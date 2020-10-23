Pandemic can’t stop KU from holding Late Night; Enaruna scores 10 in scrimmage

Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna passed around Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. AP

The COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent Kansas’ basketball team from holding the school’s 36th-annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

The ongoing national crisis caused by coronavirus, did, however, keep spectators from attending what turned out to be a 90-minute pre-recorded virtual production that was available on various streaming sites including ESPN+.

“Maybe the second coolest place on earth (is) an empty Allen Fieldhouse, behind the coolest place on earth obviously, Allen Fieldhouse with 16,300 patrons in it,” KU coach Bill Self said, walking through the northwest tunnel of KU’s tradition-rich building in beginning the Late Night show.

“Times are different and certainly it’s different with the basketball programs at the University of Kansas,” Self added of the men’s and women’s teams. “But that’s not going to stop us from having Late Night.”

Self, KU’s 18th-year coach, concluded a short opening speech by saying: “We have unfinished business.”

He was referring to this year’s squad continuing the work of last year’s 28-3 team, which was not able to compete in the NCAA Tournament because of the virus that canceled the postseason.

The Jayhawks, Self noted on Friday, have lost Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson and Isaiah Moss from that Big 12 championship squad, but added newcomers Tyon Grant-Foster, Latrell Jossell, Gethro Muscadin and Bryce Thompson to go with redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris.

“We have everybody else back,” Self said.

His Jayhawks held a 10-minute intrasquad scrimmage to conclude the 2020 Late Night. KU’s women’s players also held a short scrimmage during the telecast.

Sophomore wing Tristan Enaruna swished a pair of three-pointers and scored a scrimmage-high 10 points to lead the Red team to a 23-18 win over the Blue squad.

“If Tristan can do that (hit threes), we’ve got ourselves a player,” Self said of Enaruna, a 6-8, 200-pound sophomore from the Netherlands.

“I thought last year he had an OK year. He had a lot to learn. He knows more about what it takes to be a player, but for most young kids it takes a little while to get used to college basketball,” Self added of Enaruna, who averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds a game in 30 games. “It took him a little time, but I believe he is going to be a really good player and have a really good year for us.”

Of Enaruna, Self added: “(He needs to be) more of an alpha; more of an assassin type. His game is very smooth, which is great. Sometimes smooth can relate to casual. We need him to be smooth but not casual.”

Ochai Agbaji hit a pair of threes and scored eight points for the Red team. David McCormack had three points and Gethro Muscadin two for the Red squad.

Of junior forward McCormack, who hit a 10-footer in the scrimmage, Self said: “From a scoring standpoint, I think David will score points, he just won’t get them off lobs. I think David can do that right there (hit 10- to 15-footers) with the best of them. That’s something we haven’t had with Doke (Udoka Azubuike), though Doke gives you a chance to make plays above the rim like very few I’ve ever coached.”

Junior-college transfer Grant-Foster had five points for the Blue team.

“Tyon has a lot of talent. He can get to the hole. He has to be able to play through contact a little better,” Self said of the 6-7 junior out of Indian Hills Community College and Schlagle High School.

“I think his talent level is terrific. I think speed of the game is still a little fast (for him). He’s plenty athletic to play through it. He has to be able to tune in defensively all the time. I hope he can be a good player for us early and not necessarily have to wait until conference play like most junior college and high school players that normally won’t be as good until conference.”

Marcus Garrett and Mitch Lightfoot had four points, Jalen Wilson three and Christian Braun two for the Blues.

Self did have some news to report during Late Night. He said no players figure to redshirt during this 2020-21 season.

“There’s no reason to redshirt anybody this year because everybody’s going to get the year back anyway,” Self said.

The NCAA has passed a rule that will allow all players to have an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. In theory, KU senior Lightfoot, who redshirted last year, could return for a sixth season.

KU will not have any exhibition games or scrimmages with other teams this season in accordance with NCAA rules. The first game is expected to be against Boise State on Nov. 25 in Orlando, Florida. KU has yet to release its revised schedule.