Can you remember each and every Late Night at KU? Here’s a year-by-year recap

Rapper Snoop Dog performs at Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse on Oct. 4.. The Kansas City Star

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self calls himself “a fan” of Run-DMC, the legendary hip-hop music group that has been around since 1981.

“They are one of the few hip-hop bands I am actually aware of. I know some of their stuff. I’ll enjoy it,” Self said, referring to the upcoming mini-concert of the Queens, New York group that will be held at the conclusion of Friday’s Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I’m very familiar with them: ‘Walk This Way’ with Steven Tyler, ‘It’s Tricky’ and ‘My Adidas.’ So that makes me pretty much a hip-hop expert, I believe,” Self added.

Self — his music genre of choice is classic rock with Bruce Springsteen an all-time favorite — understands hip hop remains a popular choice with the KU college students who will attend Late Night as well as the high school recruits and their families who will be sitting behind the Jayhawk bench.

Enduring popularity of hip hop is the reason Run DMC joins the group of rap/hip-hop entertainers to perform in recent years at Late Night. The list includes Snoop Dogg (2019), 2 Chainz (2018), Lil Yachty (2017) and TechN9ne (2016).

“The last Late Night we had was fun but maybe not in the best interests of everybody,” Self said with a smile, referring to Snoop Dogg’s controversial performance in 2019. Last year’s Late Night was a virtual TV show with no musical group. “Rev Run I’m sure will tone it down just a little bit,” Self predicted.

KU’s 37th-annual Late Night will start at 6:30 p.m., Friday, in Allen Fieldhouse. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for students and 5 p.m. for the general public.

In case anybody needs a refresher course, here’s a recap of the previous 36 Late Nights at KU.

2020

No spectators were allowed in the fieldhouse for an Oct. 23 TV show that included a 10-minute intrasquad scrimmage.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

KU sophomore guard Tristan Enaruna, who transferred to Iowa State after the 2020-21 season, hit two threes and scored 10 points to lead the Crimson team to a 23-18 victory over the Blue squad.

Junior Ochai Agbaji, who scored seven points in a row at one point, also hit a pair of threes. Freshman Bryce Thompson, who transferred to Oklahoma State after the season, dished a pair of assists as did newcomer Dajuan Harris. Juco transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, who left for DePaul after the season, led the Blue team with five points apiece.

2019

The 2019 Late Night in the Phog forever will be remembered as the night Snoop Dogg brought pole dancers and a money gun that shot fake $100 bills into the fieldhouse stands.

Then-KU athletic director Jeff Long apologized after the event, for the risque nature of the show.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Long said. “We made it clear to the entertainer’s managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening,” Long added.

Snoop Dogg used colorful language during his songs.

“I didn’t know there was going to be anything like that,” Self said after Snoop’s 35-minute performance. “I was told this was radio edited and everything else.

“I don’t guess you have visuals on radio. I learned that tonight,” added Self, who departed for the locker room early in Snoop’s performance.

Prior to Snoop’s mini-concert, former KU guard Sherron Collins converted a half-court shot to win $5,000 for a pair of KU fans.

The Crimson team beat the Blues 32-30 behind the 10-point performance by David McCormack.

2018

The musical guest — 2 Chainz — rapped with players on both KU’s men’s and women’s teams who left their seats on the bench to dance on the court. The fans at one point lit up their cell phones.

2 Chainz, who wore a No. 2 KU jersey with “2 Chainz” on the back, graciously thanked, “whoever invited me.”

“I thought he was pretty cool,” Self said of 2 Chainz. “He came in and talked to our team beforehand. That was nice. You can tell he likes ball. You know how you go to a high school game and sometimes at the end of the quarter a little kid comes out and shoots between quarters? He couldn’t wait to shoot in front of everybody (as Jayhawks warmed up for scrimmage). He actually had a nice stroke,” Self added.

2017

Lil Yachty was a favorite of KU’s student section, especially after he charged into the stands to rap with the students in the north end zone. He then headed to the midcourt seats, where he shook hands with KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard and others.

