6-10 center from Haiti includes KU, K-State, Texas Tech on his list of eight schools

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10, 215-pound senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas Tech, UConn, UNLV and VCU, he reported Thursday on Twitter.

Muscadin — he is originally from Gonaives, Haiti — is not ranked in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He attended Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, last school year.

He told K-State’s Rivals site, K-State Online, that he’ll be visiting K-State on Sept. 6-8.

“I’m from Haiti, originally, and moved at 16 to the United States in 2016,” Muscadin told Rivals. “The experience growing up there wasn’t bad, but it was really hard. I didn’t play basketball, instead I played soccer. I started playing basketball when I was 15 in Haiti.

“Coming to the States was pretty hard to do, leaving my mom and family back home,” he added. “I didn’t know any English at all, and everything is different here.”

Muscadin attended Wichita’s Life Prep Academy then moved to Sunrise Christian Academy for his soph and junior years of high school. Now he’s off to school in Louisville.

“This will be my first year with Aspire Academy,” Muscadin told Rivals. “I can tell everything is going to be great.”

As far as recruiting, he said: “I’m looking for a good education and good relationship with coaches. I’m also looking for great teammates.

“When describing my game, competitor, hard working and versatile are what come to mind for me.” Muscadin added. “I am more of a power forward than a center.”

Sissoko planning three visits

Mady Sissoko, a 6-8, 225-pound senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Utah, will visit KU, Memphis and Michigan State, according to Rivals.com.

Sissoko is a former high school teammate of KU freshman Tristan Enaruna.

Sissoko, who is ranked No. 48 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, fractured his right hand in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle known as a “Razor” on a recent recruiting trip to BYU, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A native of Mali, Sissoko averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior at Wasatch Academy. It is unknown whether he’ll be able to play at all this season, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

In the past, he’s mentioned KU, Michigan State, Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, BYU and others.

Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Sissoko as of Aug. 20: “Sissoko has exceptional physical tools at a young age. He’s long, athletic, agile, and mobile. He is exceptionally light on his feet, both running the floor as well as his bouncy athleticism that allows him to be all over the rim on both his first and second jumps. He’s got a wealth of defensive potential because of his quick reactions, ability to move his feet, and protect the rim. He plays the game with a high motor, is already comfortable being vocal, and is being developed offensively as he learns to play within offensive structure.

“His overall instincts are still just a work in progress. Right now he impacts the game with his motor and physical tools, but he’ll need to continue to develop his skill set and overall offensive game to remain a top prospect in the national class of 2020.”

ESPN continued: “There’s a lot of things to like at this early stage. He’s athletic, mobile, long, plays with a high motor, and very engaged defensively — all the markings of a top frontcourt prospect in the class of 2020.”

Karim Mane lists KU

Karim Mane, a 6-4 senior point guard from Vanier College in Montreal, Canada, tells Rivals.com he’s hearing the most from coaches from Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Providence, Texas, Texas A&M, Seton Hall, UCLA and Wake Forest.

The Canada Elite AAU player who is not ranked by Rivals.com, averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup this summer in Greece.

Garcia considering KU

Dawson Garcia, a 6-10, 200-pound senior forward from Prior Lake High School in Savage, Minn., who is ranked No. 38 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, Memphis, Texas and several Big Ten schools, Rivals.com reports.