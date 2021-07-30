Here’s where former KU guard Marcus Garrett is signing as an undrafted NBA free agent

Undrafted former Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett will sign a free-agent contract with the NBA’s Miami Heat, the Young Money APAA Sports Agency announced Friday via Twitter.

Garrett, who worked out for New Orleans, Indiana, Golden State, Utah and others in weeks leading up to Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft, was not selected in the draft after averaging 11.0 points with 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 assists in 2020-21 at KU.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, point guard/shooting guard Garrett will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees the player an invitation to training-camp. Exhibit 10 players receive bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived.

The Heat, under terms of the contract, would control Garrett’s G League rights. The Heat’s affiliate in the G League is the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Skyforce.

The Exhibit 10 deal also could be converted into a two-way contract, which could ultimately see Garrett splitting time between the NBA and the G League during the 2021-22 season.

The Heat will play games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s third-annual California Classic on Aug. 3-4 in Sacramento, California, then compete in the Las Vegas Summer League on Aug. 8-17.

The Heat, who went 40-32 in the regular season last year, then lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks, may be looking for an established point guard in NBA free agency. Guards on Miami’s roster last year included starting point guard Kendrick Nunn and shooting guard Duncan Robinson, plus Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo.

The Heat did not have a draft pick Thursday, but according to sportsnaut.com they did sign a batch of guards for their summer league team. They include Garrett, plus Dejon Jarreau, Houston; Javonte Smart, LSU; R.J. Nembhard, TCU; D.J. Stewart, Mississippi State and A.J. Lawson, South Carolina.