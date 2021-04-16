High school point guard with ‘great upside’ officially signs with KU basketball

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, has signed to play for Kansas. Courtesy of KU Athletics

Pettiford, the No. 115-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, No. 95-rated player by ESPN.com and No. 82 by SI.com, orally committed to play for KU on March 30.

He chose KU over Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Coppin State and others. Coaches from Duke and North Carolina showed interest as well in Pettiford, who originally signed with Louisville. He asked out of his letter-of-intent on March 20.

“We were very fortunate when Bobby opened up his recruitment last month. He became a priority immediately,” Self said Friday. “We feel Bobby has a tremendous future, great upside and will make an immediate impact for us. His work ethic and drive are something I think every program hopes every player has.”

Pettiford averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in 2020-21 for 12-4 South Granville, a team coached by Jake Wohlfeil.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Pettiford was chosen all-state by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Associations. He was picked to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

Pettiford is South Granville’s career leader in scoring (1,944 points), assists (615) and steals (288). As a junior, he set the school season record in points (677), assists (230) and steals (95).

KU, which has signed seven players in the recruiting Class of 2021, has one scholarship available in recruiting, more if Ochai Agbaji and/or Jalen Wilson remain in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Former Creighton and Lee’s Summit West forward Christian Bishop will commit to either Kansas, Texas or North Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2021-22 season.

KU has also signed college transfers Cam Martin and Joseph Yesufu, high school players Zach Clemence, KJ Adams and Kyle Cuffe Jr. and juco transfer Sydney Curry.