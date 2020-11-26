No. 1-ranked Gonzaga rolls to 102-90 victory over KU in season-opener for both teams

Kansas started another season of great expectations the same way it did a year ago — with a loss.

The No. 6-ranked Jayhawks, who went 28-3 a year ago following a season-opening loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, fell to explosive No. 1-rated Gonzaga 102-90 Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Jayhawks, who were led by the 22-point outing of Marcus Garrett and 17-point outing of Ochai Agbaji, trailed by as many as 14 points early and eight points at halftime. KU had it tied just three minutes into the final half before struggling late.

A fast-paced Gonzaga team was led by Drew Timme, who scored 25 points. Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert 23.

It was the most points scored against a Bill Self-coached KU team in a game decided in regulation. Villanova scored 95 in the 2018 Final Four. The most points allowed in any game in the Self era was 106 to Oklahoma in January 2016.

The Zags led just 74-71 with 10 minutes to play but put the game away with a 14-4 run down the stretch.

KU committed four early turnovers and, after some sloppy moments in the second half, finished with 15.

Agbaji, who was poked in the eye by Suggs in the second half, battled through foul problems, sitting for a few minutes after picking up his fourth foul with 11:30 left and KU down five. The Jayhawks went with five guards for much of the game, trying to combat the speed of the Zags.

KU’s 5-man David McCormack had eight points, six rebounds and four turnovers in 20 minutes.

Starting lineup

Self went with a starting lineup of Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun, Agbaji, McCormack and Jalen Wilson.

Wilson, a 6-8 sophomore, beat out 6-5 freshman Bryce Thompson for the opening-game start, coach Self said.

“We figure Gonzaga will start big. That’s why we’ll go with Jalen today,” Self said on the pregame radio show. “It’d be between those two (for fifth starter). Tristan (Enaruna) and Tyon (Grant-Foster) have got to keep coming and need more consistency there.”

Zags had a positive test

An unidentified person in Gonzaga’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced before the game. After contact tracing was performed, it was determined that the positive test result would not affect the game.

Tourney officials released this statement: “The medical staffs from the four participating institutions of the Fort Myers Tip-Off collaborated diligently to establish agreed upon COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols for the event. Following testing of all team travel parties on Wednesday which included 112 PCR tests, one positive result from a non student-athlete was confirmed from the Gonzaga travel party. Event organizers activated its medical protocols and contacted the Florida Department of Health to independently conduct contact tracing measures. At the conclusion of their investigation, two close, non-student athlete Gonzaga contacts were identified. All three individuals are isolating in their hotel rooms under the supervision of their institution’s medical team. The medical staffs from all programs deemed today’s games can be played as scheduled.”