KU basketball vs. Monmouth: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming info

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Monmouth Hawks game Friday:

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: The game will be live streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ (subscription required); WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. MONMOUTH (1-2) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 4 Mustapha Traore 6-8 Sr. 6.7

F 21 Nikkei Rutty 6-8 Soph. 4.3

G 3 Deion Hammond 6-4 Jr. 12.0

G 13 Marcus McClary 6-3 Jr. 4.3

G 25 Samuel Chaput 6-0 Soph. 4.0

P No. KANSAS (1-1) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Soph. 4.0

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 9.0

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Soph. 14.0

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 11.0

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 Soph. 19.5

ABOUT MONMOUTH: Monmouth, 5-11 in true road games last season and 14-21 overall, is 1-2 on the road this year. The Hawks defeated Lehigh, 66-62, and lost to Hofstra, 94-74, and Kansas State, 73-54. … Ninth-year coach King Rice is 55-78 all-time in opponents’ gyms. … Monmouth will travel 6,035 miles over 17 days before returning to West Long Branch, New Jersey for its first home game on Nov. 26. MU travels to Lehigh, Hofstra, Kansas State, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Orlando for seven contests before returning to the OceanFirst Bank Center. … Monmouth was picked to finish fourth in the MAAC in the preseason league coaches poll. Iona placed first, followed by Rider and Quinnipiac. Manhattan was fifth, followed by Siena, Canisius, Marist, Saint Peter’s Niagara and Fairfield. … Guards Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond were selected to the conference’s preseason second team. … Monmouth returns its top two scorers and four of the first five off last year’s team. Of the 11 players returning, eight have at least two years of experience in the program and are juniors or seniors. … Mustapha Traore is the only Hawk returnee that started every game last season. … The Hawks are 0-4 against current members of the Big 12, falling to Kansas State in 2002 and this season and dropping a pair to West Virginia in 2014 and 2018. … King Rice is 0-3 against Big 12 competition, losing twice to West Virginia and to KSU. … Rice is 132-135 in his ninth season at Monmouth.

ABOUT NO. 5 KANSAS: Friday’s game will be the first in history between KU and Monmouth. … KU has won 21 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse. … The Jayhawks are 15-1 all-time against current membership of the Metro Atlantic Conference. … Kansas is ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. The Jayhawks have been ranked in the top-five 338 times overall and 132 times in the Bill Self era. KU has been ranked in each of the last 202 AP polls dating to 2008-09. The 202-consecutive weeks in the polls is the longest active streak in the country. … KU is 789-113 all-time in Allen. … Self is shooting for his 475th coaching win at KU. He is 474-107 at KU and 681-212 overall. … Kansas concludes a three-game homestand when it plays host to East Tennessee State at 7 p.m., Tuesday. The contest is a campus round game for the 2019 Maui Invitational.