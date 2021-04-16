Former KU wing Tyon Grant-Foster picks DePaul as transfer destination

KU’s Tyon Grant-Foster is fouled hard by North Dakota State’s Jarius Cook while driving to the bucket on a fastbreak in a game at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Former Kansas shooting guard/small forward Tyon Grant-Foster, who entered the transfer portal on March 29, has decided to continue his college basketball career at DePaul, he announced Friday on Twitter.

Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound graduate of Schlagle High School and Indian Hills Community College, will have two years of eligibility remaining at the Big East Conference school located in Chicago.

“After conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending DePaul University. I would like to thank all the coaches who reached out and still believed in me,” Grant-Foster wrote on Twitter.

He is the first signee of new DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield, who worked the last 11 seasons as an assistant at Oregon.

Grant-Foster, who did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, did not include a list of schools during the recent recruiting process.

Grant-Foster averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the 21-9 Jayhawks. Grant-Foster played an average of 8.1 minutes a game in 22 games. He hit 39.1% of his shots. He was 3 of 23 from three for 13%. He made 11 of 21 free throws for 52.4%.

Grant-Foster scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds while playing nine minutes in KU’s 85-51 season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to USC. He also had eight points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes against North Dakota State on Dec. 5 as well as 13 points and seven boards in 20 minutes against Omaha on Dec. 11, both games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Grant-Foster received NJCAA All-America honorable mention in 2019-20 at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College. He led Indian Hills in scoring average at 16.5 points per game and blocked shots with 48. He grabbed 6.5 rebounds per contest for (30-3) Indian Hills. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Indian Hills as a freshman in 2018-19.

He chose KU over Kansas State, Iowa State, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John’s, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.