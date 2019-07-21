Former KU standout Frank Mason lands two-way contract with NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

Former KU great Frank Mason on what’s next for him in the NBA Every year, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic brings together former KU basketball players to raise money for kids fighting cancer. Former Jayhawk great and fan favorite, Frank Mason talked about the game on June 20, 2019 and his NBA career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic brings together former KU basketball players to raise money for kids fighting cancer. Former Jayhawk great and fan favorite, Frank Mason talked about the game on June 20, 2019 and his NBA career.

Former University of Kansas point guard Frank Mason, who was waived by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings on July 4, will play for the Milwaukee Bucks this season, he confirmed Saturday on Twitter.

“Proud to be a part of a championship caliber organization. Ready to get to work @Bucks #FearTheDear,” the 25-year-old Mason wrote on Twitter.

He agreed to a two-way contract with the Bucks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Mason — he is beginning his third year in the league — is ticketed to spend the majority of the season in the NBA G-League with the Bucks’ affiliate team, the Wisconsin Herd. According to the terms of any two-way contract, he can spend no more than 45 days with the Bucks — the rest in the G-League.

According to the G-League Website, NBA two-way players last season earned “$77,250, prorated for days spent on an NBA G League roster, and the NBA rookie minimum salary, prorated for the days with their NBA team, for maximum potential earnings of $385,000.”

The 5-foot-11 Mason made $1,378,242 last season after earning $1,184,385 as a rookie. He would have earned $1.6 million had the Kings not cut him.

Mason, college basketball’s consensus player of the year in 2017, averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 11.4 minutes per game last season. He shot 42% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc. He played in just 38 of the Kings’ 82 games.

Mason has some events coming up in the near future in Kansas. His second-annual celebrity softball game will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at T-Bones Stadium. A home run derby will begin at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Mason will hold a camp for youths July 31 at Wichita Hoops, Aug. 1 at Olathe Community Center and Aug. 2 at Sports Pavilion Lawrence. The camps run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and are for youths grades 1 to 12.

Buford to change jobs with Spurs

Former Kansas assistant basketball coach R.C. Buford, general manager of the San Antonio Spurs for 17 years, has landed a promotion with the organization, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Assistant general manager Brian Wright, 37, will take over as GM and report to the 58-year-old Buford, whose new title has not yet been announced, the Express-News reports.

Buford, a two-time winner of the NBA’s executive of the year award, has earned five NBA championship rings in San Antonio.

He worked for Larry Brown as an assistant coach at KU and is one of KU coach Bill Self’s best friends. Buford’s son, Chase Buford, played three seasons at KU. Chase Buford is assistant coach with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G-League.

“The best way to put it would be to say we’d be lost without him,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the Express-News after R.C. Buford was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2016. “I think those few words say it all. His organizational abilities, his foresight, his ability to plan ahead of time and make judicious and wise decisions is off the charts. We would have had a hard time keeping this together for this long if he wasn’t here.”