KU Jayhawks basketball in contention for No. 10-ranked player in 2022 recruiting class

Kijani Wright, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior power forward from Windward School in Los Angeles, is considering Kansas and six other college destinations, his Compton Magic AAU team reported on Twitter. Screengrab of Compton Magic AAU Twitter

Kijani Wright, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior power forward from Windward School in Los Angeles, has narrowed his list of colleges to seven, his Compton Magic AAU team reported on Twitter.

Wright, the No. 10-rated player in the men’s basketball recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, is considering KU, Texas, Stanford, Arkansas, Florida State, USC and Michigan State.

“One of the best rebounders in the high school game, Wright is a physically gifted big man whose combination of strength, size, and IQ is unmatched in the West Coast high school scene right now,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com. “Controlling the boards is a priority for him as he fully takes advantage of his massive frame and plays with great aggressiveness when battling inside.

“His shooting touch has evolved but needs continued work should he want to face consistently out to the arc. He is a high volume rebounder and smart player with good hands, footwork, and activity level who projects as a productive frontcourt force to be reckoned with for a winning program,” Jenkins added.

Dinos Trigonis, who is organizer of the Pangos camps, told Devilsillustrated.com: “He’s such a big, tall forward — strong and skilled. He can really bang down low, but he’s fluid and smart facing the basket, too. He can shoot it and extend the defense to the three-point line. He’s a Paul Millsap type, or maybe even a Vernon Carey type to give a Duke reference. He’s just really well put together. He’s a nice kid too, very coachable with a good work ethic. He’s definitely a top 10 guy.”

Trigonis said college coaches will be able to “utilize him in a lot of different ways. Obviously he’s strong down low and you can use him in ballscreen action, pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop situations since he can shoot. He’s a big man who can move and who has skill, so he can play anywhere.”

Nick Smith on KU radar

Nick Smith, a 6-5, 175-pound junior combo guard from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas, scheduled a Zoom call with KU’s coaches Thursday, according to Stockrisers.com.

Smith, the No. 36-rated prospect in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has heard from coaches from KU, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas Tech and others.

“Kansas is a great program. I feel like they are good people and they know what they are talking about. They really like my game and me and their staff is going to talk with me today,” Smith told Stockrisers.com Thursday.

Smith told 247sports.com he’s expecting to choose a school in October or November.

“I am a big culture guy,” he told 247sports.com. “I’m big on family and loyalty so I know for sure when I get there I am going to play my game whatever college I go to,” he said.

KU offers scholarship to Traore

Kansas and TCU earlier in the week offered a scholarship to Yohan Traore, a 6-10, 220-pound junior power forward from Prolific Prep in Windsor, California, according to Dan McDonald of Rivals.com.

“The 6-10 center didn’t see much playing time on a loaded Prolific Prep team this year, but don’t let that fool you. He’s one of the top post players in the 2022 class,” McDonald wrote after scouting Traore at last weekend’s Exposure Breakout AAU event in Atlanta.

“He has great size and athleticism to anchor the paint. He has great hands and soft touch as well. He also had one of the highlights of the weekend when made he drove to the bucket from halfcourt, hit a spin move, and rose up for an and-1 dunk in traffic,” McDonald added.

Noted Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com: “A European import that arrived in the United States from France last year, Traore has been generating buzz since he landed. This weekend in Atlanta, Traore had a breakout performance of sorts, impressing our Dan McDonald with a soft touch, ballhandling and the ability to get to the rack off the dribble. Traore has the upside of a major prospect and seems to be developing quite nicely.”

Traore is not ranked in the recruiting Class of 2022 at this time.

Combo guard Rice offered by KU

KU has offered a scholarship to Marquise “MJ” Rice, a 6-5 junior combo guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, according to Eric Bossi of 247sports.com.

Rice, the No, 27-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has heard from coaches from KU, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College, North Carolina State, Stanford and others.

He’s originally from Durham, North Carolina.

Of Rice’s performance over the weekend in Atlanta, 247sports.com’s Bossi wrote: “After about five or six minutes, MJ Rice decided to take things into his own hands. Rice relentlessly attacked the rim and used every bit of his athleticism and physicality to impose his will on the game. Rice is a straight up intimidator of a wing and if you are going to go toe to toe with him you had better have some serious toughness. He got to the line, was on the glass and provided a really strong finish to a great weekend of basketball while leading Team Loaded (North Carolina) to a come from behind win. N.C. State is thought to be in pretty good shape with him while Kansas offered earlier this spring.”

Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said this of Rice to Bleacherreport.com: “I love MJ’s versatility, his feel for how to play, his athleticism, his ability to play and guard multiple positions. MJ can score, but is so unselfish, he just wants to win; really defends and rebounds his position. MJ’s work ethic puts him above other players that are supposed to be his equal.”