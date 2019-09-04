KU basketball hires strength coach to replace Andrea Hudy. He comes from the NBA

Rock Chalk Jayhawk: KU basketball traditions fill ‘The Phog’ From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse.

Ramsey Nijem, the Sacramento Kings head strength and conditioning coach the past three seasons, has been named Andrea Hudy’s replacement as basketball strength coach at Kansas.

Nijem (pronounced “Nigh-jum”) spent two seasons as the Kings assistant strength and conditioning coach prior to taking on his current responsibilities with the NBA team.

“We are excited Ramsey will be joining our staff as our director of sport performance,” KU coach Bill Self said. “Having the doctorate and academic background he has, Ramsey should fit very nicely, not only with the men’s basketball program but also with the future of Kansas Team Health. At 28, he’s the youngest head strength coach in the NBA and comes very highly regarded by his peers. He will bring an academic element along with energy, toughness and a track record of working with professional athletes that will also aid us in recruiting.”

Before joining the Kings, Nijem was the head strength and conditioning coach at Santa Barbara City College. He was assistant strength and conditioning coach at UC Santa Barbara prior to that.

Nijem earned his Doctorate of Science degree in Human and Sport Performance as well as Health Promotion and Wellness in 2018. Nijem has published research in top scientific journals in strength and conditioning and is currently investigating injury risk in NBA athletes.

A Bay Area native, he earned his bachelors of science degree from UC Santa Barbara and masters from Cal State Fullerton’s Center for Sport Performance.

“It is an honor and privilege to join the tradition of Kansas basketball,” Nejim said. “I am excited to work alongside Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and his staff while supporting the development of the young men currently on the roster, and the Jayhawks to come. I look forward to working with Kansas Team Health to provide integrated performance services to the men’s basketball program and most importantly be a resource to the student-athletes on and off the court. I am thrilled to join the KU family and Lawrence community.”

Nijem recently was interviewed by simplifaster.com. He revealed part of his philosophy in an answer to this question: What are some common deficiencies or weak points you see in your incoming players? How can these athletes be better prepared for their time in the NBA?”

“The biggest ‘deficiency’ we see is a general lack of strength,” Nijem said. “Many athletes are entering the NBA after just one year in college, meaning they get to us with little-to-no training background. While most of these guys are quite impressive athletically, the systems they need to maintain these qualities are absent. While I enjoy a 40+ inch vertical as much as the next guy, we are more concerned with the ability to land from that—does the athlete have the motor control to land efficiently from a biomechanical standpoint? Does the athlete have the strength—specifically eccentric strength—to absorb the landing forces? Can they turn that load around for a second jump? Can they do these things in the 4th quarter? The answers to these questions are what we seek in the weight room for our young players.

“Athletes can better prepare for their time in the NBA by developing a sound movement library before they get here. Learning how to squat, hinge, lunge, bridge, push, and press with proper trunk control and mechanics are critical to building robustness, and the ability to do these things will accelerate that process. While an NBA player does not need world class powerlifting strength—nor do they need to move like a ballet dancer—the ability to load and control movement is critical to developing strength along the strength-speed continuum, which ultimately leads to stronger, faster, more durable athletes.

“In addition to having a sound movement foundation, I’d also add that proper rehab of injuries from earlier in an athlete’s career would prove beneficial later in their career, as re-injury or new injuries occur. While it is tough to quantify objectively, lack of proper return to play could elevate future injury risk. The best way to achieve success in any sport is to maintain healthy status, and in turn the ability to consistently train for the sport.”