At one point, the Jayhawks formed a semi-circle and sang and danced to the music during the concert portion of the show.

“I’ll admit it,” Self said, “I’m a Little Yachty fan. “I thought he was good. Of course I don’t know any of his songs. Obviously the students know him.”

2016

Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko performed the hit “KC MO” with the fieldhouse fans joining in. Former KU guard Brennan Bechard, KU’s director of student-athlete development, swished a halfcourt shot for the second straight season, providing $10,000 of Self’s own money for a lucky KU student who won a drawing.

2015

Freshman Carlton Bragg’s piano playing at center court provided a highlight on a night staff member Brennan Bechard hit a halfcourt shot to win $10,000 for a KU student. Also, fans watched the Kansas City Royals game on the video board, erupting in joy after the final out of a series-tying ALDS win over the Houston Astros. First-year Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider addressed the crowd.

2014

Self spoke to the fans while modeling the jacket Andrew Wiggins wore at the 2014 NBA Draft when Wiggins was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Self said the coat was worth $10,000. Frank Mason performed a back flip for the fans. Freshmen Devonté Graham and Kelly Oubre Jr. made their first appearances as Jayhawks.

2013

Fans jammed into the fieldhouse, some having to be turned away at the doors, for Wiggins’ KU debut.

“How many places in America are over 25,000 people waiting to get in a 16,000-seat building ... other than Lawrence, Kansas?” Self asked, to roaring applause.

“It was ridiculous out there,” Self exclaimed. I feel terrible for those people who couldn’t get in. I know we have the fire marshal and codes. It shows the interest level, though.”

Rob Riggle, who will host this year’s Late Night, served as host and was carried onto the floor on a white throne.

2012

KU’s 2012 Final Four flag was unveiled in the rafters just north of the center videoboard,. The unveiling had the fans stomping their feet in a roar that rivaled the 2008 Late Night when the NCAA title banner was unfurled. Travis Releford and Jeff Withey were among Kansas players to perform a dance in front of a packed Allen Fieldhouse. Jamari Traylor and Ben McLemore made their KU debuts coming off redshirt seasons.

2011

Self entered on a motorcycle designed to commemorate the 2008 NCAA National Championship. A fake celebrity boxing match was held between staff member Barry Hinson and world-class lightweight boxer Victor “Vicious” Ortiz. Riggle, who has appearances in “The Hangover” and “Saturday Night Live” among his credits, served as the guest referee. Ortiz knocked Hinson out in the first round, the act staged, of course.

2010

Dressed in gold from head to toe, Bill “Vanilla Ice” Self spoke to the fans.

“Yo, Allen Fieldhouse, what’s up tonight?” Self bellowed into the microphone to begin the proceedings.

Self’s outfit, in his words “a takeoff on cheap silk,” drew the most laughs of the night.

“I’m glad coach did that,” guard Tyshawn Taylor said of modeling sunglasses, a shiny chain and blue KU cap, worn backwards. “I can talk about that at practice sometime.”

Emcee was former KU and NBA power forward Scot Pollard. It was a big recruiting night as McLemore as well as Marcus and Markieff Morris attended.

2009

The 25th-annual Late Night included KU one-and-done player Xavier Henry making his hoops debut and dance debut. He wore a wig during a dance number. Mario Little may have been best-dressed Jayhawk in a number with slick black slacks, a bright red shirt and suspenders. Women’s hoops coach Bonnie Henrickson imitated Paula Abdul in a skit. Self did an impersonation of former Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps as he wore a green jacket and tie.

2008

KU unveiled its national championship banner. The thunderous ovation during the banner presentation had to be one of the loudest moments in Late Night history. Just a freshman, Taylor led the scrimmage with 17 points.

2007

Players entered the fieldhouse as passengers in a Corvette, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Hummer, Avalanche and stretch limousine onto a red carpet for interviews with “Survivor” winner and KU graduate Danni Boatwright. Self said he was most impressed with New York native Russell Robinson’s singing of “New York, New York.” Sherron Collins led the scrimmage with 13 points.

