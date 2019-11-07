KU basketball vs. UNC Greensboro: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-UNC Greensboro Spartans game Friday night in Lawrence.

The details

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. UNC Greensboro Ht. Yr. PPG* F 14 Kyrin Galloway 6-8 Sr. 5.0 F 21 James Dickey 6-10 Sr. 4.0 G 1 Isaiah Miller 6-0 Jr. 13.0 G 2 Malik Massey 6-3 Sr. 5.0 G 44 Kaleb Hunter 6-4 So. 17.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 So. 6.0 F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 8.0 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 So. 15.0 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 12.0 G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 So. 17.0

About UNC Greensboro (1-0): UNC Greensboro opened Tuesday with an 83-50 home victory over North Carolina A&T. … UNCG, which is known for its three quarter-court zone press, forced 19 North Carolina A&T turnovers. ... The Spartans were picked to finish in second place in both the Southern Conference coaches’ and media polls. East Tennessee State placed first. … Isaiah Miller, a 6-foot junior guard, was named SoCon preseason player of the year after a sophomore season in which he ranked in the top five nationally in steals (104) and steals per game (2.89) while reaching the 20-point scoring mark nine times. He had 13 points and six rebounds in the season opener. … James Dickey, a 6-10 senior forward, ranks third in program history in blocked shots. He also made the preseason all-league team. He averaged 8.1 rebounds a game as a junior and blocked 56 shots while averaging 7.7 ppg. He had three blocks in Tuesday’s opener. … UNC Greensboro set a school record for victories last season (29) against seven defeats. Greensboro was 15-3 in Southern Conference play. The squad lost in the finals of the conference tourney. Greensboro lost to Lipscomb in the second round of the postseason NIT. …The Spartans have won at least 25 games the last three seasons, when they made two NIT and one NCAA Tournament appearance. … Brothers Keyshawn and Kobe Langley are 6-1 freshman guards out of Southwest Guilford High in North Carolina. They won two state titles in high school. Brother K.J. Langley is a 5-9 senior point guard at Greensboro College. Yet another Langley, brother Kameron, is a 6-2 junior point guard at North Carolina A&T. … Coach Wes Miller is 142-117 in eight-plus seasons at UNCG, 83-56 in league games.

About No. 3 Kansas (0-1): KU won the only other meeting between the schools, 105-66, on Nov. 22, 2002 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU is 0-1 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU last started 0-2 in 1972-73, when Ted Owens’ Jayhawks opened with losses to Vanderbilt and Indiana, both at Allen. … The last time KU entered its home opener 0-1 was 1981-82. KU fell to North Carolina in Charlotte before defeating Arizona State in the following game in Allen. … KU has won 46 consecutive regular-season home openers in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak that started in the 1973-74 season. The Jayhawks’ last home-opening loss was to Vanderbilt, 72-64, on Dec. 2, 1972. KU is 16-0 in home openers under coach Bill Self. … KU is 93-13 following a loss in the Self era, including 8-1 last season. Since the 2013-14 season, KU is 43-5 following a loss. … KU last lost back-to-back games a year ago, when KU fell at Kentucky and at Texas … KU is 13-0 against current members of the Southern Conference. … KU has won 20 straight games in Allen. … UNCG will be the first of two teams from the Southern that KU will meet this season. KU will play host to East Tennessee State Nov. 19 in a Maui Invitational game at Lawrence. ... KU is 13-0 all-time against the SoCon.

