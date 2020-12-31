Former KU wing Kelly Oubre off the mark from beyond the arc to open NBA season

KU’s Kelly Oubre put an exclamation point on his game-high 25 points with this two-handed throwdown late in the Jayhawks’ 64-59 win over TCU on March 12, 2015 at the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center. rsugg@kcstar.com

Several former University of Kansas basketball players have struggled shooting beyond the three-point line to open the 2020-21 NBA season.

Kelly Oubre, who is in his first season with the Golden State Warriors, missed his first 17 threes through three games before finally connecting on his first try in Tuesday’s 116-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The 6-foot-7, fifth-year pro was 1-of-4 from beyond the arc Tuesday and now has made one in 21 tries for the season, or 4.8%.

“You just want to get that one out of the way,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told NBCsports.com after the win over the Pistons. “I told Kelly the other day, Klay (Thompson, injured Warriors wing) had at least two seasons, maybe three, where he’s started out 5-for-30 something and just couldn’t buy one. And then the games keep coming, you finally have a good game, and then you sort of end up kind of where you should in terms of your shooting percentage and all that.”

Oubre, 25, is a career 32.4% career three-point shooter. He’s played for Washington, Phoenix and now Golden State in his six seasons in the league.

Meanwhile, his Warriors teammate, former KU wing Andrew Wiggins, entered Tuesday’s win over the Pistons 4-of-13 from three for 30.8%. However, his 5-of-8 performance vs. Detroit upped his four-game season total to 9 of 21 for 42.9%.

The 6-foot-7, 25-year-old Wiggins was traded from Minnesota to Golden State late last season. He’s in his seventh year in the league.

The Pistons’ Svi Mykhailiuk, hit two of 18 threes (11.1%) in Detroit’s first three games before going 2-of-4 on Tuesday. So the former KU wing is 4-of-22 for 18.2%

The 6-7 Mykhailiuk, 23, is in his third year in the league. He’s also played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His Pistons teammate, former KU wing Josh Jackson, went 0-for-5 from three-point range versus the Warriors, and is now 6-of-22 through four games for 27.3%. The 6-8 Jackson, 23, is in his fourth year in the league. He’s played for Phoenix, Memphis and now Detroit.

Former KU guard Devonté Graham of the Charlotte Hornets entered Wednesday’s win over Dallas 8-of-25 from three-point range (32%). He hit two of five three-point tries and is now 10-of-30 for a chilly 33.3%. The 6-1 Graham, 25, is in his third year in the league, all with Charlotte.

Other Jayhawks in the NBA this season: Markieff Morris, Los Angeles Lakers; Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers; Ben McLemore, Houston Rockets; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers and Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz.

Devon Dotson and Frank Mason are in the G League with the Windy City Bulls and Delaware Blue Coats respectively.

ESPN.com recently reported that McLemore has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

The 27-year-old, eighth-year pro who has played for Sacramento, Memphis and Houston, wrote on his Instagram Sunday: “I’m in isolation and am feeling great. I’ve been working remotely with the team to stay engaged and as ready as possible. I can’t wait to get back out there with my teammates. I’m beyond ready for this season, and am looking forward to all the things I know we can accomplish. Stay safe and blessed.”

McLemore, 27, averaged 10.1 points last season in 22.8 minutes per game for Houston. He hit 40.0% beyond the arc to lead the team in three-point shooting percentage.

2022 Mock Draft includes three Jayhawks

KU has three players included in ESPN.com’s latest 2022 Mock Draft. Ochai Agbaji, who would be a senior in this scenario, is listed as the No. 17 overall pick. Christian Braun, who would be a junior, is listed No. 20, and Jalen Wilson, who would be a sophomore, is listed No. 33 overall.

In the 2021 Draft, ESPN.com lists Marcus Garrett as the No. 47 overall pick, with no other Jayhawks mentioned at this time. The league’s two freshman sensations, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State and Greg Brown of Texas, are listed at No. 1 and No. 16, respectively, in the 2021 Draft.

Brown’s Texas Longhorns will meet KU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.