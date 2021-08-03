KU Jayhawks, nine others on list of No. 21 player in 2022 basketball recruiting class

Blythewood forward Julian Phillips is one of the top high school basketball players in the country for the Class of 2022 Tracy Glantz/The State

Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8, 175-pound senior small forward from Blythewood (South Carolina) High School, has narrowed his list of schools to 10, including Kansas, he reported Monday on Twitter.

Phillips, the No. 21-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, is considering KU, Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, UCLA, USC and Virginia.

He has taken official visits to Wake Forest, Florida State, Clemson and LSU. He also was recruited by Arizona State, Boston College, DePaul, Indiana and others.

“Phillips is best known for his explosive athleticism, high basketball IQ and sound playmaking abilities on the fast break,” wrote Sam Connon of yardbarker.com.

Phillips told 247sports.com he’s “looking for a school I can play some good minutes in my freshman year, and come in and make an impact. I want to be at a school that will help me develop my game. The ultimate goal is to be an NBA player, so I want a school that will develop my game for the next level. I want a good academic school as well.”

Gradey Dick avoids turnovers

Future Kansas basketball player Gradey Dick had the best assist to turnover ratio at last week’s NBA Top 100 camp at Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, dished 16 assists against just one turnover in five games.

In all, 60 players competed at the camp.

Dick averaged 10.4 points a game, ranking 12th out of 60 players. He also was sixth in assists at 3.2 per game, 12th in rebounding at 4.6 per game and 12th in steals at 1.0 per game.

“The experience was amazing. There were a bunch of high-level coaches helping us so there was plenty of knowledge around the gym,” Dick said Monday in a direct Twitter message to The Star.

Iwuchukwu considering KU, others

Vincent Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot, 220-pound senior center out of Montverde Academy in Florida, told kentuckysportsradio.com he has plans to visit UCLA, USC, Florida State, and Arizona State before choosing a school.

He’s already made visits to KU and Baylor.

“Both schools (KU, BU) have great facilities, great coaches, great players from the past,” Iwuchukwu told kentuckysportsradio.com. “Both of them have family relationships that you want in a college. They were really good visits.”

Iwuchukwu played for the winning team at last week’s NBPA Top 100 camp.

“This event was loaded with good bigs, but on the final day, and in the 3-on-3 play, it was Iwuchukwu who distinguished himself from the crowd,” wrote Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com. “He has good timing and length in protecting the rim and he has good hands as a rim runner and playing as a vertical spacing threat with his heels on the baseline.”

Iwuchukwu is ranked No. 29 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Wallace hopes to visit KU

Cason Wallace, a 6-4, 180-pound senior shooting guard from Richardson (Texas) High School, has set August visits with Kentucky and Texas is planning on visiting KU, he told Rivals.com.

Wallace, who has visited Tennessee, is ranked No. 16 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

“He has a rugged nature about his game. Onlookers may call it a winning pedigree, but it is something that shines through every time the Richardson (Texas) High guard steps on the floor,” wrote Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com.

“Offensively, he fills in the gaps on any team with the ability to pass, shoot, and handle. However, defensively he can be a game changer. Questions arise if Wallace can be a true No. 1 option offensively.”