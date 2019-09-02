Former KU forward Perry Ellis jokingly responds to ‘Old Man’ tweets in latest video

Perry Ellis AP

Perry Ellis can take a joke.

Ellis, the former University of Kansas basketball forward who according to some folks on social media looks older than his actual age of 25, on Sunday released a YouTube video entitled, “I Read the ‘Old Man’ Tweets about Me.”

Ellis, who turns 26 Sept. 14, has for the past several years endured some ribbing about how long he actually played for the Jayhawks ... which in reality was just four years — 2012-16.

In Ellis’ holiday-weekend video, the 6-foot-8 Wichita native talks about results of his recent Google search that included a comment from a Maryland fan who years ago wrote on Twitter: “Very difficult to watch my Terps especially when we allowed Mr. AARP himself, Perry Ellis to beat us.”

This tweet appeared on March 24 2016 … hours after then-KU senior Ellis scored 27 points in KU’s 79-63 NCAA Sweet 16 victory over Maryland in Louisville.

Ellis included several other examples of “Old Man” jokes in the video, such as a 2017 tweet that read: “This is Kansas’ first appearance in the NBA Tournament without Perry Ellis since 1952.”

Another read: “Perry Ellis did not sign the Declaration of Independence.”

“In college I tried to avoid it, I’m not going to lie,” said Ellis, who has completed three videos in a series that will chronicle his comeback from recent knee surgery.

The surgery will keep him from playing professional basketball this season in Japan.

“I saw some of them (while in college). I didn’t try to read too much into it. There was so much floating around. Now that I’ve got some time (rehabbing) I’m actually reading some of these tweets.

“I mean I just remember so many times CBS talking about Perry Ellis. I remember CBS Sports tweeting about me even when I was gone (from KU). I was like, ‘Man they must really miss me.’ They’d get so many likes and retweets. Hey, I guess it’s a good thing if people are talking about you.

“Last time I checked my Wikipedia page it had me born Sept. 14, 1942. That’s crazy. It’s so easy to find these tweets,” Ellis added.

While smiling and showing some stellar acting ability in his one-man video, Ellis concluded: “Perry Ellis jokes are getting old … like really? You guys can do better than that.

“I’m so old now … just leave me alone. Let me be in peace,” he pleaded jokingly. “I’m just trying to live my best life. Being an old man is not easy. Just relax. Just chill out there. Respect your old people and leave me alone. You know … it’s 10:44 (p.m.). It’s getting late. Old man Perry … it’s almost my bed time: ‘Old Man P,’’’ he concluded, pretending to nod off and fall asleep to conclude the video.

Self recently praised Les Miles

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self obviously is not surprised the Jayhawks football team is off to a 1-0 start under first-year coach Les Miles. Self had this to say about Miles before Saturday’s 24-17 season-opening win over Indiana State.

“I hadn’t talked to him, just text him since they started practice,” Self, KU’s 17th-year coach, said last Monday at his Bill Self Boy Scout Golf Classic at Lawrence Country Club. Self noted he was able to speak to Miles about 15 minutes before the Aug. 24 Traditions Night program for first-year KU students at Booth Memorial Stadium.

“What is Les, 65? I asked him how it was (coaching after taking two years off). He said, ‘Bill I’m having more fun than I’ve had in such a long time.’

“Stop and think about it. That is pretty refreshing. He’s having fun, which means he has energy and is excited about everything,” Self added of Miles.

Miles is taking over a program that went 6-42 under David Beaty, 6-22 under Charlie Weis era and 5-19 under Turner Gill.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of energy and excitement around our football program that will make you who support our program proud. It’s just going to take some time,” Self said to a group of golfers at the Boy Scout golf event.

All-Chicago decade team

Former Kansas center Cliff Alexander, who played at KU only for a part of one season (2014-15), has been named to the first-team Chicago boys basketball all-decade team as determined by NBCsports.com. Former KU guard Charlie Moore, who has transferred to DePaul for his junior and senior seasons, was named third team all-decade in the city of Chicago.

Other first-teamers were Jabari Parker (Simeon High, Duke), Jahlil Okafor (Whitney Young, Duke), Jalen Brunson (Stevenson, Villanova) and Jereme Richmond (Waukegan, Illinois).

Of Alexander, who did not complete his freshman season at KU because of an eligibility issue with the NCAA, Scott Phillips wrote: “A bulldozer of a big man for four seasons at Curie High School, Alexander had a memorable senior season to cap an epic career. Capturing Naismith Boys Player of the Year honors, Alexander was nationally recognized for destroying rims and running over opposing big men at the basket. Big Cliff helped Curie to a city championship that was later forfeited while the team also had a memorable upset of Ben Simmons and No. 1 nationally-ranked Montverde Academy at the HoopHall Classic. More than anything, it was infectious to watch Alexander play with maximum energy in every setting. Always playing with a high motor, Alexander was a man amongst boys at the high school level.”

Of Moore, who started his college career at Cal, moved to KU for two years and is now at DePaul, Phillips wrote: “A two-time Class 3A state champion as a freshman and sophomore, Moore (of Morgan Park High School) became Mr. Basketball in Illinois by the time he was a senior. Despite being only 5-foot-11, Moore was one of the deadliest offensive forces the area saw over the decade. Capable of hitting three-pointers from crazy distances or attacking the basket using his quickness and tight handle, Moore put up 28 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game as a senior as he was a decorated four-year player.”

Jayhawks to work at camp

Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz and his assistant coaches will join current KU basketball players at 810 Varsity’s Kansas basketball camp Sept. 14 at Blue Valley Northwest High School.

Boys and girls kindergarten through eighth grade will take part in instructional drills from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., with lunch and a question and answer session to follow from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To register go to 810varsity.com.