KU’s Bill Self speaks ... on strength of team, recruiting, NIL, injury report, camps

Kansas coach Bill Self gets back to work with his returning and new players with his annual “Boot Camp,” which starts Monday in the Jayhawks’ practice facility.

Bill Self does not necessarily agree with pundits who have deemed his Kansas men’s basketball team an early favorite to win the Big 12 title and/or reach the Final Four following last week’s news that three key players had exited the NBA Draft and would play for the Jayhawks in 2021-22.

“There will be people in our league … there have been a lot of people getting better this past month, primarily Texas,” Self, KU’s 19th-year head coach, said in a phone conversation with The Star on Monday. “Texas has just killed it through the portal, especially of late.”

He was referring to the Longhorns’ additions of former Kentucky guard Devin Askew, Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu, Creighton forward Christian Bishop, UMass center Tre Mitchell and Utah forward Timmy Allen.

“I think it’s going to be competitive,” Self said of the upcoming season. “I think we have a chance to be a good team. You can’t say better than UCLA, Gonzaga, Villanova, Texas, Michigan ... I know I’m forgetting some others.

“There’s a lot of teams on paper you would say would be favorites. I just hope we’re one of those teams. There will be other teams emerge. I think we’ve gotten better. No doubt about that.”

KU last week learned Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin and Jalen Wilson would remove their names from the 2021 NBA Draft. Agbaji and Wilson are in town, while Martin has not yet arrived for the remainder of KU’s summer workouts.

“Absolutely,” Self said when asked if those three players could benefit from playing in college another season rather than turning pro. “Ochai is a first-round talent. Jalen will benefit from it. A lot remains to be seen on Remy. We’ve not seen him yet. We think he’s coming this week. We’re excited about him.

“I’m excited about the season and excited to have at least the lion’s share of our roster here. Hopefully we’ll get about three good weeks in with them (before the end of summer school).”

Self said injured freshman guard Bobby Pettiford, who suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle in late May, and senior forward David McCormack (surgery to repair broken bone in right foot on March 31) were to begin practicing soon.

“Bobby worked out today. I’m sure he’ll try to go today,” Self said referring to the team’s Monday afternoon practice. “He’s not 100% yet. David is going to do halfcourt stuff today. David is at the point in rehab he can get on the court, at least halfcourt. We’re excited about that.”

Self on recruiting trail

Self returned to Lawrence Sunday after his third week of on-the-road recruiting.

“It’s been good to be out there, good to see kids play live,” he said. Coaches were prohibited to leave campus to recruit from March of 2020 until June 18, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I feel we are in on some good guys. Although it’s way too early, we are off to a decent start with two commitments (Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor). Hopefully that will grow to three or four in the next month or so.”

Self said the Jayhawks “are thinking five or possibly more (signees in Class of 2022) if nobody leaves early, somewhere in that range.”

He noted KU figures to lose McCormack and Agbaji (who still could return if they wished because of the extra year given to players by the NCAA last season), plus senior transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands, Remy Martin and Cam Martin. Of course, Wilson and others could turn pro, and there’s always the possibility of transfers.

Case faring well as interim assistant

Self said he will fill the Jayhawks’ assistant coach vacancy at the end of this month.

Former KU player and video coordinator Jeremy Case has been interim assistant coach since Jerrance Howard left for Texas on April 6.

Case, a member of KU’s 2008 NCAA title team, appears to be a leading candidate for the position.

“He’s been very impressive, done a great job,” Self said. “He’s done a good job of being the primary point person on several recruits who we are going after.”

Self offering two youth camps in July

Vacancies remain for Self’s individual day basketball camps for youths, set for July 23-25 and July 26-28. The day camps are for boys in grades 3-12 and girls in grades 3-6. For more information and to register, go to https://www.billselfbasketballcamp.com/.

“It was good,” Self said of his first of three camps completed in late June. “Kids are able to get a lot of attention. The kids got to see some of our players go through workouts, that kind of stuff. It was good to have camp again.”

Self could not hold camp in the summer of 2020 because of the pandemic.

Self on Larry Brown and Memphis

One of Self’s mentors, former KU coach Larry Brown, recently joined the Memphis basketball staff as an assistant coach at the age of 80.

“I’m happy for him,” Self said. “He’s known Penny (Hardaway, Memphis’ head coach) a long time. He likes Penny a lot. We’re very happy for Coach.”

Self on NIL

Self was asked how the first few weeks of players being able to market their own name, image and likeness have gone.

“Our players have drawn some interest in some things. I think we’re still taking it pretty slow right now,” Self said.

Jayhawks Mitch Lightfoot, Cam Martin and Pettiford thus far have posted some sponsorship opportunities for products or companies on their Twitter accounts.