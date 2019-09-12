Kansas, K-State both pursuing Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 center from Haiti

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas and Kansas State basketball are involved in a recruiting battle for Gethro Muscadin, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Haiti. He made an official visit to K-State last weekend, and according to Rivals.com, met with KU coach Bill Self on Wednesday at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky.

Muscadin — he attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas his junior year of high school and elected to transfer to Aspire for his senior campaign — has a final four of KU, K-State, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

He will visit Minnesota on Friday through Sunday, KU on Sept. 20-22 and Texas Tech on Oct. 5-7. TCU offered Muscadin a scholarship on Monday and may now also be in contention to land the No. 129-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by RIvals.com.

“They (K-State coaches) like my game and how hard I play,” Muscadin told K-State Online following his visit to Manhattan.

“They think I can bring a lot of things with my game and think I could be a really good piece for them. They obviously are going to lose their starting 5-man (Makol Mawein), so they’ll need a big guy next year. So they are trying to get me so I can do what I do. It was good to build the relationship.”

Muscadin is not discounting Minnesota.

“They have been recruiting me for a long time now,” Muscadin said about the Gophers to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “It’s a big-time program (with) big-time coaches ... big-time conference, too.”

Self visits KK Robinson

Zagsblog.com reports that KU coaches were also to travel to Oak Hil Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia on Wednesday to visit with Khalen “KK” Robinson, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior point guard originally from Little Rock, Arkansas. He is ranked No. 79 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Robinson has a list of Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.

Hogville.net reports that Robinson will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU.

“They (KU coaches) were at the Kansas City camp, the live (AAU) event that I was at, and he (KU’s Self) said that he really likes the way that I play and that I am a vocal leader on offense and defense and he wants for me to come in and play me and (fellow Arkansas native) Isaac McBride together,” Robinson tells Rivals.com.

Robinson added to pypeline.com: “Kansas plays on the the biggest stage. Every game they play is televised. Playing on those stages will give me more exposure and a better chance to play in the NBA.”

Kevin McPherson of hogville.net had this to say about Robinson’s ability: “Robinson is arguably the best two-way (offense and defense) guard in Arkansas. The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense can be suffocating. Steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others.

“He’s an efficient three-point shooter and he’s a determined slasher who finishes with toughness. He’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter.”

Coaches flock to see Thompson

Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 senior-to-be combo guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, who is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is a prime recruiting target of KU, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan State and Arkansas.

Thompson, the state of Oklahoma’s top prospect since Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, met with KU’s Self, Texas’ Shaka Smart and OU’s Lon Kruger on Monday, the first day of the current recruiting period. OSU’s Mike Boynton also was in Tulsa Monday — reportedly for a midnight meeting with the player.

“I would say neck and neck right now,” Rod Thompson, Bryce’s dad, told The Oklahoman when asked about OU and OSU. “I’ve got family members that are OU, and other family members that are OSU. If one had the lead, I would be like, ‘OU is in favor, or OSU is in favor,’ but I think they’re definitely great options.”

Thompson will visit KU for the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog.

“I’ll be honest, probably two, three years ago — even a year and a half ago — I would’ve said that he’s going to stay in the state,” Rod Thompson told newsok.com. “That there’s no question. But now, the closer we get, his improvement, I think it opened it up. He’s not opposed to going out of state.”

Thompson, who has made a batch of unofficial visits to schools, including KU, since his sophomore year of high school, has made official visits to OU, Texas and North Carolina. He also will visit Michigan State on Oct. 25-27 and OSU on Sept. 27-29.

He averaged 25.3 points a game on 54% shooting (47% from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past season.

Curbelo has KU on long list of schools

Andre Curbelo, a 6-0, 170-pound senior point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York, tells Zagsblog.com he remains open in recruiting.

Curbelo, the No. 45-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, recently was offered a scholarship by KU, Oregon, Indiana and Texas A&M. He’s also been offered by Illinois, Florida, Miami, UConn, Georgetown, Providence, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt, Maryland and Texas Tech.

“Kansas is a top program. I’m a pass-first point guard and I feel like those big programs like point guards who are scorers. Not that I can’t score, but I like to create for others first. I was pretty excited about that, really happy I got the offer,” he told Zagsblog.com.

Curbelo has yet to set up any campus visits and told Zagsblog.com he’s in no hurry to choose a school.