KU Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold announces new staff. Here’s who was retained

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has assembled his new staff with the Jayhawks, bringing in five coaches from Buffalo while also keeping five from KU’s previous group.

The two coordinators, notably, will be arriving in Lawrence from Buffalo. New defensive coordinator Brian Borland and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki both held those positions under Leipold during his previous stops at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Leipold also retained receivers coach Emmett Jones, who was KU’s interim coach this spring.

“I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said in a release. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins and outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel.”

Also joining KU from Buffalo will be quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski, linebackers coach Chris Simpson and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

Other previous KU staff members retaining their jobs: Kwahn Drake (defensive line), Chevis Jackson (cornerbacks), Jake Schoonover (special teams) and Jonathan Wallace (running backs).

Borland will coach safeties in addition to his DC duties, while Kotelnicki will oversee tight ends.

Kotelnicki comes off a season where he earned national distinction after Buffalo led the nation with 6.7 yards per rush. He was one of four finalists for Football Scoop’s offensive coordinator of the year honor, which Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian won in February.

“He does an excellent job leading our offense and maximizing the strengths of our team each season,” Leipold said of Kotelnicki. “He is a smart and detailed coach, who has guided some very productive offenses throughout his career. Our guys are really going to enjoy being coached by Andy because he relates with his players so well.”

Borland, meanwhile, has some previous Kansas ties, as he was defensive coordinator at Baker University in Baldwin City from 1991-93.

“I’ve coached with Brian by my side for more than a decade, and I’m very happy he’ll be my side here at Kansas as well,” Leipold said. “He has directed some dominant defenses throughout his career, and I know he is eager to get things going here.”

Leipold also complimented Jones for keeping the team together during spring drills while saying he “made it a productive month for the student-athletes.”

“It’s extremely obvious after talking to people here that Emmett brought great energy to every practice,” Leipold said, “and pushed this program in the right direction.”