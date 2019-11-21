KU has new deadline to respond to basketball allegations. How it impacts the timeline

The University of Kansas’ deadline to respond to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations against the men’s basketball program and coach Bill Self has been set for Feb. 19, 2020, KU confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The school originally received the notice — alleging five Level I violations involving basketball and two lesser violations involving football — on Sept. 23. Upon receiving the notice, a university typically has 90 days to respond, which would have been Dec. 22.

However, the NCAA in September halted its deadlines for schools to respond to the governing body until Nov. 20.

KU sources said the school was expecting word from the NCAA on Thursday in terms of how to proceed. KU now will have 90 days to respond to the letter of allegations.

Thursday’s news likely guarantees that the KU basketball team will not be impacted this season by potential sanctions. A school’s response is first sent to an NCAA enforcement committee, which has 60 days to file a reply and a “statement of the case.”

Next, a hearing date is scheduled with the NCAA committee on infractions. At that hearing, the university is allowed to present its case with an NCAA ruling to follow. The ruling could take several months to reach.

If a school is assessed penalties, it has the opportunity to appeal.

This complete timeline, then, should be expected to stretch until at least the summer months.