KU’s Bill Self made an effort to recruit Texas freshman sensation Greg Brown

Kansas, which has had success recruiting the state of Texas during the 18-year Bill Self era, did attempt to corral Texas freshman forward/likely one-and-done player Greg Brown of Austin’s Vandegrift High School.

“We felt we didn’t have much of a shot,” said KU coach Bill Self. “We felt like he was going to go to Texas all along. His dad basically told us he was probably going to go to Texas all along. That wasn’t anything surprising to us at all.”

Facing long odds, Self figured he and his assistant coaches had to at least try to land a special player such as Brown, even though Brown’s mom, Tonya Wallace, was part of four national-championship track teams at Texas in the late 1990s. Also, dad, Greg Brown, was a two-time all-Big 12 honorable mention football safety for the Longhorns (1999, 2000) who went on to play for the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 2001.

Strong family ties to UT also included Brown’s uncle, Roderick Anderson, a two-year letter-winner on a pair of Longhorn hoops teams that won back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1994 and ‘95.

“The one thing I did love about him (in recruiting) was the fact I thought he loved to show off how athletic he was,” Self said of the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Brown.

Brown averages 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for No. 8-ranked Texas, which takes a 7-1 record, 1-0 in the Big 12, into Saturday’s game against No. 3 Kansas (8-1, 2-0). Tipoff is 11 a.m., at Allen Fieldhouse with a live telecast on ESPN2.

Brown — who is projected by ESPN.com to be the No. 16 player taken in the 2021 NBA Draft — has come into his own in leading the Longhorns in scoring the past three games. He scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, both career highs, in Texas’ 77-74 Big 12-opening victory over Oklahoma State on Dec. 20 in Austin. Prior to that, Brown scored 18 points against Texas State and 17 versus Sam Houston State.

“Isn’t he 11 of 24 from three his last four games?” Self asked reporters on Thursday in recognizing Brown’s ability to shoot from anywhere on the court.

Brown — he has made 44.3% of his shots — opened his freshman season 0 for 10 from beyond the three-point line in a stretch spanning three games. Since then, he’s 10 for 28 from beyond the arc in five contests. That makes him 10 of 38 from three for an upward-trending 26.3%.

“That makes him extra hard to guard because everybody has to respect his first step. When you pressure out, you give him more opportunities to do that,” Self said of Brown driving to the goal.

Brown looks as if he might be the type of player who enjoys the big stage.

He emerged victorious in his first head-to-head battle against Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, who is projected to be the No. 1 player taken in the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 AAU teammate of Brown, scored 25 points with three rebounds, three assists and six turnovers against Texas. Brown blocked one of Cunningham’s shots and finished with three rejections.

“Let’s be honest. Cade was the No. 1 player in the class (of 2020). He’s projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Greg is a heck of a player in his own right. And he wants to be thought of in a certain way as well,” Texas coach Shaka Smart told the Austin American Statesman.

Brown’s rebounding was pivotal in the Longhorns’ victory over Oklahoma State.

“As Kawhi said, ‘Board man gets paid,’” Brown told the American Statesman, referring to Los Angeles Clippers standout Kawhi Leonard.

“Every game, game by game, I just get a little more comfortable,” Brown added. “So I’ve just got to keep playing, keep practicing and keep on taking my teammates’ guidance. And I’ll get there soon.”

Brown is joined in the Texas frontcourt by 6-10 senior Jericho Sims (6.0 ppg. 6.0 rpg.) and 6-11 sophomore Kai Jones (8.8 ppg., 4.6 rpg.). Jones is 5 of 11 from three.

“Kai Jones is a threat out there too. That makes them really hard to guard,” Self said of a team run by senior point guard Matt Coleman, who averages 13.9 points per game with 36 assists against 14 turnovers.

“They have bouncy guys across the board,” Self said in comparing Texas’ athleticism to that of Kentucky. The Wildcats, who lost to KU, 65-62, on Dec. 1 in Indianapolis, have a pair of formidable bigs in Isaiah Jackson, who had eight blocks, 12 rebounds and seven points and Olivier Sarr, who had eight points, six boards and two blocks versus the Jayhawks.

“They (Longhorns) have more like three taller Jacksons when you talk about athleticism and length,” Self said of Texas.

KU junior wing Ochai Agbaji, whose career high in scoring (24 points) came against the Longhorns on Jan. 29, 2019 at Erwin Center in Austin, said the Jayhawks this week have been “practicing against length, guarding their ball screens and their actions. They are similar to Kentucky, how their length is. They are athletic on the wings — all the bigs they start. We’re playing to that and adjusting to that.”

KU junior forward David McCormack realizes he and backup big man Mitch Lightfoot need to battle the Longhorns on the boards.

“As far as playing Texas, they are athletic and lanky,” McCormack said. “Being a physical player I know if you get into them they like to avoid physicality. I try to play to that as far as my strength.”

KU, which last played a game on Dec. 22, will follow the Texas game with a Tuesday battle at TCU (9 p.m., Fort Worth, Texas). Texas, which has been idle since Dec. 20, will meet Iowa State at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Austin.

“This will be as hard a game as we’ve played so far,” Self said. KU opened league play with a win at current No. 13 Texas Tech, 58-57, and at home against No. 9 West Virginia, 79-65.

“I love their personnel,” Self said of Texas. “I liked it last year. They return their top seven guys, plus throw Brown into the mix. They are an impressive team to watch, Matt (Coleman) obviously running the show, (Andrew) Jones and (Courtney) Raney are experienced guys. Shaka has had some good teams since he has been there. This has a chance to be a special team for him,” Self said.