Here’s how much KU football is paying its first two opponents to play in Lawrence

Les Miles explains ties with Indiana St. coach Curt Mallory Kansas coach Les Miles explains his history with Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. KU and Indiana State will play on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas coach Les Miles explains his history with Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. KU and Indiana State will play on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

The Kansas football team will pay Indiana State $450,000 and Coastal Carolina $600,000 to play nonconference games at Booth Memorial Stadium this season, according to USA Today Sports.

In addition, the Jayhawks will receive $250,000 from Boston College for agreeing to play the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 13, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Those numbers aren’t too out of line from the industry standard. Among all college football games being played on Aug. 31, for example, Indiana State’s $450,000 check ranks tied for 22nd out of 48 teams with a set payout amount. Among local schools, Kansas State is paying Nicholls $450,000, while Missouri is giving Wyoming $200,000.

Twelve teams total will receive an excess of $1 million for their participation in Aug. 31 games.

KU’s second-week game ranks a bit higher; Coastal Carolina’s $600,000 check is tied for 13th-best out of 57 road schools that Saturday.

Two years ago, Coastal Carolina agreed to a two-for-one agreement with KU, as the Jayhawks will play in Conway, South Carolina, on Sept. 26, 2020, before they get another home game with the Chanticleers on Sept. 11, 2021.

KU’s arrangement with Boston College is a home-and-home, with the Eagles set to return to Lawrence on Sept. 19, 2020.

