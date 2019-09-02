KU Jayhawks football vs. Coastal Carolina: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Les Miles speaks to media after his first game at KU Les Miles praised his team following Kansas' 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday in Lawrence. It was Miles' first game as KU coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Les Miles praised his team following Kansas' 24-17 victory over Indiana State on Saturday in Lawrence. It was Miles' first game as KU coach.

Kansas’ next opponent is likely to be road weary.

Coastal Carolina’s football team — as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian — evacuated campus Monday and was set to travel from Conway, South Carolina to Greenville, where it will stay until Friday before flying out to Lawrence for Saturday’s game.

The Chanticleers faced a similar situation last season, as they remained away from campus for three weeks after Hurricane Florence caused damage and flooding.

That change of plans didn’t turn out to be completely discombobulating, though. After 12 straight days on the road, Coastal Carolina — as a three-point underdog — went to Louisiana and came away with a 30-28 victory on Sept. 22, 2018.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence

TV: ESPN+ streaming service

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: KU by 9 1/2.

Five things to know

So close to 2-0: If KU gets a win to improve to 2-0, it’ll be a rare feat for the program this decade. The last time the Jayhawks started 2-0 was in 2011 under coach Turner Gill, and in total, the team has won consecutive games at any point in the schedule just twice since 2010 (2011, 2018). Pooka back: KU will welcome back all-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams, as he had to sit out the opener while serving a one-game suspension following an offseason arrest for domestic battery. Williams, who ran for 1,125 yards last season, signed a 12-month diversion agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney’s office in March. Rush needed: Though Miles emphasized physicality in the offseason, his team was not effective in that area during crucial times during its season-opening 24-17 win over Indiana State. The Jayhawks rushed for just 3 yards per carry and also were stuffed at critical times late in both the second and fourth quarters while trying to run out the clock. Building some buzz? KU’s attendance of 32,611 was the team’s highest home mark since 2017 when Booth Memorial Stadium had 36,223 fans for the Jayhawks’ 30-20 loss to in-state rival Kansas State. KU could challenge that number this weekend with an ideal 6 p.m. kickoff. Tough start: Coastal Carolina dropped its home opener, 30-23, to Eastern Michigan last week. The Chanticleers were hurt most by turnovers, as quarterback Fred Payton finished 29 of 43 for 304 yards with four interceptions.

