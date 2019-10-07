KU prospects Robinson, Brown-Ferguson say they had stellar time at Late Night in Phog

Snoop Dogg performed Friday night as part of KU Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. It was an event that at least two prospects, who spoke to the Star on Sunday, said they enjoyed. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas recruiting targets Javonte Brown-Ferguson and K.K. Robinson said Sunday in an exchange of Twitter messages with The Star that they definitely enjoyed their excursions to KU’s campus last weekend.

“I loved my visit. The Snoop (Dogg) performance had the crowd going crazy. It was amazing,” Brown-Ferguson, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound junior forward from Thornlea Secondary School in Ontario, Canada, who likely will switch from the recruiting Class of 2021 to 2020, said.

He attended Friday’s Late Night in the Phog — which concluded with a 35-minute concert from rapper Snoop Dogg — joining a plethora of high school senior, junior and sophomore KU prospects.

“My thoughts of KU are the same (as he had before he visited), a very top-notch school,” Brown-Ferguson added, noting he now has seen for himself, “how much the students love basketball.”

KU’s students waited in line for several hours to get the best seats possible for Late Night, which attracted the usual full house (16,300) for the free event in Allen Fieldhouse.

“They were asking for pics of me and I was a recruit ... it was crazy,” Brown-Ferguson told The Star. “I was matched with Udoka (Abubuike as his host on visit) and couldn’t take two steps without being asked to take a picture,” he added.

Robinson, a 6-foot senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia (originally from Arkansas) who is ranked No. 80 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, told The Star in a direct message: “I loved Late Night. It was rocking in that building for the players. I didn’t really grow up listening to Snoop Dogg, but seeing him perform, the legend that he is, was definitely a great experience. But KU is definitely one of the top schools that I’ll be choosing from!” he added in his direct message.

Robinson recently visited TCU. He will visit Arkansas on Oct. 18-20. He also has Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt on his list.

Brown-Ferguson, meanwhile, who is not ranked by Rivals.com because he lives outside the U.S., has visited Texas A&M. He has a recruiting visit set up for UConn on Oct. 24. Indiana, Marquette, Purdue and Stanford also have been involved in his recruitment. He has said he will finalize his decision of whether or not to reclassify to 2020 sometime in January.

Soph Aidan Shaw has ‘great visit’

Aidan Shaw, a 6-7 sophomore small forward from Blue Valley High School, told The Star late Sunday night he also had a stellar time at Late Night. Shaw was on KU’s campus on an unofficial visit Friday.

Shaw has already received offers from Oklahoma State, USC and Vanderbilt. He’s heard from Missouri and TCU.

“I enjoyed Late Night! Snoop was Snoop. I thought he was entertaining,” Shaw wrote in a Twitter direct message to The Star. “I also felt the coaches did a good job of showing the facilities and explaining life at KU. I had a great visit.”

Bradford to announce Friday

Davion Bradford, a No. 7-0, 260-pound senior center from Mehlville Senior High School in St. Louis and the MOKAN Elite AAU program, will announce his college choice at 5 p.m., Friday, he stated Sunday night on Twitter.

Bradford attended Friday’s Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to KU. Bradford, the No. 133-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, has visited Kansas State and Missouri.

Oklahoma State, Saint Louis, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and others also are recruiting Bradford, who averaged 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game as a junior at Mehlville.

“The visit went good,” Bradford told Jayhawkslant.com of his weekend trip to KU. “I had fun during my visit and the atmosphere was amazing (at Late Night).”

Todd to cut list soon

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10 senior forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, who attended Friday’s Late Night, will narrow his list of schools to two on Monday, he reported Sunday on Twitter.

Todd, who is ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, also has North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan and Memphis on his list. Various recruiting analysts have said he may also be considering playing in Australia instead of college for a season before the 2021 NBA Draft.

Nick Collison inducted into Kansas Hall

Former KU forward Nick Collison was inducted into the state of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday in a ceremony in Mulvane, Kansas.

Collison, the 2003 NABC National Player of the Year, was a two-time first-team all-Big 12 selection. The Iowa Falls, Iowa native, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, finished his KU career as Big 12 Conference career leader in scoring and rebounds. His 2,097 points are second on the KU career list and his 1,143 all-time rebounds are third. Collison played in two Final Fours (2002 and 2003). Kansas retired Collison’s jersey in 2003; the Oklahoma City Thunder retired his jersey last season.

“I was surprised when I got the call (informing him of induction). It was really cool” Collison said in a KU news release. “I really enjoyed my time playing at Kansas. It’s been a while since I’ve been in school. Time flies. I grew up in Iowa. I played in the NBA in Seattle and Oklahoma City but that time in Kansas was so important to me. It’s cool to be tied to the state for something like this.”

Other inductees: Former KU swimmer Tammy Thomas Ammons; former Kansas Wesleyan football coach Gene Bissell; former Washburn basketball coach Bob Chipman; former Kansas State volleyball player Lauren Goehring Cost; 11-year NBA veteran Scott Hastings of Independence, Kansas; former Wichita State basketball player Warren Jabali; former Washburn basketball player Tom Meier; former Wichita State baseball player/12-year MLB veteran Mike Pelfrey; former WSU baseball player/nine-year MLB player Nate Robertson; former UCLA basketball player/high school track standout Fred Slaughter; former Wichita Wings soccer coach Roy Turner; former Florida State football player/9-year NFL player Kamerion Wimbley. Jabali and Slaughter were honored posthumously.

Moore granted waiver

Former KU guard Charlie Moore has been granted a waiver by the NCAA to play for DePaul this season.

Moore, a 5-11 junior combo guard, decided to leave KU after the 2018-19 season. He chose DePaul in hjs hometown of Chicago as his transfer destination partly because he wanted to be able to assist a family member who has had health problems. Normally a player has to sit out one season upon transferring in accordance with NCAA rules.

Moore averaged 20.7 points a game in three games for DePaul on its tour of France and Italy this past summer. He hit 9 of 16 threes for 56.3%. At KU last year, he averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists while logging 13.1 minutes per game in 35 games.

“We are thrilled for Charlie and his family that he will be able to play immediately in his hometown,” said DePaul head coach Dave Leitao. “We appreciate the understanding of the NCAA staff for considering this request and the University of Kansas for their assistance through this process.”