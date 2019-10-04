Snoop Dogg’s KU concert had pole dancers, money guns. Here was Bill Self’s response

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self only stayed to watch a couple of Snoop Dogg’s songs in a 35-minute performance by the 47-year-old rapper that concluded Friday’s Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse.

Self told the media he “wasn’t feeling well,” during Snoop’s performance, thus he “went back in the locker room. I didn’t listen to or see the majority of what went down. Certainly I got a pretty good idea based on the first couple songs,” Self noted.

Self was asked by a Star reporter if Snoop Dogg’s performance — it included the rapper shooting fake money out of a money gun at the KU bench and four scantily dressed dancers performing on what are commonly known as ‘stripper poles’ or ‘spinning dancing poles’ — went as the 17th-year KU coach expected.

“I didn’t know there was going to be anything like that,” Self said. “I was told this was radio edited and everything else.”

Snoop did use some cuss words in his songs.

“I don’t guess you have visuals on radio. I learned that tonight,” Self stated. “But no, that’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all, regardless of any entertainment that it provided many, it was still not the right way to provide the entertainment.”

KU athletic director Jeff Long also released a statement late Friday night.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” Long said. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

Earlier in his interview, Self purposely dodged a media member’s question when asked what he “thought of Snoop’s performance.”

“I actually thought neither team guarded a lick tonight,” Self said, turning the question into one about the 12-minute intrasquad scrimmage. I thought it was brother-in-law ball. I thought big guys didn’t rebound, guards didn’t pass very well. I really think that was a perfect example of how we’re not supposed to play. Is that a good job of not answering the frickin’ question?” Self added.

The Crimson team beat the Blues, 32-30, behind the 10-point performance of David McCormack. Ochai Agbaji hit two threes and had eight points.

Back to Snoop … Self said the rapper did visit with the team before his mini-concert, which concluded Late Night in the Phog. This year the entertainment came after the Jayhawks’ scrimmage.

“We all met him beforehand. He came by and saw … he passed by and basically introduced himself,” Self said. “He said he’s looking forward to being here tonight. That’s what has happened whenever we’ve done this (four straight years of rappers providing entertainment at Late Night). He did that five minutes and then I think he went and saw the women’s team before that.”

Self was asked if he liked the format, putting the entertainer after the scrimmage.

“Eh, I liked the format,” he said, then pausing four seconds before adding, “so yeah it was better to have the entertainer go last. Format-wise, yeah,” Self added.

BOX SCORE

12-minute scrimmage

CRIMSON (32)

David McCormack 10 points, Ochai Agbaji 8, Silvio De Sousa 6, Marcus Garrett 4, Elijah Elliott 2, Jalen Wilson 2.

BLUE (30)

Devon Dotson 12 points, Udoka Azubuike 8, Christian Braun 4, Chris Teahan 2, Mitch Lightfoot 2, Tristan Enaruna 2.

x-Isaiah Moss did not play because of a hamstring tweak; Dajuan Harris is being red-shirted his freshman year and did not play.