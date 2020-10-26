Elite junior point guard from Los Angeles includes KU on his list of eight schools

Dylan Andrews, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound junior point guard from Windward High School in Los Angeles, has included Kansas on his list of eight schools, Tipton Edits reported Saturday on Twitter.

Andrews, who is ranked No. 31 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, is considering KU, Arizona, North Carolina, Arizona State, Louisville, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon.

“I like Kansas because they are known for sending guards to the league along with the other seven schools in my list. I talk to the coaches a lot so there’s a real strong player coach connection along with the other schools,” Andrews, who plays AAU basketball for Compton Magic, told 247sports.com. “They (KU coaches) basically told me I’m a good guard and they watched my film. They like how I can run a team and my dog mentality.”

Andrews noted that there’s always the chance he could add schools to his recruiting list.

“All the schools who have been recruiting me are good schools so it was hard to get to this choice,” he said. “Growing up I’ve been big fans of these top eight schools. I’ve still got two more years of high school so although its a top eight, other schools are still reaching out to me so i’m excited to see where this goes.”

In describing his own game, Andrews told Stockrisers.com: “My game is a mix between Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul. I can get downhill, can pull-up in traffic and finish at the rim but I also understand the value of a pick and roll or setting someone else up.”

Nebraska junior forward has KU on his list

Isaac Traudt, a 6-9, 200-pound junior power forward from Grand Island (Nebraska) High School, has KU on his list of schools, he told Stockrisers.com.

Traudt, the No. 61-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, also has heard from coaches from Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Creighton, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Duke, Virginia, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Illinois, Auburn and others, he told Stockrisers.com.

He described himself as “a forward that can do a little bit of everything. I’m very skilled offensively and I’m a good rim protector and can guard multiple positions. I’m a team-first player so whatever the team needs me to contribute to I will do that.”

Recruiting dead period to continue?

The NCAA is expected to extend the recruiting dead period through the Final Four (April 3 and 5 in Indianapolis), possibly even through June of 2021, Zagsblog.com has reported..

Currently, no college coaches can leave campus to visit with prospects and no prospects can travel to college campuses until Jan. 1., 2021. Recruiting has consisted solely of Zoom calls and cell phone calls and texts since March because of the pandemic.

“I know the concern is COVID spread in season from coaches traveling. Also potential liability,” a coach who did not wish to be identified told Zagsblog.com.