guys wave?” he added, indeed getting his grandkids to wave.

Self concluded a 4-minute talk with hoops commentary:

“Last year was a good year, but it wasn’t great,” he told the attentive crowd. “The pandemic caused problems, was a headache for everybody in the world. We had a great December. We had a crappy January. We had a great February. Just when we were going good, COVID knocked us out (hitting team in Big 12 tourney and NCAAs).

“This year,” Self continued, “we’re bigger. We’re faster. We’re stronger. Even more so this year with the help of your support we’ve got a real chance. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!” he bellowed.

KU women’s coach Brandon Schneider also spoke to the fans. He mentioned that like KU’s men’s team, the women’s squad has several new players this season.

“How great to be in Allen Fieldhouse,” Schneider said. “I see former players in the crowd. It’s nice to see you support your alma mater. I see future Jayhawks, soon to be their home. And see the best college basketball fans in the country.

“We’ve added (several) new players to our team. I think when you get an opportunity to see them in November you’ll see how hard they play for you, our university and our state. Take advantage of this opportunity to come out and support our women’s team.”

The fieldhouse was close to full for Late Night, just a spattering of seats unfilled in the southeast and southwest corners of the upper deck,

The women’s team will open against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 10 at Allen. The men’s team opens against Michigan State in the Nov. 9 Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. KU men will play Emporia State in an exhibition on Nov. 3 at Allen.