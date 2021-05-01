Former KU and Sunrise player Gethro Muscadin picks New Mexico as transfer destination

Gethro Muscadin, center, poses for a photo with Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend. Aspire Academy Twitter account

Kansas power forward Gethro Muscadin, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on March 31, has decided to transfer to New Mexico, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

The freshman chose the Lobos over Boston College, Wichita State, Penn State and others.

Muscadin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound native of Gonaives, Haiti, played 33 total minutes in 12 games for the Jayhawks (21-9) during the 2020-21 season. He took just two shots, making one. He had 10 rebounds total in his 33 minutes.

New Mexico will be led this season by coach Richard Pitino, who went 141-123 the last eight seasons at Minnesota. Pitino recruited Muscadin during Muscadin’s senior year of high school.

Muscadin was ranked No. 140 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com. He played his senior season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, where he averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game. An early-season injury limited him to 17 games.

At Aspire, he He had nine games with 10 or more rebounds and recorded six double-doubles in 2019-20.

He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, after spending his freshman year at Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

He committed to KU on Oct. 17, 2019, choosing the Jayhawks over Louisville, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

A former soccer player, Muscadin started playing basketball in Haiti at 15. He moved to the U.S. at 16.

Regarding Muscadin’s decision to transfer, KU coach Bill Self said on March 31: “We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time. He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees it’s in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision. If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player. We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

Muscadin is the fifth KU player to transfer this offseason. Tristan Enaruna is headed to Iowa State, Latrell Jossell to Stephen F. Austin and Tyon Grant-Foster to DePaul. Bryce Thompson has yet to announce his transfer destination.

KU has added two players from the transfer portal: Joseph Yesufu of Drake and Cam Martin of Missouri Southern.

New Mexico recently announced the additions of two players from the transfer portal: point guards Jamal Mashburn, Jr., from Minnesota and Jaelen House of Arizona State. New Mexico also recently added juco All-America forward Jay Allen-Tovar of Salt Lake Community College to the 2021-22 roster.