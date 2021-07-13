Former KU Jayhawks shooting guard Isaiah Moss nets one-year contract in Australia

Kansas guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a three point shot over BYU guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) AP

Former Kansas basketball shooting guard Isaiah Moss has signed a one-year contract with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in Australia, the team announced on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Moss played last season for the Otago Nuggets in the New Zealand NBL where he averaged 21.5 points a game, eighth-best mark in the league.

Moss, 24, who played at KU one season (2019-20,) hit 44.6% of his shots including 38.2% of his threes for Otago. Moss also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

“He brings a dynamic weapon and piece to our playing group,” Brisbane Bullets coach James Duncan said in a release. “He also fits into the character and quality people we have and want within our program.”

Bullets general manager Sam Mackinnon said: “Isaiah adds great depth to our roster and his ability to play out of structure yet also create his own shot is impressive.”

Moss averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds a game in 30 games during the 2019-20 season, his one season in Lawrence. He averaged 24.6 minutes a game for the (28-3) Jayhawks. The Chicago native played three seasons at Iowa before transferring to KU.

“I’m looking forward to the competition. It’s a great league, one of the best in the world so I’m just excited to get out there and meet my new teammates, coach Duncan and get to work,” Moss said.

Other members of the Brisbane team: Jason Cadee, Deng Deng, Anthony Drmic, Tyrell Harrison, Tanner Krebs, Jack Salt, Nathan Sobey and Tamuri Wigness.

Selby played eight games for Franklin Bulls

Former KU guard Josh Selby, 30, averaged 24.4 points a game in 2020-21 for the Franklin Bulls of the New Zealand league. He left the team after eight games because of injury. His scoring average was third best mark in the league.

Selby who played at KU in 2010-11, also contributed 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

Cliff Alexander to switch teams in South Korea

According to published reports, former KU forward Cliff Alexander will play next season for Korea Gas Corporation in the Korean Basketball League in South Korea.

In 2020-21, the 25-year-old Alexander played for KT Sonic Boom in South Korea. He averaged 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds a game in 40 games. Alexander played for the Jayhawks in 2014-15.