Beer won’t be sold in seating area of Allen Fieldhouse again this season

SHARE COPY LINK

There will be no beer or wine sales in public spaces at Friday’s Late Night in the Phog or at basketball games in Allen Fieldhouse this season.

KU Athletics in both a letter to season ticket holders and a Thursday news release explained that “alcohol sales will not be available in public spaces throughout the iconic venue this season.”

Beer and wine is available for sale to the public at KU football games at Memorial Stadium. Alcohol is also available to KU’s Williams Fund members in private areas in and around Allen Fieldhouse on basketball game day.

KU athletic director Jeff Long explained the decision regarding no alcohol sales in Allen.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Since 1955, the Jayhawks have called Allen Fieldhouse home and created the best home-court advantage in all of college basketball,” Long said. “While the sale of beer and wine has been a success at other athletic venues, this is not the time to add that to the seating area of Allen Fieldhouse. We arrived at this decision after a tremendous amount of research and feedback from our fans as well as reviewing the space feasibility. The atmosphere inside Allen Fieldhouse is second to none, so preserving that will always be of the highest priority.”

KU coach Bill Self said he agreed with the decision.

“I know Jeff and his team did a great job researching the positives and negatives of alcohol sales in Allen Fieldhouse, and I like where we are headed,” Self said. “We have the greatest fans in America and the best setting and traditions in all of basketball.”

Alcohol will continue to be offered to Williams Fund members in existing private club spaces including the Naismith Room and donor atrium. Alcohol sales also will continue in the DeBruce Center to donors at the All-American through Hall of Fame levels.

The mezzanine located in the new Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena will have alcohol sales available for season ticket holders at the Legend level of the Williams Fund and above.

“Our private spaces have been at or near capacity for several seasons and the addition of the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena will provide more hospitality benefits for our members,” said Ryan White, KU senior associate athletic director for development. “We will continue to look at areas where we can provide additional benefits and more private amenities to our membership.”

Late Night in the Phog will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Doors for students open at 4:30 p.m. and the general public at 5 p.m.