Five takeaways from KU Jayhawks football’s spring game, where one position stood out

Kansas football completed its spring practices Saturday night, as the defense defeated the offense, 74-42, during the spring game at Booth Memorial Stadium. New coach Lance Leipold — officially hired by the school the day before — also watched the contest from the press box.

Here are five observations from the team’s scrimmage:

1. Defensive dominance

Though defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot had noticeably fewer players on his sideline ... his defense overwhelmed the offense in the first half with pressure with the front seven and ball skills on the back end.

While the point system for the game was somewhat complex, the 51-14 halftime lead the defense had over the offense properly reflected what happened on the field: The defense was much better than its counterpart.

The result likely didn’t hurt the prospects of assistants like Eliot, Kwahn Drake (defensive line) and Chevis Jackson (defensive backs), whose groups performed well right before new Leipold makes final decisions on who to retain with his staff.

“I was super proud of this unit,” KU defensive lineman Sam Burt said. “It’s what we’ve been practicing all spring, and just really showcased it tonight. And I thought that was a real testament to these coaches — the D-coordinator, our position coaches — leading us through this spring and really taking us to the next level.”

2. A new team strength?

If Saturday is any indication, KU could have its best defensive line group in many years.

Senior Malcolm Lee, who has dropped weight since last season, came away with an interception. Marcus Harris was disruptive on the edge, and DaJon Terry helped clog up holes in the run game.

KU’s offensive line struggled mightily last season, so that needs to be taken into account too. Even knowing that, though, the D-line’s effort was eye-opening and could be a sign of good things ahead.

“We have just an amazing coach (Drake) who allows us to get the most out of us that he can, and that raises our talent, if that makes sense,” Burt said of the D-line. “And so it’s talent met with hard work and fundamentals and techniques, and so that’s where we just keep climbing and climbing. I think this is a really, really special group.”

3. Fabulous freshmen

Looking for KU breakout players in September? It might be best to start at safety, where Jayson Gilliom and O.J. Burroughs — two freshmen who arrived on campus in January — both started in the spring game and showed flashes of potential.

Both players had a pass breakup, with Gilliom adding a late sack too. Freshman cornerback Jacobee Bryant also was impressive in his first action in front of KU’s fans, breaking on a Jalon Daniels pass for an early pick-six.

“They weren’t scared to play. Most times, freshmen, they’d be scared, especially when you get a crowd out ... they’d be kind of hesitant,” KU linebacker Nate Betts said. “But today, the freshmen, they turned it up. Jacobee Bryant, he came out there and he did what he had to do. A lot more freshmen, they came out there, and they just played.”

4. Emerging offensive weapon

The highlight for KU offensively was the play of redshirt freshman tight end Will Huggins, who caught a deep pass down the seam and was KU’s best overall threat through the air. Add in junior Mason Fairchild — he’s considered a better blocker — and KU appears to have playmakers at the tight end position who are likely to be utilized heavily with Leipold’s new offense.

5. Major question unanswered

Yes, it’s just one exhibition out of 15 practices. But the play of the quarterbacks left much to be desired, especially considering the position’s inconsistency last season.

Miles Kendrick started the first possession and Daniels the second, but neither was particularly effective throughout. Combined, KU’s offense had just one touchdown in Saturday’s four quarters, with most of the positive ball movement outside that coming on running plays.

Former North Texas QB Jason Bean will be joining KU as a transfer this summer, and if Saturday’s small-sample effort is any indication, Bean should be expected to immediately compete for the starting job.