2006

The junior class of Robinson, Jeremy Case, Sasha Kaun, C.J. Giles, Darnell Jackson and Rodrick Stewart “waltzed” their way to an American Idol dance competition victory over the Jayhawk sophomores, who performed the tango, and freshmen, who danced the “swing” in front of judges Self, Danny Manning and Aaron Miles. Giles and Jackson scored eight points each in the annual scrimmage.

2005

For the first time ever, the festivities started at 6:30 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., or so according to new NCAA rules that allowed “Midnight Madness” events to begin earlier in the evening. Transfer guard Stewart had a between-the-legs dunk in scrimmage warmups.

2004

Tuxedo-clad seniors Keith Langford, Michael Lee, Miles and Wayne Simien bowed their heads reverently while grasping KU’s 1988 national-championship trophy at the conclusion of a dramatic skit. A hypnotist performed as did the Dallas Mavericks’ mascot. There was also a dance contest which included big man Kaun.

2003

Bil Self’s first Late Night took on the name, “Late Night in the Phog.”

Self received a thunderous ovation after a highlight video of the coach’s introductory press conference was shown to the fans.

“I have been in some loud places,” former Illinois coach Self said, “but that place got pretty loud there for a bit. That was a little bit overwhelming.”

The fans also rocked the building when the 1988 title team, led by coach Larry Brown, was introduced.

Self told the fans: “Basketball at Kansas is bigger than any individual … it is about a way of life, no matter what.”

2002

KU seniors Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich stole the “Mardi Gras”-themed show. Collison played Texas Tech coach Bob Knight in one skit and Hinrich portrayed Missouri coach Quin Snyder in another. Jeff Hawkins imitated Dick Vitale as part of an “American Idol” skit, while Collison played Bob Knight and Jeff Graves played Stuart Scott. Coach Roy Williams called his final Late Night, “the most fun I ever had (as) as coach.”

2001

Freshmen Simien, Lee, Miles, and Hawkins serenaded their mothers in a song and dance that Williams didn’t enjoy.

Williams said he couldn’t hear anything because of a faulty fieldhouse sound system. Late Night had a patriotic theme coming a month after the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. Hinrich had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the scrimmage. The sound system was improved by the next October, by the way.

2000

Jeff Carey had his hair cut by Jayhawk “barbers” Kenny Gregory, Eric Chenowith and Luke Axtell.

Drew Gooden sat in a canoe with John Crider as the canoe was pulley-ed across the fieldhouse floor.

Williams was given a huge ovation in his first appearance in Allen Fieldhouse since he declined an offer to return to his alma mater North Carolina as coach during the summer months.

1999

Big men Chenowith and Carey played electric guitar as Collison sang vocals for the Limp Bizkit song, “Faith.” They were joined by a drummer in the KU band. “That had to be the lowlight of the night, even more than my dancing,” Williams said of the out-of-tune musical number. There was a tribute to Wilt Chamberlain, just four days after his death, before the scrimmage and dunk contest.

1998

The theme was “Night at the Naismiths” — an awards show in which guest judges rated acts and presented not an Oscar, but a “Naismith” to the winners. Iowa natives Hinrich and Collison were the marquee recruits at the event.

1997

A transfer from LSU, Lester Earl wore a black leather jacket in a spoof of 1950s music. Earl had some vicious dunks, as did Gregory and Paul Pierce in a pre-scrimmage dunkathon. Also, Ryan Robertson had a big role in a skit as host of the game show, “The Price Is Right.”

1996

Pollard became the first basketball player in KU history to score 14 points, grab seven rebounds and block four shots while wearing bright red polish on all 10 fingernails.

“Revlon Vixen” was the eccentric player’s color of choice. That’s the night Pollard proposed marriage to his girlfriend, who accepted, by the way.

1995

Fans showed early for the jam-packed Saturday night event which started when former KU football coach Glen Mason took the court and bellowed, “Live from Allen Fieldhouse, it’s Late Night with Roy Williams.”

