Kansas Jayhawks swept in season series by Texas after overtime loss in Austin

Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) fights for a loose ball with Kansas guard Christian Braun during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Texas has become just the second team to sweep Kansas in a Big 12 Conference regular-season men’s basketball series in the 18-year Bill Self era.

The No. 14-ranked Longhorns joined Oklahoma State as the only squad to take two from KU in a single season by winning 75-72 in overtime on Tuesday night at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns previously slugged the No. 17 Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse, 84-59 on Jan. 2.

Courney Ramey scored 15 points and Andrew Jones and Greg Brown added 13 points apiece for the Longhorns (14-6, 8-5 Big 12), who rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half — 11-point margin at halftime — to win for just the third time in the last seven games.

Ochai Agbaji hit five threes and scored 17 points while Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 13 boards for the Jayhawks (17-8, 11-6), who during the 2017-18 season lost to the Cowboys, 84-79, in Allen Fieldhouse and 82-64, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

In 127 regular-season Big 12 home-and-home series held with Self as coach, Kansas has 85 sweeps, 40 splits and has been swept twice.

Led by a combined 25 points from Agbaji and Bryce Thompson, KU erupted for 43 points in the first half and led by 11 at the break. KU scored the 43 on 48.5% shooting despite David McCormack picking up two fouls in the first three minutes and playing just three minutes in the half. Also Marcus Garrett played just 13 minutes the first half as he also picked up two fouls. The two combined for four points the initial half. Courtney Ramey’s six points led UT.

Thompson scored nine points, four off breakaway slam dunks and Agbaji had eight points in a 19-2 KU run that turned a 18-15 UT lead into a 34-20 advantage.

Down by 11 at halftime, Texas needed just 10 1/2 minutes to regroup and regain the lead on an Andrew Jones three with 9:10 left. KU tied it at 57-57 on a Wilson three. A Jericho Sims dunk after a Wilson bucket gave UT a 62-59 lead at 7:05.

It was 62-62 when Sims put down a lob pass from Coleman with 3:55 left.

It was 66-64 Texas when McCormack missed the front end of a one and one foul shot situation at 1:01.

Garrett missed a driving shot and McCormack scored on a stickback rebound to tie the score with 8 seconds left. Ramey missed a three at the buzzer.

Overtime opened with a three by Christian Braun. At 1:59, Braun blocked an Andrew Jones shot, Texas keeping possession after a timeout and the score tied 70-70.

McCormack fouled out at 1:27 with KU up, 72-70. Matt Coleman (11 points, nine rebounds, five assists) hit one free throw, then Agbaji missed an inside shot and Ramey followed with two free throws to make it 73-72 Texas. Agbaji missed a three with 34 seconds left. KU then fouled and sent Coleman to the line with 12.2 left and Texas up one.

Coleman made one free throw. Jalen Wilson, with a chance to tie the game, lost the ball on a driving move to the goal and it sailed out of bounds for a key turnover with 6 seconds left.

Kai Jones hit one of two free throws, giving KU a chance to tie with a three.

Wilson was fouled at 3.2 seconds just past halfcourt. He went to the line with KU down three. He missed the front end, Texas rebounded and the game was over.

Texas halted KU’s five-game winning streak. The Longhorns ended KU’s eight-game winning streak with that win back in January.

Shaka Smart improved to 3-10 versus KU, while Self fell to 25-9 against the Longhorns

The Jayhawks on Saturday will try to avoid getting swept for a third time in the Self era. No. 2-ranked Baylor will visit Lawrence for a 7 p.m. tipoff. That game will be shown on ESPN.