KU target Wilson to announce college choice Wednesday; former Hawkeye available again

Jalen Wilson, left, in action for Denton Guyer in Texas, has set up a recruiting visit to KU. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jalen Wilson, a 6-foot-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who recently asked out of his letter-of-intent with Michigan, will announce his college choice at 2 p.m., Wednesday, he reported Friday on Twitter.

Wilson, the No. 47-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has made campus visits to KU and North Carolina. In the past, he’s also said Michigan remains in the running.

Wilson re-opened his recruiting on May 16 after Wolverine coach John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers job. He has made campus visits to KU and UNC since receiving his release.

Wilson — he averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game for Guyer in 2018-19 — initially signed with Michigan in November of 2018. He chose the Wolverines over KU, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State, UCLA and others. He is ranked No. 71 in the Class of 2019 by ESPN.com.

In a surprising development Friday, former University of Iowa guard Isaiah Moss decommitted from Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound graduate transfer committed to Arkansas on May 15, but now has decided to look elsewhere. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible next season.

“After much thought and deliberation with my family, I have made the difficult decision to re-open my recruitment,” Moss wrote Friday on Twitter. “I would like to thank the coaching staff at the University of Arkansas for all they have done for me. I am hopeful and excited for what the future holds for me.”

Moss averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game his junior season at Iowa. The Chicago native hit 48 of 114 threes for 42.1 percent. He scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in Iowa’s 83-77 NCAA Tournament loss to Tennessee.

Moss scored in double figures 19 times, fourth most of any Hawkeye player. He hit 58 of 66 free throws on the season for 87.9 percent Moss erupted for a career-high 32 points — a near-impossible 19 in the final 1:36 — against Minnesota.

After leaving Iowa, Moss came up with a list of KU, Arkansas, Arizona State and Oregon. Minnesota is now on his list, according to 247sports.com. He has only visited two schools, KU and Arkansas, lending to speculation the Jayhawks may be leading for the shooting guard out of Chicago Simeon High.









