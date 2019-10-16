Will it be KU, KSU, another school? Blue-chip center Muscadin to announce on Nov. 1

SHARE COPY LINK

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-foot-10 senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, who is ranked No. 130 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will announce his college choice on Nov. 1, he reported Tuesday on Twitter.

Muscadin did not mention a final list of schools. He’s visited Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and Texas Tech. TCU and Memphis also have been involved in the recruitment of Muscadin, who attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas his junior year of high school and elected to transfer to Aspire this season.

“FWIW, my understanding is that Kansas State is still very much involved with Gethro and that he’s not a done deal yet for either place (KU, K-State),” Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi wrote Monday at Jayhawkslant.com.

Muscadin is originally from Haiti. He moved to the USA when he was 16.

“The experience growing up there wasn’t bad, but it was really hard,” Muscadin told Grant Flanders of K-State Online. “I didn’t play basketball, instead I played soccer. I started playing basketball when I was 15 in Haiti.

“Coming to the States was pretty hard to do, leaving my mom and family back home,” he added. “I didn’t know any English at all, and everything is different here.”

He attended Wichita’s Life Prep Academy then moved to Sunrise Christian Academy his soph and junior years. Now he’s in Louisville.

“I’m looking for a good education and good relationship with coaches. I’m also looking for great teammates,” Muscadin said of a future college.

Todd to announce at 6:45 p.m., Thursday

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, who is ranked No. 10 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, will announce his college choice at 6:45 p.m. Central time Thursday at his high school, USA Today reports.

Todd, who is originally from Baltimore, is down to two schools: KU and Michigan. The overseas option also is considered a possibility for Todd, who earlier had Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis on his list of schools. Michigan is currently believed to be the leader, according to various recruiting analysts.

“I have so much respect for both coaches and schools,” Todd told Rivals.com on Saturday. “This is a tough decision because I know that both places would be great for me.”

Lawson cut by NBA’s Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have waived former KU forward Dedric Lawson, the San Antonio Express-News reports. The 6-9 Lawson averaged 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in three preseason games. He averaged 12.3 minutes per game.

Lawson, who led the Big 12 in scoring (19.4 ppg) and rebounding (10.3 rpg) a year ago, was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft. He now is a candidate to join the Spurs’ NBA G-League affiliate in Austin, Texas.

KU recruiting Nebraska guard

Kansas has started to recruit Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 junior point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, Rivals.com reports.

Sallis is ranked No. 48 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

New Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has made Sallis a “high priority,” according to Corey Evans of Rivals.com. Arkansas, Iowa State and Oregon have also been involved longer than KU, Evans reports.

“Once Sallis gets his feet on the ground and is comfortable with his surroundings, the top-50 junior gradually rises to the top and displays high-level traits that could soon make him a five-star recruit,” writes Evans. “There’s a lot of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dimensions to him with his size, IQ and playmaking prowess. He has to get stronger, work on his first step and handle contact better but it was a great surprise to see Sallis not only hold up his end of the bargain on Saturday (at USA Basketball minicamp), but also shine as one of the top long-term guard prospects.”

Bossi of Rivals.com believes Sallis may ultimately be a top five point guard in his class.

“He’s pushing 6-5, he can shoot, he has vision and he’s much more athletic than I realized. Yes, he’s thin, but he takes contact well and has a very polished all-around game that grows on you as you see it more,” Bossi writes.

“Programs like Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Creighton, Drake, Iowa, Kansas State, Mississippi, Missouri and Nebraska have all offered scholarships. However, I’ve got a feeling it’s only a matter of time before every program in the country wants a piece of him.”