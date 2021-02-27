Kansas hands Baylor its first loss of season, 71-58, on Jayhawks’ Senior Night

KU senior Marcus Garrett gets a hug from head coach Bill Self and a standing ovation from the fans in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks 71-58 win Saturday night over Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Baylor’s No. 2-ranked men’s basketball team will not go undefeated this season.

David McCormack scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and senior point guard Marcus Garrett added 14 points and seven rebounds to pace the No. 17-ranked Kansas Jayhawks to a 71-58 victory over the previously unbeaten Bears (18-1, 10-1) on Saturday night — Senior Night — at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson grabbed 14 rebounds and scored seven points, while Christian Braun had 11 points and nine boards for KU (18-8, 12-6), which won its 38th straight game on Senior Night, a stretch of victories closing in on four decades, that started in the 1983-84 season.

Garrett, who dished two assists in 35 grueling minutes, was honored in ceremonies before and after the game. He exited the game with 6.8 seconds to play and received a big hug from Kansas coach Bill Self on the bench.

Baylor, which won at Allen Fieldhouse last year, was trying to become the first team to win in back-to-back seasons in Lawrence in the 18-year Bill Self era.

Jared Butler scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting (1 of 7 threes) after burning KU for 30 points in a Baylor victory in Waco. MaCio Teague scored 18 and Davion Mitchell added 13 for the Bears, who defeated KU 77-69 on Jan. 18 in Waco, Texas. Baylor hit just 6 of 26 threes and was 6 of 16 from the line while hitting 34.8% of its floor shots.

Jared Butler, who burned KU for 30 points in the first meeting, did not score in the first half Saturday as KU, which led by as many as seven points (13-6), took a 33-30 lead into halftime.

McCormack scored 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting (4-of-4 from line) and grabbed two boards while playing 13 minutes in the initial half. Garrett had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. The Jayhawks missed 7 of 8 threes in the half.

Baylor, which led by as many as four in the half (30-26), was led by Mo Thamba’s nine points and four boards. Teague and Mitchell each had seven points in the half. Baylor was 3 of 10 from three the first 20 minutes.

KU built a 43-33 lead five minutes into the second half. Ochai Agbaji, who had missed his first five threes, iced a three in the 10-3 run to open the half.

Baylor cut the gap to 45-42 at 12:42 thanks to a 9-2 run. Teague hit a three and was fouled by Agbaji on a made three, scoring seven straight.

However, KU had it back to 50-42 at 11:28 following a layup by Dajuan Harris and rare three by Harris.

It was 56-52 with 6:17 left when KU went on a pivotal 7-0 run. Braun hit a free throw, then Mitch Lightfoot scored on a powerful inside move. Braun hit two free throws and after Lightfoot’s block of Mitchell, Lightfoot scored again on the inside. KU led by 11, 63-52, at 3:57.

KU is set to meet UTEP at 7 p.m. Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse in a game added to the schedule to replace the KU-Tarleton State game that was called off in December because of COVID-19 protocols in Tarleton’s program.