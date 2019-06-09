Kansas extends scholarship offer to blue-chip point guard Caleb Love of St. Louis

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self extended a scholarship offer to elite point guard prospect Caleb Love on Love’s unofficial recruiting trip to KU on Sunday, Love reported Sunday night.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas! #RockChalk,” Love, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior-to-be from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis and Brad Beal Elite AAU, wrote on Twitter.

Love, the No. 38-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Missouri and Kansas State. He’s received scholarship offers from all three schools as well as Illinois, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisville, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia and others.

He’s a prime target of Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, as reported by The Star in late December.

Love averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game his junior season for Christian Brothers.

KU is embarking on what could be a big week in recruiting. Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who recently asked out of his letter-of-intent with Michigan, is scheduled to choose between KU, North Carolina and Michigan at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wilson is ranked No. 47 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

Also, KU remains in the running for University of Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss, who decommitted from Arkansas on Friday. Moss, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound combo guard, had committed to the Razorbacks on May 15 after announcing plans to leave Iowa after three seasons.

Moss in the grad transfer recruiting process also heard from coaches from Oregon, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Louisville and others. He only visited two schools — Arkansas and KU.