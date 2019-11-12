Tulsa guard Bryce Thompson, No. 19 player in 2020 class, commits to KU basketball team

Blue-chip basketball prospect Bryce Thompson, the most sought-after high school player in the state of Oklahoma since former OU Sooners guard Trae Young of Norman, has announced he will play college basketball at Kansas.

Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior guard out of Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High, orally committed to KU on Tuesday morning in a ceremony at his high school that was streamed on CBSSports.com.

Thompson, Rivals.com’s No. 19-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 chose KU over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

“I will be attending the University of Kansas ... Rock Chalk,” Thompson said, opening up his jacket to reveal a blue KU shirt with a Jayhawk on it. He also put a blue KU hat atop his head before continuing an interview with reporter Evan Daniels.

“It’s just a great fit for me. He told me everything where I could fit in. (He) showed me a lot of film, showed me where I could go in and make an impact,” he said of KU coach Bill Self.

He is the son of former Tulsa standout Rod Thompson, who played one season for KU’s Self and two for current North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson at Tulsa.

“It factored in a lot. My dad is in my corner,” Thompson said of Rod Thompson. “He’s been telling me everything about the coaches, how they were good to him. It was a big part. I built that relationship over the years and I’m just glad.”

Asked what his dad has told him about Self, Bryce said: “He’s going to push you. He’s going to make sure he gets every drop out of you. At the end of the day he’s going to love you like a son.”

Bryce has already developed a relationship with Self and Norm Roberts, who assisted Self at Tulsa and coached Rod Thompson as well. Roberts was the assistant in charge of Thompson’s recruitment.

“(Self said) come in, work for it, contribute from day one,” Bryce said of Self’s message.

Thompson, who has been compared to Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been recruited by KU for several years. Along with his four finalists, he also considered Texas, Arkansas, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Colorado.

“It’s been great, a lot of hard work, just a lot of time put in,” Bryce Thompson said of his development and his recruitment. “I’m thankful for my support system, keeping me humble, keeping me grounded, motivated. I’m glad the time is finally here.”

Thompson averaged 25.3 points a game on 54 percent shooting (47 percent from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past season.

“Coach told him he loves Bryce’s versatility as a combo guard. Shooting it really separates him with his playmaking,” Rod Thompson told The Star in a recent interview. ““He said he would fit in with their core group of guys.”

Of Self, Rod Thompson said: “I know he’d push him, push him to be great. I know all about Boot Camp,” added Rod Thompson, who went through Self’s Boot Camp at Tulsa. “I get goosebumps you just saying Boot Camp,” he added, laughing.

In Thompson, KU is getting an outgoing person who ended Tuesday’s commitment ceremony by delivering a message to KU fans in French. Yes, he’s fluent in French.

Translated the statement read: “Thank you for the love last Friday when I was on campus. I look forward to getting on campus. Rock Chalk!”

On a much more serious note ... Bryce and his dad conversed with Self about the NCAA’s investigation into KU basketball, which has alleged five Level I infractions committed by Self’s program.

“We realize there are allegations. Nothing has been decided,” Rod told The Star recently. “It’s something you do have to ask questions about and go from there.”

According to the Tulsa World, Thompson said he also spoke with KU athletic director Jeff Long about the investigation.

“I am aware of the controversy currently surrounding Kansas,” Thompson told the World. “It did concern me a bit at the beginning, until I went on my visit and I was able to talk face-to-face with some of the administration.”

KU has now received three commitments for players in the Class of 2020: Thompson, plus Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 senior forward from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky and Indian Hills Community College small forward Tyon Grant-Foster. Grant-Foster, a 6-7 graduate of Schlagle High School, is a preseason juco All-American.

KU, which is currently one under the scholarship limit of 13, will have at least three scholarships available in recruiting. KU will lose seniors Isaiah Moss and Udoka Azubuike and also could lose Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Silvio De Sousa and/or David McCormack to the NBA.