Mason has said one of his favorite moments at KU involved the reception he received at that Late Night. Earlier that day KU had won a football game during a 10-2 season.

The event was so popular it was estimated 2,000 fans had to be turned away at the entrances.

1994

Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett and golfing great Tom Watson joined former Royals’ center fielder Brian McRae and former KC Chiefs defensive back Deron Cherry as honorary coaches. Brett and Watson stayed well past 1 a.m., not minding the late hour.

“George is my kind of guy,” Williams said. “I was trying to get the officials to call a technical on Watson, but they wouldn’t do it.”

1993

Fans dressed as their favorite TV sitcom characters before the scrimmage. The Lone Ranger, Silver, Tonto, Gilligan’s Ginger and Granny Clampett all were on hand. This Late Night marked the debut of freshmen Jacque Vaughn, Pollard, B.J. Williams and Nick Proud, as well as Cal transfer Jerod Haase. Proud didn’t last long at KU, but the others were part of many victories. Pollard scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Vaughn put up eight points at the evening’s scrimmage.

1992

Nobody has had more fun at Late Night than 7-foot-2 Greg Ostertag, who showed up in a Frankenstein monster outfit on Halloween night. Williams’ entrance was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fieldhouse floor .

1991

Williams decided Late Night would be better suited on a Friday night, not Monday, the first day KU could practice in accordance with NCAA rules. He made the move so he could bring recruits to town for the made-for-recruiting event.

The fans responded, packing the building.

Adonis Jordan scored 25 points in the intrasquad scrimmage. “The shot was going in so I just kept pumping ‘em up. But that’s just my normal game,” Jordan said.

Ostertag lip-synched Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Coincidentally, Brooks is a good friend of current KU coach Self. The two attended Oklahoma State at the same time.

1990

More than 13,000 fans showed to see the Jayhawks dance and scrimmage after a long Sunday of pro football, including a Chiefs’ home game against Detroit. During the scrimmage, Rex Walters scored 16 points and amazed the crowd with some dunks.

Comic David Naster hosted the proceedings which included a concert by local band Homestead Grays. Macolm Nash lip-synched “Can’t Touch This.”

1989

A $5 admission fee was charged to pay for two bands, who performed on a massive sound stage. Mike Maddox, Rick Calloway, Freeman West and Jeff Gueldner lip-synched the song, “Simply Irresistible,” as they stood on a huge sound stage in the north end zone.

A lot of fans came to see the bands, evidenced by the smell of marijuana during the concert portion of the show.

Admission was never charged again.

1988

Williams’ first Late Night — it was called “Later With Roy Williams” — drew 10,000 fans. Alonzo Jamison brought down the backboard on a pre-scrimmage dunk, thrilling the attendees, but delaying the show.

“I’ve been in a lot of gyms,” said first-year coach Williams. “But I’ve never seen anything like that.”

After the new goal was in place, Milt Newton scored 16 points to lead the Blue team to a 36-35 victory over the Crimson.

“There are certain times that you’ll always remember and tonight — the reception I got from the student body — is something I’ll always remember,” Williams said.

1987

Danny Manning and Scooter Barry sang The Temptations’ song: “My Girl.” The normally reserved Manning was willing to grab center stage prior to his senior season. KU went on to win the national title. A crowd of about 7,000 attended that Late Night.

1986

“Late Night With Larry Brown” became a major happening in 1986, thanks in large part to its namesake, Late Night With David Letterman. One-time Letterman foil Larry Bud Melman visited Lawrence for the early Wednesday morning scrimmage, first signing autographs at 7 p.m. at the Burge Union.

1985

KU’s inaugural “Late Night With Larry Brown” attracted 6,000 fans.

“It was fabulous. I was thrilled with the students,” Brown said of the fans who showed at 12:01 on a Tuesday morning.

Many of the students wore T-shirts that read, “Late Night With Larry Brown. Starring the 1985-86 Kansas basketball team … all the way to Dallas.”

That KU team did reach the Final Four in Dallas. Current Jayhawk coach Self was a grad assistant on that team.