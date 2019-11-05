Turnover-prone Kansas falls 68-66 to Duke in season opener at Champions Classic

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and Duke forward Javin DeLaurier reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Kansas’ basketball team is off to an 0-1 start for just the second time in the 17-year Bill Self era.

Plagued by a batch of turnovers — 18 the first half and 28 for the game — the third-ranked Jayhawks were defeated by No. 4 Duke and its group of fabulous freshmen, 68-66, on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

KU, which was led by the 17-point outing of Devon Dotson and 15-point outing of Ochai Agbaji, saw its three-game winning streak at the Classic come to an end as well as a three-game win streak versus Duke, a team that trailed KU by nine points with 12 minutes to play.

The Jayhawks’ only other season-opening loss in the 17-year Self era was a different kind of game, a 103-99 overtime setback to Indiana on Nov. 11, 2017 at the Armed Forces Classic in Hawaii.

The Jayhawks trailed by four points, 56-52 with 7:46 left following an 8-0 Duke run. However KU used a 6-0 run to lead 58-56 at 4:38. Matthew Hurt (11 points) followed with a three and the Devils led, 59-58, at 3:26.

Marcus Garrett tied it by hitting one of two free throws at 3:26. Dotson’s driving layup gave KU a 61-59 lead at 2:49. Cassius Stanley (13 points) tied it with a layup at 2:29. Fouled by Agbaji, Stanley hit a free throw at 2:29 and Duke led, 62-61.

Tre Jones (15 points, six assists, three steals) followed with a 15-footer that rolled in and Duke led, 64-61, at 1:33. Garrett hit a layup and Duke led 64-63, at 1:17. After another KU turnover Jones hit two more free throws and Duke led, 66-63, at :26.2.

KU missed two inside shots and Jones iced the game hitting two free throw to make it 68-63 at 4.2 seconds. Dotson banked in a last second three to account for the final score.

KU, which trailed by three points at halftime despite committing 18 turnovers to Duke’s nine, used an 14-0 run to turn a 37-32 deficit into a 46-37 lead with 15:51 left.

Garrett (12 points) started the run with a bucket immediately after picking up his third foul. Agbaji had a dunk and David McCormack (13 rebounds, six points) an inside hoop to give KU a 38-37 lead. Udoka Azubuike dunked and Agbaji hit a three to give KU its six-point lead. Agbaji followed with another bucket and Dotson a free throw to finish the 14-0 surge.

However KU committed three turnovers and Duke rolled back on a 10-1 run. Stanley had two vicious dunks that tied the score at 47-47 with 11:34 left.

Despite all the turnovers, KU was definitely in the game at halftime.

The score was deadlocked 26-26 at 3:46. Jones scored a basket and Javin DeLaurier had a basket and free throw following a KU turnover to give the Blue Devils a 31-26 lead at 2:52.

Dotson scored four straight to make it 31-30 at 1:23. However, Jones closed the half with a bucket at 1:11, giving the Devils the three point lead.

Freshmen starters Hurt and Vernon Carey had five points apiece the first half and Stanley two. Freshman Wendell Moore had a bucket and sophomore Jones eight points. Alex O’Connell chipped in seven in the half.

KU was led by Dotson and Agbaji, who had nine and seven respectively the first half. Tristan Enaruna had five.

Self was not happy during his halftime interview with ESPN.

“We were awful. We’re lucky we’re only down three. That wasn’t how I thought we were going to play,” Self said. “We had poor guard play. We had poor big play. We weren’t very good. That wasn’t how I thought we’d play the first half.”

Recruiting note

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, will announce his college choice at 10 a.m., Nov. 12, he reported Tuesday on Twitter. Thompson has a final four of KU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and North Carolina. His father, Rod Thompson, played for UNC assistant Steve Robinson for two year at Tulsa, and then for a year under KU coach Bill Self. Thompson is the No. 19-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com.

Notes

Kansas is 20-3 in its last 23 regular-season contests against top-10 ranked squads. KU is 40-21 against top ten teams in the Self era. … Kansas is 4-5 in the Champions Classic, which includes a 2-1 record against Duke, 1-2 record against Michigan State and 1-2 mark vs. Kentucky. The Jayhawks had a three-game win streak in the Champions Classic snapped by Duke. … KU is 1-2 in games played at Madison Square Garden in the event. KU lost to Kentucky, 75-65, in 2011 and defeated Duke, 77-75, in 2016. … KU is 15-2 in season openers under head coach Bill Self. KU entered having won two straight openers since a loss to Indiana in Hawaii to open the 2016-17 season. … Kansas is 17-6 against teams ranked in the AP top five in the Bill Self era. … KU Kansas the all-time series against Duke, 8-5. … KU, Duke and Gonzaga are the only programs to have won 25 or more games in each of the last 12 seasons.

