KU’s 18-point lead dips to five late in 75-63 victory over East Tennessee State

KU’s Silvio De Sousa (22) swats a shot by East Tennessee State’s Isaiah Tisdale during the first half of Tuesday night’s game at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas, which led by as many as 18 points in the first half and 12 at halftime Tuesday night, looked as if it might roll to a blowout victory over East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference.

Not so fast.

The Jayhawks, who were up by 13 points with 14:03 to go, saw the lead dip to five late before steadying the ship in a 75-63 victory over the Buccaneers at Allen Fieldhouse.

Udoka Azubuike scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting (1 of 4 from the free throw line) — 11 the final half — and Devon Dotson added 19 points and six assists as the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks survived a cold-shooting night from three-point range (1 of 14 to the Bucs’ 9 of 30) to knock off the team to picked to win its league.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Marcus Garrett added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three of his team’s 14 steals as KU won its second game against a Southern Conference team in 11 days. KU beat UNC Greensboro by 12 points, also in Allen. Greensboro was tabbed second in the conference preseason poll.

This game was billed as a mainland game in the 2019 Maui Invitational.

Chances are KU will have a much easier time with first-round foe Chaminade next Monday than the Buccaneers on Tuesday night.

KU led by five, 61-56, with 5:46 left. But Garrett hit two free throws at 5:28, Silvio De Sousa dunked and Dotson followed with two free throws with less than four minutes left and the Jayhawks managed to hike their lead to a comfy double figures, 67-56.

KU was not threatened in the final two minutes.

Tristan Enaruna had four points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists for KU.

Dotson scored 13 points and dished five assists against three turnovers while playing 18 minutes as KU led, 43-31, at halftime. The Jayhawks had led by as many as 18 points (31-13) in the first half.

Also, Azubuike had 10 points and six boards and Enaruna three of KU’s eight first-half steals.

ETSU was led by Bo Hodges, who had 22 points. He had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals while also playing 18 minutes in the half for the Buccaneers (3-1), who are the No. 2-ranked team in the collegeinsider.com mid-major poll.

KU missed 8 of 9 threes in the first half and ETSU clanged 8 of 11.

Down 31-13, ETSU surged, 11-4, to cut the gap to 11 points at 35-24 at 4:39. Lucas N’Guessan had a bucket and Tray Boyd a three to open the run. Hodges then scored ETSU’s next six points as the gap began to close.

Azubuike scored four points and Marcus Garrett two as KU led, 41-26, at 1:40. But by half, thanks in part to a layup that beat the buzzer by Hodges, the Jayhawks led by just 12 at halftime.

It was down to nine points, 45-36, with 16:27 left. Isaiah Moss hit two free throws and Azubuike after bricking two free throws, dunked and it was 49-36 KU at 14:03.

Dotson committed his third foul with KU up by 11 (47-36) at 15:09. He returned at 12:10 with KU up by 10 (49-39).

It was down to 51-44 at 9:40. And it was 53-47 at 8:51. And it was 56-50 at 7:41. Azubuike dunked at 7:24 to make it 58-50 KU. He hit a free thorow to make it 59-50.

Game notes

KU leads the all-time series with ETSU, 4-0. The Jayhawks rolled, 108-73, in the last meeting on Jan. 4, 1996 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won 23 straight games in Allen. … KU is 791-113 all-time in Allen, 253-13 in the fieldhouse under coach Bill Self. … Self is 476-107 at KU and 683-212 for his career. … Steve Forbes, a former Wichita State assistant, is 103-40 in four seasons at ETSU. … ETSU is 0-12 vs. current Big 12 teams. Last time the Bucs faced a Big 12 foe was on Dec. 8, 2007 when Oklahoma State won, 78-65. … ETSU has won five games against Power Five programs since the 2007-08 season. The Bucs beat Mississippi State in 2016-17 and 2010-11, Georgia Tech in 2015-16, Arkansas in 2009-10 and Georgia in 2007-08.

Injury note

Freshman guard Jalen Wilson, who had surgery to repair a broken left ankle on Nov. 11, will not be making the trip to Maui with the Jayhawks, coach Bill Self said on his weekly Hawk Talk radio show.

Wilson’s recovery time has been listed as 10 to 12 weeks.

“We’d love for him to go. He can’t put any pressure on it at all,” Self said. “He would be in a situation with sutures we don’t want to risk certain things. He’ll hang out with his family (over Thanksgiving). They had to cancel their trip. They were planning on going.”

Self said it is likely Wilson will redshirt his freshman season.

“The whole thing is is takes so long for that bone to heal. He will be non weight bearing for six weeks,” Self said. “You are looking at Jan. 1 before he’s even walking around and have weight on the foot. Close to Jan. 1 he may be able to get into the pool and do some things. Maybe by the end of January if things go well he might progress to playing.

“You are still looking at some time before he can step in and help you. Now you are down to four to six weeks (left in season). Could he help us enough four to six weeks to warrant not redshirting him? We’ll wait and decide that. The percentage play is probably he will redshirt the rest of the year. We’ll wait and see what happens,” Self added.