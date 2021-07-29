Bill Self comments on his case of COVID, summer practice, recruiting and NBA Draft

KU basketball coach Bill Self is eager to see his team resume playing some high-level men’s basketball. rsugg@kcstar.com

Isolated in his house since Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, Bill Self says he’s “looking forward to getting back to work next week.”

Self, Kansas’ 19th-year fully vaccinated men’s basketball coach, who came down with some “symptoms for two to three days that felt like the flu,” has had to miss the final days of practice of the summer session as well as five days of on-the-road recruiting.

“I feel pretty good,” Self said in a phone interview. “Like I said in the statement (in announcing he tested positive Friday), I do think we’re better off being vaccinated than not. I’m hoping like heck we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones. It’s nothing to joke at,” he added of the virus.

The Star recently was told by a source close to the program that all players and coaches in the program have been vaccinated.

Coaches around the country are allowed to leave campus and recruit Wednesday and Thursday after also being allowed to attend AAU events last Friday through Sunday.

The Jayhawks have already received two commitments in the recruiting Class of 2022 — from forwards Gradey Dick (6-7 Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, ranked No. 37 nationally by Rivals.com) and Zuby Ejiofor (6-8 Garland High School in Texas, ranked No. 58).

“We don’t really know yet,” Self said, asked to rate how it’s going in recruiting. “We’d probably like (to sign) at least three more kids (in this class).”

Summer practice update

Most of the players on KU’s 2021-22 roster have been in Lawrence since the start of summer school classes on June 8. They’ll be allowed to return to their hometowns at the conclusion of summer school classes (Friday) until the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 23.

“I don’t think we’ve had too many stand out as far as looking good (at practice). Dajuan has probably been the best player overall the summer,” Self said of sophomore point guard Dajuan Harris. “We’ve got a lot of competition (for playing time). Everybody’s had their days where they look good.”

Harris learned Wednesday that he would not be traveling overseas to play for the USA East Coast all-star team. He was to have played four games in Spain, but the trip was called off because of COVID-19 concerns in Spain.

“I’m actually probably relieved with the COVID stuff going on (overseas),” Self said of Harris remaining in the U.S. at this time.

KU senior forward David McCormack is back on the court following surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot last March. And freshman guard Bobby Pettiford is practicing after recovering from torn ligaments and a severe bone bruise in his left foot incurred in a pickup game in North Carolina in May.

“Not 100%,” Self said of the duo. “David takes days off (as he continues rehab). Bobby is a partial (practice) guy. We anticipate everybody will be good when they come back in three weeks.”

Newcomer senior point guard Remy Martin, who trained in Las Vegas most of the summer until removing his name from the NBA Draft on July 6, has been in Lawrence since Friday.

“Remy has had a good week,” Self said of the former Arizona State standout. “I think he’ll help us. I do. He is fast, has good vision and creates tempo.”

Marcus Garrett’s draft chances

Self spoke with former KU combo guard Marcus Garrett on Wednesday, the day before the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I am hopeful he gets selected,” Self said of the 6-5 Dallas native. “I think there’s going to be so much movement tomorrow in the first 34 to 40 picks that that will dictate in large part his chances. If he’s not taken I hope he gets locked into a two-way (contract).”

No comment

Self declined comment on Oklahoma and Texas announcing plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. He also declined at this time to discuss possible conference realignment involving KU.

Pettiford honored

KU freshman point guard Bobby Pettiford has been named the North Carolina High School player of the year for the 2020-21 season as awarded by highschoolOT.com.

Nominated by fans, a highschoolOT.com committee narrowed the field to five finalists. More than 10,000 fan votes determined the winner.

Pettiford, 6-1 from Durham, North Carolina, averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game last season at South Granville High. He also earned North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-state honors.

“We had a great group of guys,” Pettiford said of the South Granville Vikings., who played 16 games, going 12-4. “I came up with the same guys all four years. It was a blessing to have them around me and help me reach my goal of playing D-One basketball.”

KU nets academic honor

KU’s men’s basketball team this week was awarded a team academic excellence award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The award recognizes outstanding academic achievements by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season.

This past spring, KU set its all-time highest GPA (3.56). Its previous high was set the semester before in the fall of 2020 (3.44 GPA).