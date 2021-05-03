Here are the contract details for new Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold

Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold talks with wide receiver Antonio Nunn (1) during the second quarter of a game against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. AP

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a six-year contract worth $16.5 million total while nearly quadrupling his previous annual salary in 2021.

Leipold, who was announced as KU’s new coach Friday, will make $2.2 million in his first season, with that amount increasing each subsequent year. Here’s what KU owes him annually:

• 2021 — $2.2 million

• 2022 — $2.4 million

• 2023 — $2.6 million

• 2024 — $2.9 million

• 2025 — $3.1 million

• 2026 — $3.3 million

KU Athletics released details of Leipold’s new contract late Sunday.

Leipold’s salary increase is a significant one, as his last contract extension at Buffalo paid him $624,300 each year. He still will begin his tenure as the lowest-paid coach in the Big 12, according to USA Today’s database of coaching salaries.

KU, as part of the deal, also agreed to pay Leipold’s $600,000 buyout from Buffalo. If Leipold is fired without cause, KU owes 70% of what’s left on the six-year deal.

There’s also a penalty if Leipold leaves KU for another coaching position on his own accord. Leipold’s buyout is $6 million if he leaves KU in 2021, $5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $3 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025 and $1 million in 2026.

The contract contains cumulative incentives as well. Some notable ones include Leipold receiving $50,000 if KU finishes in the top 25 in any poll, $50,000 if Leipold is named Big 12 coach of the year, $50,000 if KU wins seven games or more in a regular season, $75,000 if KU’s academic progress rate is 970 or better, $100,000 if KU makes a bowl and $500,000 if KU plays in the national championship game.

Leipold’s introductory press conference at KU is set for Monday morning.