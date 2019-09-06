KU one of seven schools in running for Kentucky junior prep point guard Zion Harmon

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas is one of seven schools in the running for Zion Harmon, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior basketball point guard from Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

Harmon, who played for Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2018-19, on Thursday night announced his “top seven” schools in a post on Twitter. They are: KU, Kentucky, Louisville, Seton Hall, LSU, Western Kentucky and Murray State.

“Thank you for all the schools who took their time out to recruit me. Blessed to say these are my top seven schools. Stay tuned,” Harmon tweeted.

Harmon — he is ranked No. 19 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com and No. 25 by ESPN.com — also has received scholarship offers from Auburn, Tennessee and others.

It’s been said Harmon may elect to switch from the Class of 2021 to 2020. He might have to clear some academic obstacles considering he’s attended several different schools.

USA Today reports Harmon “grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. He played at Antioch (Tennessee) Lighthouse Christian as a seventh-grader, won a state title at Bowling Green (Kentucky) as an eighth-grader and scored 32.7 points per game at Adair County (Kentucky) in 2017-18 as as a freshman on his way to first-team Louisville Courier-Journal all-state honors.”

After being ruled ineligible to play hoops at Marshall County High in Benton, Kentucky last year over issues involving his transfer, he remained enrolled at Marshall County. Harmon then was granted permission by Kentucky’s State High School Activities Association to play for Bella Vista Prep in weekend games (starting in January) while continuing his schooling at Marshall County during the week, according to the Courier-Journal.

After receiving an offer from KU last summer, Harmon’s dad, Mike, told Shay Wildeboor of Jayhawkslant.com: “Bill Self is my favorite college coach. He (Zion) was raised in the 1-4 high-low motion offense and he can run that offense with his eyes closed.

“It (Kansas) is the perfect fit,” Mike Harmon added. “People are sleeping on him due to his size, but he will keep growing. My oldest boy kept growing even in college. No player has his (Zion’s) extensive resume. He is pound for pound the best point guard in high school basketball regardless of class.”

Brown-Ferguson to attend Late Night

Javonte Brown-Ferguson, a 6-11, 240-pound junior center from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU, he confirmed to The Star in a Twitter instant message on Thursday.

Brown-Ferguson, the No. 45-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, is originally from Toronto, Canada. There’s a chance he may move to the Class of 2020.

“I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I’ve heard it is a big deal,” Brown-Ferguson said of Late Night in a message to The Star.

He added: “I’m liking Kansas a lot. The coaches check up on me often. (They) make efforts to call multiple times each week. (They are) really showing that they want me at their school.”

Stockrisers.com reports that KU will conduct an in-home visit with Brown-Ferguson on Friday, Sept. 13. He has received scholarship offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Maryland, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon, Marquette, Purdue, Ohio State, Tulane, Providence, Texas A&M, UConn, Seton Hall, New Mexico, Stanford, Georgetown, Ohio and others.

Brown-Ferguson told zagsblog.com he “models his game after Anthony Davis and Nicola Jokic.” He noted he hopes to “follow fellow Canadians like Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett and others into the NBA.”

Brown-Ferguson told The Star he did not know former KU wing Wiggins but “knows his coach when he (Wiggins) was at Vaughan Secondary School (in Vaughan, Ontario).”

Thor sets date for visit to KU

J.T. Thor, a 6-9, 195-pound senior-to-be power forward from Norcross High in Georgia, who is ranked No. 51 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will visit KU for Late Night in the Phog, Jayhawkslant.com reports. Also, KU’s Self and KU assistant Kurtis Townsend are expected to conduct an in-home visit with Thor next week, Jayhawkslant.com indicates.

Thor, who has made an unofficial visit to KU, is being recruited by KU, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Arizona, Memphis, Oregon, LSU, Maryland, UCLA, Miami and others.

Thor recently moved into the Class of 2020 from the Class of 2021 where he was ranked No. 11 by RIvals.com.

“Thor had been ranked No. 11 overall in 2021 and had been considered a five-star prospect. Much of that ranking was on potential and having two more years of high school to overcome some inconsistency and get stronger. However, Thor hadn’t always played like a five-star when we saw him during the summer and was going to be moved out of five-star status in our next 2021 update. So, it’s hard to move him over as a five-star in 2020,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.

“After looking at the current lists and gauging where Thor might compare in the 2020 class, we’ve locked him in at No. 51 (and as a four-star). Yes, it’s a pretty conservative number on the switch. But, Thor was already going to slide some in 2021 and much of his ranking was based on having two more years of high school. So his time to develop has been cut in half and it’s hard to move him into the class of 2020 over guys like the two directly in front of him – Lance Ware and Mark Williams – who we believe are more complete players at this point.

“Will that rankings switch prove to be a bit too low, too high or just right? We’ll see how that all shakes out, but regardless of his rankings number the athletic four man is in good shape with programs like Auburn, Arizona, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and many others in the mix.”

Chandler plans Late Night visit

Kennedy Chandler, a 6-foot junior point guard from Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tennessee, will visit KU for the Oct. 4 Late Night, Rivals.com has reported.

Chandler — he is ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com — also will visit Oklahoma on Sept. 28 and Louisville on Oct. 19. Stockrisers.com has indicated coaches from Duke, Kentucky and Tennessee will see Chandler, who played for MOKAN Elite during the past AAU season, during the upcoming evaluation period.

Other schools on his early list: Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Arizona and Michigan..

Sissoko to Michigan State?

It looks as if Michigan State is in prime position to land Mady Sissoko, a 6-8, 225-pound senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Utah.

Sissoko, who did not visit KU as originally planned last weekend, is visiting MSU this weekend amid reports the Spartans have become the heavy favorites.

Sissoko, a former high school teammate of KU freshman Tristan Enaruna, has visited Colorado, UCLA and BYU. He not only canceled his KU visit, but a planned trip to Memphis originally set for Tuesday-Wednesday of this week.

He’s the No. 40-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com.

Originally from Mali, Sissoko averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior. In the past, he’s mentioned KU, Michigan State, Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, BYU, Texas Tech, UCLA and others.